High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Saturday, March 24

Fresno Bee Staff

March 24, 2018 09:59 PM

Central Section scores for games of Saturday, March 24, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com. League representatives: Please report winter all-league lists to sports@fresnobee.com.

SOFTBALL

FOWLER EASTER CLASSIC

Fowler 20, Caruthers 0

Caruthers

000

0

0

2

1

Fowler

5(13)2

x

20

14

0

WP: Kendra Poston. LP: Chloe Scheidt. Fowler, Jalyssa Ladesma 3-4, 2B, 3R, 3RBI; Carissa Marquez 3R; Anissa Almaguer 4-4, 2B, 4, 2RBI; Jocelyn Prieto 2-4, 3R, 2RBI, Kendra Poston 2-3, 2RBI.

Washington Union 6, Woodlake 3

Washington Union

200

112

6

10

1

Woodlake

011

001

3

5

2

WP: Lauren Ortiz. LP: Madison Ramos. Woodlake, Pria Bunn 2-3, 2B. Washington Union, Sydney Kuma 2-4; Atiana Aguilar 2-3; Paige Messenlehner 2-3.

Immanuel 7, Caruthers 3

Immanuel

140

034

12

15

7

Caruthers

103

220

8

7

3

WP: Brianna Duncan. LP: Bailey Day. Immanuel, Brianna Duncan 3-4, HR, 3R, 4RBI; Roberta Garcia 2-4, 3B; Mia Barbosa 2-4, 2B; Lina Sanchez 2-4; Faith Beckenhaur 2-4.

Chowchilla 19, Lindsay 0

Chowchilla

(13)06

0

19

22

1

Lindsay

000

0

0

3

3

WP: Avery Fitch. LP: Danielle Jauregui. Lindsay, Danielle Jauregui 2-2. Chowchilla, Kylie Hill 3-4, 2B, 3RBI, 3R; Avery Fitch 4-4, HR, 2B, 3R, 4RBI; Morgan Sewall 2-3; Shelby Williams 2-3, 3RBI; Priscilla Foster 4-4; Adrian Felsinger 2-2, 4RBI; Charysma Gutierrez 2B.

Immanuel 10, Firebaugh 2

Firebaugh

000

020

2

4

3

Immanuel

240

31x

10

11

1

WP: Brianna Duncan. LP: Gabriela Torres. Firebaugh, Brianna Duncan 2-4, HR, 2RBI, 4R; Roberta Garcia 3-4 2B, Mia Barbosa 2-3, HR, 5 RBI; Lina Sanchez 2-3. Immanuel, Anahi Felix 2B.

Chowchilla 12, Woodlake 0

Woodlake

000

0

0

1

6

Chowchilla

110

(10)

12

13

0

WP: Avery Fitch. LP: Marissa Meza. Chowchilla, Ally Thomlinson 2-4; Kylie Hill 2-4; Avery Fitch 4-4, 2B, 4RBI; Morgan Sewall 2-3; Adriana Felsinger 2-3.

BASEBALL

FRESNO EASTER CLASSIC

March 26

Fresno City College, John Euless Park

Reedley vs. Chowchilla, 10 a.m.

Fresno vs. Chowchilla, 1 p.m.

Sierra-Manteca vs. Reedley, 4 p.m.

Sierra-Manteca vs. Fresno, 7 p.m.

Buchanan Stadium

Central vs Bullard, 10 a.m.

Buchanan vs. Jesuit, 1 p.m.

Central vs. Lemoore, 4 p.m.

Sunnyside vs., Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Clovis High Stadium

Clovis vs. Redwood, 10 a.m.

Garces vs. Memorial, 1 p.m.

Redwood vs. Bradshaw C., 4 p.m.

Memorial vs. Clovis, 7 p.m.

Clovis East Stadium

Clovis East vs. Hanford, 10 a.m.

Foothill vs. Frontier, 1 p.m.

Bella Vista vs. Sheldon, 4 p.m.

Foothill vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m.

Clovis West Stadium

Clovis West vs. Edison, 10 a.m.

Oakmont vs. Hanford West, 1 p.m.

Edison vs. Granite Bay, 4 p.m.

Pleasant Grove vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m.

Clovis North Stadium

Clovis North vs. Hoover, 10 a.m.

Clovis North vs. Laguna Creek, 1 p.m.

Red Bluff vs. Clovis North, 4 p.m.

Laguna Creek vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m.

Madera High

Kerman vs. Madera, 1 p.m.

Buchach Colony vs. Cosumnes Oaks, 4 p.m.

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Madera, 7 p.m.

March 27

John Euless Park

Bella Vista vs. Buchach Colony, 10 a.m.

Buchach Colony vs. Sunnyside. 1 p.m.

Sunnyside vs. Bella Vista, 4 p.m.

Edison vs. Fresno, 7 p.m.

Buchanan Stadium

Hoover vs. Cosumnes Oaks, 10 a.m.

Memorial vs. Pleasant Grove, 1 p.m.

Redwood vs. Hoover, 4 p.m.

Pleasant Grove vs. Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Clovis High Stadium

Frontier vs. Lemoore, 10 a.m.

Lemoore vs. Sheldon, 1 p.m.

Chowchilla vs. Frontier, 4 p.m.

Sheldon vs. Clovis, 7 p.m.

Clovis East Stadium

Bradshaw C. vs. Foothill, 10 a.m.

Granite Bay vs. Reedley, 1 p.m.

Bradshaw C. vs. Central, 4 p.m.

Granite Bay vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m.

Clovis West Stadium

Kerman vs. Garces, 10 a.m.

Garces vs. Bullard, 1 p.m.

Red Bluff vs. Kerman, 4 p.m.

Bullard vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m.

Clovis North Stadium

Oakmont vs. Red Bluff, 10 a.m.

Hanford vs. Jesuit, 1 p.m.

Hanford vs. Oakmont, 4 p.m.

Jesuit vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m.

Madera High

Clovis North vs. Sierra-Manteca, 1 p.m.

Hanford West vs. Laguna Creek, 4 p.m.

Madera vs. Hanford West, 7 p.m.

March 28

John Euless Park

Fresno vs., Clovis North, 10 a.m.

Jesuit vs. Central, 1 p.m.

Buchanan Stadium

Buchanan vs. Bella Vista, 10 a.m.

Reedley vs. Memorial, 1 p.m.

Clovis High Stadium

Clovis vs. Granite Bay, 10 a.m.

Frontier vs. Hanford, 1 p.m.

Clovis East Stadium

Clovis East vs. Sunnyside, 10 a.m.

Sheldon vs. Redwood, 1 p.m.

Clovis West Stadium

Clovis West vs. Red Bluff, 10 a.m.

Lemoore vs. Oakmont, 1 p.m.

Clovis North Stadium

Clovis North vs. Foothill, 10 a.m.

Hanford West vs. Garces, 1 p.m.

Bullard High

Bullard vs.Bradshaw C., 10 a.m.

Laguna Creek vs. Kerman, 1 p.m.

Madera High

Madera vs. Pleasant Grove, 10 a.m.

Chowchilla vs. Buhach Colony-Atwater, 1 p.m.

Hoover High

Hoover vs. Edison, 10 a.m.

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Sierra-Manteca, 1 p.m.

Championship Game

Clovis West Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

