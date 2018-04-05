'It's a long season': TRAC baseball coaches foresee how the league will unfold

If Wednesday's Tri-River Athletic Conference baseball action is any indication, the race for the top spot could get interesting.
Clovis West outlasted Clovis North 2-1 on a designed rundown as Chase Prieto scored for the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Golden Eagles held on Kohl Simas’ three-hitter and nine strikeouts.
Buchanan, meanwhile, survived a game-tying, two-run home run by Daniel Gamez as Brady Hormel had a run-scoring double for a 6-5 victory over Clovis East in eight innings.
Clovis North and Clovis West are tied in first place at 3-1, followed by Buchanan (2-1), Clovis (2-2), Clovis East (1-2) and Central (0-4).
The Broncos travel to face the defending TRAC champion Buchanan at 3:45 p.m. Friday, while the Golden Eagles face the Cougars at 3:30 p.m.
The Bears have won the TRAC for the past three seasons by a margin of three games. The last time a team other than Buchanan won the conference title was Clovis in 2014.
There are at least 11 games left to be played in the TRAC.
“It's a long season,” Clovis West coach Kevin Patrick said. “We have to take it one game at a time. We just want to be 1-0 and it happened to be against Clovis North. Anybody can beat anybody and you have to show up everyday or you're going to get beat.”
First-year Clovis North coach Jeff Prieto agrees.
“Everybody is tough,” he said. “Everybody got a great No. 1 pitcher on the mound that can go out and beat anybody, any day. You can’t take any games off and that’s they way it’s been every year.”
Softball: Washington Union Invitational
The 5th annual 16-team tournament started Thursday and will last until Saturday.
In the past, teams were featured from Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.
Teams will play three pool play games on Thursday and Friday and every team will play two games on Saturday, weather permitting.
Swimming and diving: Clovis West invite
The 32nd annual Clovis West Invitational will return Friday and Saturday.
There will be 38 teams and 1,351 athletes, according to Golden Eagles swim coach Adam Reid.
Diving begins Friday with swimming set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Football All-Stars take shape
The 5th annual Central Valley North vs. South All Star game is set.
The game will be played April 14 at Mission Oak and will feature players from Fresno/Visalia going against Tulare/Bakersfield.
Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children. Fans 65+ will get in free.
The Bee’s Top 10 baseball rankings
Records through April 5
Teams
Record
1. Clovis West
16-3
2. Clovis North
14-3
3. Stockdale
12-3
4. Buchanan
11-4-1
5. Clovis
11-7
6. Redwood
12-2-1
7. Clovis East
11-6
8. Liberty-Bakersfield
10-6
9. San Joaquin Memorial
11-7
10. Madera
12-4
The Bee’s Top 10 softball rankings
Records through April 5
Teams
Record
1. Clovis
15-0
2. Buchanan
12-2
3. Bullard
10-4
4. Stockdale
9-3
5. Central
7-5
6. Liberty-Bakersfield
9-3
7. Monache
10-1
8. Madera
11-2
9. Hanford West
22-5
10. Edison
6-4
