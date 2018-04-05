High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Thursday, April 5

April 05, 2018 09:57 PM

Central Section scores for games of Thursday, April 5, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com. League representatives: Please report winter all-league lists to sports@fresnobee.com.

SOFTBALL

WASHINGTON UNION INVITATIONAL

Madera 10, Rancho-Las Vegas 0

Rancho

000

0

0

1

4

Madera

252

1

10

12

0

WP: Kaylee Dawson. LP: Alyssa Ortiz. Madera, Taylor Brooks 2-3, 3R; Camile Deanda 2B, 2RBI; Haley Perez 2-3; Mikayla Arrieta 2-3; Dawson 2-3.

​Central 7, Taft 1

Taft

000

100

0

1

3

3

Central

103

012

x

7

8

1

WP: Destiny Ricks (CG, 14K). LP: Kyleigh Phillips. Taft, Reagan Hamilton 2B; Haley Pulido 2B. Central, Mia Hernandez 2RBI; Brittney Espinosa 2-3, 2 2B, 2RBI; Halina Frazel 2-3, 2B; Samantha Arenas 2B.

Chowchilla 2, Clovis West 0

Clovis West

000

000

0

0

5

4

Chowchilla

100

010

x

2

7

0

WP: Kelsey Volkmar (5IP, 9K). LP: Taylor Boele. Clovis West, Breanah Kith 2-3. Chowchilla, Ally Tomlinson 2-4; Avery Fitch 2-2, 2B, RBI; Morgan Sewel 2-3, RBI.

Kingsburg 4, La Jolla Country Day-San Diego 0

Kingsburg

110

002

0

4

5

0

La Jolla

000

000

0

0

5

1

WP: Taryn Irigoyen (CG, 67 pitches). LP: Lauren Ziment. Kingsburg, Marissa Montelongo 2-2, 2B, 2SB, 2R; Irigoyen 2B, 2RBI. La Jolla Country Day, Ziment 2-3; Paris Correia 2-3; Samantha Stanley 3B.

Monache 7, Rancho-Las Vegas 1

Monache

400

030

7

10

0

Rancho

000

001

1

3

1

WP: Chloe Rivas (CG, 12K). LP: MacKenzie Perry. Monache, Kailyn Castle 2-3, 2B, 3B; Jessenia Castillo 2B, 2R; Rivas 2-3, HR, 2RBI; Taliann Hunter 3-3; Jasmin Castillo 2B, 2RBI. Rancho, Gianna Carosone 2B.

Central 1, La Jolla Country Day-San Diego 0

La Jolla

000

000

0

0

3

3

Central

100

000

x

1

4

1

WP: Isabel Rodriguez (5IP). LP: Lauren Ziment. Sv: Destiny Ricks (2IP, 3K). Central, Brittney Espinosa 2-3; Samantha Arenas 2B.

Madera 8, Chowchilla 0

Chowchilla

000

000

0

4

6

Madera

105

101

8

7

3

WP: Kaylee Dawson (CG, 5K). LP: Kelsey Volkmar. Madera, Taylor Brooks 2R; Camile Deanda 2-3, 2R.

Clovis East 5, Washington Union 5

Clovis East

201

100

1

5

13

2

Washington Union

103

100

0

5

10

2

Clovis East, Aubrey McGregor-Moore 2-4, 2B; McKenzie Reinhardt 2-4; Sela Bloodgood 2-4, 2B, 2R; Anna Coil 2B; Jasmine Megerdichian 2-4; Makayla Johnson 3-4, 2 2B, 3RBI. Washington Union, Sydney Kuma 3-4, 3B, 2 SB, 3R; Atiana Aguilar 2-3; Alayna Munoz 2-3, 2B; Arianna Mohammed 2-3, 2B.

Friday, revised

Washington Union varsity field

8 a.m., Washington Union vs. St. Francis-Sacramento; 9:40 a.m., Lemoore vs. Madera; 11:20 a.m., Washington Union vs. Heritage-Brentwood; 1 p.m., Monache vs. Lemoore; 2:40 p.m., Monache vs. La Jolla Country Day.

Washington Union JV field

8 a.m., Rancho-Las Vegas vs. Lemoore; 9:40 a.m., La Jolla Country Day vs. Taft; 11:20 a.m., Clovis West vs. Taft; 1 p.m., St. Francis-Sacramento vs. Clovis West; 2:40 p.m., Central vs. Heritage-Brentwood.

American Union Elementary School

8 a.m., Clovis East vs. Heritage-Brentwood; 9:40 a.m., Chowchilla vs. Kingsburg; 11:20 a.m., Central vs. Kingsburg; 1 p.m., Rancho-Las Vegas vs. Chowchilla; 2:40 p.m., Clovis East vs. Madera.

NONLEAGUE

Clovis North 14, Edison 4

Edison

030

010

4

5

9

Clovis North

501

521

14

10

5

WP: Ayerza. LP: Bowen. Edison, Kristen Arias 2B; Kayla Bowen 2B, 2SB; Bella Gomez SB. Clovis North, Alyssa Orr 2B; Brown 2B; Avery 2B; Freeman 2B; Lusk SB.

Sanger 13, Hoover 0

Hoover

000

00

0

Sanger

152

5x

13

WP: Emily Fortaney. LP: Karli Arreola. Sanger, Stephanie Herring 2 3B, RBI, 4R; Vanessa Hernandez 2B, R, RBI; Brianah Stafford 2B, 2R; Katelyn Estep 2-3 2B; Ashley Mata 2-2, 2RBI.

Tulare Union 3, Madera South 2

Madera South

002

000

0

2

Tulare Union

002

000

1

3

BOYS TENNIS

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Central 5, Clovis East 4

No. 1 singles: Eirin Trencio, Clovis East d. Justin Smart, 6-1, 3-6, (10-7). No. 1 doubles: Smart/Friedi Hensel, Central d. Trencio/Cha Yang, 6-2, 6-1. Records: Central 1-3; Clovis East 0-4.

Clovis North 8, Buchanan 1

No. 1 singles: Michael Fourchy, Clovis North d. Albertus DuPlessis 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Michael Fourchy/Drew Quall, Clovis North d. Albertus DuPlessis/Brandon Takamoto 8-5.

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Redwood 9, Hanford 0

No. 1 singles: Tony Kim d. Kyle Mayfield 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: John Nguyen/Colton Hansen d. Kyle Mayfield/Xavier Galvan 8-1. Records: Redwood 8-2, 7-0.

Mt. Whitney 9, Golden West 0

No. 1 singles: Seth Herrera d. Alejandro Ramos 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Seth Herrera/Aaron Macagba d. Alejandro Ramos/Isaac Martinez 8-4.

BOYS GOLF

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Madera 4, Edison 2

Jonathon Balbas, Madera d. Austin Dillon, 1 up

Bennett Varner, Madera d. Joshua Tacchino, 3 and 1

Kyle Balbas, Madera d. Mason Freeny, 5 and 3

Chas Baldwin, Edison d. Connor Huber, 1 up

Joseph Galindo, Madera d. Charles Sherrill, 4 and 3

Barjea Butler, Edison d. Ryan Toney, 2 and 1

Madera South 4, Sanger 2

Miguel Perez, Madera South d. Seth Maxwell, 3 and 1

Felix Soria, Madera South tied Dominic Daldino, all square

Tyler Burkhalter, Madera South tied Alejandro Mendebles, all square

Matt Estrada, Madera South d. Xander Perez, 2 up

Alex Arballo, Madera South d. John Pena, 2 up

Cody Williams, Sanger d. Alexis Rodriguez 5 and 4

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Roosevelt 3, Reedley 1

22-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16. Reedley, David Jauregui 6 kills, 2 blocks; Darius Rodriguez 24 assists; Gabriel Avila 5 blocks, 5 kills.

SWIMING AND DIVING

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

BOYS

Bullard 174, Madera 115

GIRLS

Madera 192, Bullard 122

