Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, March 28

Central Section scores for games of Thursday, March 16, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com. League representatives: Please report winter all-league lists to sports@fresnobee.com.
BASEBALL
FRESNO EASTER CLASSIC
Oakmont 9, Lemoore 8
Lemoore
010
103
30
—
8
11
3
Oakmont
004
202
01
—
9
15
2
WP: Greg Nichols LP: Anfernee Murrieta. Lemoore: Anthony Zaragoza 3-3; Alez Sanchez 4RBI. Oakmont: Luke Davis 4-5, 2RBI; Greg Nichols 3-4; Carson Blatnick 2RBI.
San Joaquin Memorial 3, Reedley 2
Reedley
000
010
1
—
2
6
1
Memorial
101
000
0
—
3
4
0
WP: Tanner Sagouspe LP: Jacob Franco. Reedley: Greg Quintanilla 2-3; Matt Vargas RBI. SJM: Tanner Sagouspe HR.
Jesuit 4, Central 3
Jesuit
200
020
0
—
4
5
2
Central
000
300
0
—
3
3
4
WP: Dominic Wall (6 IP, 3R, 2H, 6K). LP: Matthew Gong (5 IP, 4R, 4H, 2BB). Jesuit: Daniel Susac 2-2, BB, RBI.
Redwood 3, Sheldon 0
Sheldon
000
000
0
—
0
3
1
Redwood
000
201
x
—
3
8
0
WP: Jaylen Rodriguez (CG) LP: Alan Garcia. Redwood: Mitchell SIlvas 2-3, RBI; Elijah Munoz 2-3; Dante Valdez 2RBI.
Madera 5, Pleasant Grove 3
Madera
022
100
0
—
5
10
3
Pleasant Grove
000
012
0
—
3
3
2
WP: Brian Hefner LP: Jake Herrera. Madera: Christian Chavira 1-3, RBI; Shane Pursell 2-4, R; Tony Noriega 1-3, RBI, BB; Kristian Gomez 2-4, R; Isaac Chavira 1-2, R, 2BB; Tommy Molina 2-2, R, 2RBI, BB. Pleasant Grove: Bryson McAm 2-3, R; Sam Whiting 1-2, BB.
TULARE/ VISALIA INVITATIONAL
Tulare Western 5, El Diamante 4
El Diamante
000
040
0
—
4
6
1
Tulare Western
000
030
2
—
5
8
2
WP: Nathan Marroquin LP: Chandler Lucas. El Diamante: Andrew Valdez 2-4, R; TJ Martinez 2-3, R, 3RBI; Jacob Rinehart 1-3, R. Tulare Western: Nathan Marroquin 1-4, R; Ryan Tucker 1-1, R; Izaiah Davis 2-4, R, 2RBI; Cole Artega 1-3, RBI; Will Senn 2-3, R.
SOFTBALL
CLOVIS EASTER CLASSIC
Semifinal
Central 3, Buchanan 1
Central
000
001
0
—
1
6
3
Buchanan
020
011
x
—
4
8
1
WP: Molly Miller LP: Destiny Ricks. Buchanan: Anni Raley 2-3; Avery Lawley 2-3, 2B; Rachel Kessler 2R.
Final
Clovis 8, Buchanan 6
Clovis
000
701
0
—
8
9
1
Buchanan
230
001
0
—
6
7
1
WP: Allie Puente LP: Michelle Kroell S: Danielle Lung. Clovis: Tori Mueller 2R; Jordyn Martinez 3-3, 2 2B; Allie Young 2RBI. Buchanan: Emily Cazares 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2R; Anni Raley 2R; Avery Lawley 2-4; Rachel Kessler 3B.
