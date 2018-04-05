'It's a long season': TRAC baseball coaches foresee how the league will unfold

SHARE COPY LINK Clovis West met Clovis North in a Tri-River Athletic Conference contest at Stan Bledsoe Field on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 The Golden Eagles defeated the Broncos 2-1. Anthony Galaviz

Clovis West met Clovis North in a Tri-River Athletic Conference contest at Stan Bledsoe Field on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 The Golden Eagles defeated the Broncos 2-1. Anthony Galaviz