Prep scoreboard for Saturday, March 24

Central Section scores for games of Saturday, March 24, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com. League representatives: Please report winter all-league lists to sports@fresnobee.com.
SOFTBALL
FOWLER EASTER CLASSIC
Fowler 20, Caruthers 0
Caruthers
000
0
—
0
2
1
Fowler
5(13)2
x
—
20
14
0
WP: Kendra Poston. LP: Chloe Scheidt. Fowler, Jalyssa Ladesma 3-4, 2B, 3R, 3RBI; Carissa Marquez 3R; Anissa Almaguer 4-4, 2B, 4, 2RBI; Jocelyn Prieto 2-4, 3R, 2RBI, Kendra Poston 2-3, 2RBI.
Washington Union 6, Woodlake 3
Washington Union
200
112
—
6
10
1
Woodlake
011
001
—
3
5
2
WP: Lauren Ortiz. LP: Madison Ramos. Woodlake, Pria Bunn 2-3, 2B. Washington Union, Sydney Kuma 2-4; Atiana Aguilar 2-3; Paige Messenlehner 2-3.
Immanuel 7, Caruthers 3
Immanuel
140
034
—
12
15
7
Caruthers
103
220
—
8
7
3
WP: Brianna Duncan. LP: Bailey Day. Immanuel, Brianna Duncan 3-4, HR, 3R, 4RBI; Roberta Garcia 2-4, 3B; Mia Barbosa 2-4, 2B; Lina Sanchez 2-4; Faith Beckenhaur 2-4.
Chowchilla 19, Lindsay 0
Chowchilla
(13)06
0
—
19
22
1
Lindsay
000
0
—
0
3
3
WP: Avery Fitch. LP: Danielle Jauregui. Lindsay, Danielle Jauregui 2-2. Chowchilla, Kylie Hill 3-4, 2B, 3RBI, 3R; Avery Fitch 4-4, HR, 2B, 3R, 4RBI; Morgan Sewall 2-3; Shelby Williams 2-3, 3RBI; Priscilla Foster 4-4; Adrian Felsinger 2-2, 4RBI; Charysma Gutierrez 2B.
Immanuel 10, Firebaugh 2
Firebaugh
000
020
—
2
4
3
Immanuel
240
31x
—
10
11
1
WP: Brianna Duncan. LP: Gabriela Torres. Firebaugh, Brianna Duncan 2-4, HR, 2RBI, 4R; Roberta Garcia 3-4 2B, Mia Barbosa 2-3, HR, 5 RBI; Lina Sanchez 2-3. Immanuel, Anahi Felix 2B.
Chowchilla 12, Woodlake 0
Woodlake
000
0
—
0
1
6
Chowchilla
110
(10)
—
12
13
0
WP: Avery Fitch. LP: Marissa Meza. Chowchilla, Ally Thomlinson 2-4; Kylie Hill 2-4; Avery Fitch 4-4, 2B, 4RBI; Morgan Sewall 2-3; Adriana Felsinger 2-3.
BASEBALL
FRESNO EASTER CLASSIC
March 26
Fresno City College, John Euless Park
Reedley vs. Chowchilla, 10 a.m.
Fresno vs. Chowchilla, 1 p.m.
Sierra-Manteca vs. Reedley, 4 p.m.
Sierra-Manteca vs. Fresno, 7 p.m.
Buchanan Stadium
Central vs Bullard, 10 a.m.
Buchanan vs. Jesuit, 1 p.m.
Central vs. Lemoore, 4 p.m.
Sunnyside vs., Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Clovis High Stadium
Clovis vs. Redwood, 10 a.m.
Garces vs. Memorial, 1 p.m.
Redwood vs. Bradshaw C., 4 p.m.
Memorial vs. Clovis, 7 p.m.
Clovis East Stadium
Clovis East vs. Hanford, 10 a.m.
Foothill vs. Frontier, 1 p.m.
Bella Vista vs. Sheldon, 4 p.m.
Foothill vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m.
Clovis West Stadium
Clovis West vs. Edison, 10 a.m.
Oakmont vs. Hanford West, 1 p.m.
Edison vs. Granite Bay, 4 p.m.
Pleasant Grove vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m.
Clovis North Stadium
Clovis North vs. Hoover, 10 a.m.
Clovis North vs. Laguna Creek, 1 p.m.
Red Bluff vs. Clovis North, 4 p.m.
Laguna Creek vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m.
Madera High
Kerman vs. Madera, 1 p.m.
Buchach Colony vs. Cosumnes Oaks, 4 p.m.
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Madera, 7 p.m.
March 27
John Euless Park
Bella Vista vs. Buchach Colony, 10 a.m.
Buchach Colony vs. Sunnyside. 1 p.m.
Sunnyside vs. Bella Vista, 4 p.m.
Edison vs. Fresno, 7 p.m.
Buchanan Stadium
Hoover vs. Cosumnes Oaks, 10 a.m.
Memorial vs. Pleasant Grove, 1 p.m.
Redwood vs. Hoover, 4 p.m.
Pleasant Grove vs. Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Clovis High Stadium
Frontier vs. Lemoore, 10 a.m.
Lemoore vs. Sheldon, 1 p.m.
Chowchilla vs. Frontier, 4 p.m.
Sheldon vs. Clovis, 7 p.m.
Clovis East Stadium
Bradshaw C. vs. Foothill, 10 a.m.
Granite Bay vs. Reedley, 1 p.m.
Bradshaw C. vs. Central, 4 p.m.
Granite Bay vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m.
Clovis West Stadium
Kerman vs. Garces, 10 a.m.
Garces vs. Bullard, 1 p.m.
Red Bluff vs. Kerman, 4 p.m.
Bullard vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m.
Clovis North Stadium
Oakmont vs. Red Bluff, 10 a.m.
Hanford vs. Jesuit, 1 p.m.
Hanford vs. Oakmont, 4 p.m.
Jesuit vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m.
Madera High
Clovis North vs. Sierra-Manteca, 1 p.m.
Hanford West vs. Laguna Creek, 4 p.m.
Madera vs. Hanford West, 7 p.m.
March 28
John Euless Park
Fresno vs., Clovis North, 10 a.m.
Jesuit vs. Central, 1 p.m.
Buchanan Stadium
Buchanan vs. Bella Vista, 10 a.m.
Reedley vs. Memorial, 1 p.m.
Clovis High Stadium
Clovis vs. Granite Bay, 10 a.m.
Frontier vs. Hanford, 1 p.m.
Clovis East Stadium
Clovis East vs. Sunnyside, 10 a.m.
Sheldon vs. Redwood, 1 p.m.
Clovis West Stadium
Clovis West vs. Red Bluff, 10 a.m.
Lemoore vs. Oakmont, 1 p.m.
Clovis North Stadium
Clovis North vs. Foothill, 10 a.m.
Hanford West vs. Garces, 1 p.m.
Bullard High
Bullard vs.Bradshaw C., 10 a.m.
Laguna Creek vs. Kerman, 1 p.m.
Madera High
Madera vs. Pleasant Grove, 10 a.m.
Chowchilla vs. Buhach Colony-Atwater, 1 p.m.
Hoover High
Hoover vs. Edison, 10 a.m.
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Sierra-Manteca, 1 p.m.
Championship Game
Clovis West Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
