High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, March 28

March 28, 2018 05:03 PM

Central Section scores for games of Thursday, March 16, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com. League representatives: Please report winter all-league lists to sports@fresnobee.com.

BASEBALL

FRESNO EASTER CLASSIC

Oakmont 9, Lemoore 8

Lemoore

010

103

30

8

11

3

Oakmont

004

202

01

9

15

2

WP: Greg Nichols LP: Anfernee Murrieta. Lemoore: Anthony Zaragoza 3-3; Alez Sanchez 4RBI. Oakmont: Luke Davis 4-5, 2RBI; Greg Nichols 3-4; Carson Blatnick 2RBI.

San Joaquin Memorial 3, Reedley 2

Reedley

000

010

1

2

6

1

Memorial

101

000

0

3

4

0

WP: Tanner Sagouspe LP: Jacob Franco. Reedley: Greg Quintanilla 2-3; Matt Vargas RBI. SJM: Tanner Sagouspe HR.

Jesuit 4, Central 3

Jesuit

200

020

0

4

5

2

Central

000

300

0

3

3

4

WP: Dominic Wall (6 IP, 3R, 2H, 6K). LP: Matthew Gong (5 IP, 4R, 4H, 2BB). Jesuit: Daniel Susac 2-2, BB, RBI.

Redwood 3, Sheldon 0

Sheldon

000

000

0

0

3

1

Redwood

000

201

x

3

8

0

WP: Jaylen Rodriguez (CG) LP: Alan Garcia. Redwood: Mitchell SIlvas 2-3, RBI; Elijah Munoz 2-3; Dante Valdez 2RBI.

Madera 5, Pleasant Grove 3

Madera

022

100

0

5

10

3

Pleasant Grove

000

012

0

3

3

2

WP: Brian Hefner LP: Jake Herrera. Madera: Christian Chavira 1-3, RBI; Shane Pursell 2-4, R; Tony Noriega 1-3, RBI, BB; Kristian Gomez 2-4, R; Isaac Chavira 1-2, R, 2BB; Tommy Molina 2-2, R, 2RBI, BB. Pleasant Grove: Bryson McAm 2-3, R; Sam Whiting 1-2, BB.

TULARE/ VISALIA INVITATIONAL

Tulare Western 5, El Diamante 4

El Diamante

000

040

0

4

6

1

Tulare Western

000

030

2

5

8

2

WP: Nathan Marroquin LP: Chandler Lucas. El Diamante: Andrew Valdez 2-4, R; TJ Martinez 2-3, R, 3RBI; Jacob Rinehart 1-3, R. Tulare Western: Nathan Marroquin 1-4, R; Ryan Tucker 1-1, R; Izaiah Davis 2-4, R, 2RBI; Cole Artega 1-3, RBI; Will Senn 2-3, R.

SOFTBALL

CLOVIS EASTER CLASSIC

Semifinal

Central 3, Buchanan 1

Central

000

001

0

1

6

3

Buchanan

020

011

x

4

8

1

WP: Molly Miller LP: Destiny Ricks. Buchanan: Anni Raley 2-3; Avery Lawley 2-3, 2B; Rachel Kessler 2R.

Final

Clovis 8, Buchanan 6

Clovis

000

701

0

8

9

1

Buchanan

230

001

0

6

7

1

WP: Allie Puente LP: Michelle Kroell S: Danielle Lung. Clovis: Tori Mueller 2R; Jordyn Martinez 3-3, 2 2B; Allie Young 2RBI. Buchanan: Emily Cazares 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2R; Anni Raley 2R; Avery Lawley 2-4; Rachel Kessler 3B.

