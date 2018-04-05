Prep scoreboard for Thursday, April 5

Central Section scores for games of Thursday, April 5, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com. League representatives: Please report winter all-league lists to sports@fresnobee.com.
SOFTBALL
WASHINGTON UNION INVITATIONAL
Madera 10, Rancho-Las Vegas 0
Rancho
000
0
—
0
1
4
Madera
252
1
—
10
12
0
WP: Kaylee Dawson. LP: Alyssa Ortiz. Madera, Taylor Brooks 2-3, 3R; Camile Deanda 2B, 2RBI; Haley Perez 2-3; Mikayla Arrieta 2-3; Dawson 2-3.
Central 7, Taft 1
Taft
000
100
0
—
1
3
3
Central
103
012
x
—
7
8
1
WP: Destiny Ricks (CG, 14K). LP: Kyleigh Phillips. Taft, Reagan Hamilton 2B; Haley Pulido 2B. Central, Mia Hernandez 2RBI; Brittney Espinosa 2-3, 2 2B, 2RBI; Halina Frazel 2-3, 2B; Samantha Arenas 2B.
Chowchilla 2, Clovis West 0
Clovis West
000
000
0
—
0
5
4
Chowchilla
100
010
x
—
2
7
0
WP: Kelsey Volkmar (5IP, 9K). LP: Taylor Boele. Clovis West, Breanah Kith 2-3. Chowchilla, Ally Tomlinson 2-4; Avery Fitch 2-2, 2B, RBI; Morgan Sewel 2-3, RBI.
Kingsburg 4, La Jolla Country Day-San Diego 0
Kingsburg
110
002
0
—
4
5
0
La Jolla
000
000
0
—
0
5
1
WP: Taryn Irigoyen (CG, 67 pitches). LP: Lauren Ziment. Kingsburg, Marissa Montelongo 2-2, 2B, 2SB, 2R; Irigoyen 2B, 2RBI. La Jolla Country Day, Ziment 2-3; Paris Correia 2-3; Samantha Stanley 3B.
Monache 7, Rancho-Las Vegas 1
Monache
400
030
—
7
10
0
Rancho
000
001
—
1
3
1
WP: Chloe Rivas (CG, 12K). LP: MacKenzie Perry. Monache, Kailyn Castle 2-3, 2B, 3B; Jessenia Castillo 2B, 2R; Rivas 2-3, HR, 2RBI; Taliann Hunter 3-3; Jasmin Castillo 2B, 2RBI. Rancho, Gianna Carosone 2B.
Central 1, La Jolla Country Day-San Diego 0
La Jolla
000
000
0
—
0
3
3
Central
100
000
x
—
1
4
1
WP: Isabel Rodriguez (5IP). LP: Lauren Ziment. Sv: Destiny Ricks (2IP, 3K). Central, Brittney Espinosa 2-3; Samantha Arenas 2B.
Madera 8, Chowchilla 0
Chowchilla
000
000
—
0
4
6
Madera
105
101
—
8
7
3
WP: Kaylee Dawson (CG, 5K). LP: Kelsey Volkmar. Madera, Taylor Brooks 2R; Camile Deanda 2-3, 2R.
Clovis East 5, Washington Union 5
Clovis East
201
100
1
—
5
13
2
Washington Union
103
100
0
—
5
10
2
Clovis East, Aubrey McGregor-Moore 2-4, 2B; McKenzie Reinhardt 2-4; Sela Bloodgood 2-4, 2B, 2R; Anna Coil 2B; Jasmine Megerdichian 2-4; Makayla Johnson 3-4, 2 2B, 3RBI. Washington Union, Sydney Kuma 3-4, 3B, 2 SB, 3R; Atiana Aguilar 2-3; Alayna Munoz 2-3, 2B; Arianna Mohammed 2-3, 2B.
Friday, revised
Washington Union varsity field
8 a.m., Washington Union vs. St. Francis-Sacramento; 9:40 a.m., Lemoore vs. Madera; 11:20 a.m., Washington Union vs. Heritage-Brentwood; 1 p.m., Monache vs. Lemoore; 2:40 p.m., Monache vs. La Jolla Country Day.
Washington Union JV field
8 a.m., Rancho-Las Vegas vs. Lemoore; 9:40 a.m., La Jolla Country Day vs. Taft; 11:20 a.m., Clovis West vs. Taft; 1 p.m., St. Francis-Sacramento vs. Clovis West; 2:40 p.m., Central vs. Heritage-Brentwood.
American Union Elementary School
8 a.m., Clovis East vs. Heritage-Brentwood; 9:40 a.m., Chowchilla vs. Kingsburg; 11:20 a.m., Central vs. Kingsburg; 1 p.m., Rancho-Las Vegas vs. Chowchilla; 2:40 p.m., Clovis East vs. Madera.
NONLEAGUE
Clovis North 14, Edison 4
Edison
030
010
—
4
5
9
Clovis North
501
521
—
14
10
5
WP: Ayerza. LP: Bowen. Edison, Kristen Arias 2B; Kayla Bowen 2B, 2SB; Bella Gomez SB. Clovis North, Alyssa Orr 2B; Brown 2B; Avery 2B; Freeman 2B; Lusk SB.
Sanger 13, Hoover 0
Hoover
000
00
—
0
Sanger
152
5x
—
13
WP: Emily Fortaney. LP: Karli Arreola. Sanger, Stephanie Herring 2 3B, RBI, 4R; Vanessa Hernandez 2B, R, RBI; Brianah Stafford 2B, 2R; Katelyn Estep 2-3 2B; Ashley Mata 2-2, 2RBI.
Tulare Union 3, Madera South 2
Madera South
002
000
0
—
2
Tulare Union
002
000
1
—
3
BOYS TENNIS
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Central 5, Clovis East 4
No. 1 singles: Eirin Trencio, Clovis East d. Justin Smart, 6-1, 3-6, (10-7). No. 1 doubles: Smart/Friedi Hensel, Central d. Trencio/Cha Yang, 6-2, 6-1. Records: Central 1-3; Clovis East 0-4.
Clovis North 8, Buchanan 1
No. 1 singles: Michael Fourchy, Clovis North d. Albertus DuPlessis 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Michael Fourchy/Drew Quall, Clovis North d. Albertus DuPlessis/Brandon Takamoto 8-5.
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Redwood 9, Hanford 0
No. 1 singles: Tony Kim d. Kyle Mayfield 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: John Nguyen/Colton Hansen d. Kyle Mayfield/Xavier Galvan 8-1. Records: Redwood 8-2, 7-0.
Mt. Whitney 9, Golden West 0
No. 1 singles: Seth Herrera d. Alejandro Ramos 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Seth Herrera/Aaron Macagba d. Alejandro Ramos/Isaac Martinez 8-4.
BOYS GOLF
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Madera 4, Edison 2
Jonathon Balbas, Madera d. Austin Dillon, 1 up
Bennett Varner, Madera d. Joshua Tacchino, 3 and 1
Kyle Balbas, Madera d. Mason Freeny, 5 and 3
Chas Baldwin, Edison d. Connor Huber, 1 up
Joseph Galindo, Madera d. Charles Sherrill, 4 and 3
Barjea Butler, Edison d. Ryan Toney, 2 and 1
Madera South 4, Sanger 2
Miguel Perez, Madera South d. Seth Maxwell, 3 and 1
Felix Soria, Madera South tied Dominic Daldino, all square
Tyler Burkhalter, Madera South tied Alejandro Mendebles, all square
Matt Estrada, Madera South d. Xander Perez, 2 up
Alex Arballo, Madera South d. John Pena, 2 up
Cody Williams, Sanger d. Alexis Rodriguez 5 and 4
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Roosevelt 3, Reedley 1
22-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16. Reedley, David Jauregui 6 kills, 2 blocks; Darius Rodriguez 24 assists; Gabriel Avila 5 blocks, 5 kills.
SWIMING AND DIVING
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
BOYS
Bullard 174, Madera 115
GIRLS
Madera 192, Bullard 122
