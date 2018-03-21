Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, March 21

Central Section scores for games of Wednesday, March 21, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com. League representatives: Please report winter all-league lists to sports@fresnobee.com.
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
Firebaugh 4, Fowler 3
Firebaugh (7-3-1)
040
000
0
—
4
6
1
Fowler (2-6)
021
000
0
—
3
8
4
WP: Joshua Gutierrez. LP: Julian Sweidy. Sv: Sebastian Yanez. Firebaugh, Warren Corriea 2-3, 2B. Fowler, Spencer Lima 2-3, 2B.
GIRLS BADMINTON
NONLEAGUE
Hoover 12, Reedley 12
(Hoover wins tie-breaker)
No. 1 singles: Kayla Moua, Hoover d. Britnney Enriquez 21-8, 21-14. No. 1 doubles: Julie Scott/Destiny Renteria, Reedley d. Christian Yang/Hailey Vue 21-5, 21-14.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Fresno 3, Washington Union 0
25-6, 25-14, 25-12. F, F. Pantoja 26 assists; M. Garcia 6 kills; J. Touch 6 kills; V. Sean 12 kills, 2 aces. Record: Fresno 8-11.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
At Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
OPEN DIVISION: March 24, No. 2S Sierra Canyon vs. No. 4 Sheldon, 8 p.m.
DIVISION I: March 23, No. 2N Las Lomas vs. No. 6S Chino Hills, 8 p.m.
DIVISION II: March 24, No. 1N Alameda vs. No. 2S Crossroads, 4 p.m.
DIVISION III: March 23, No. 2N Pleasant Valley vs. No. 8S Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
DIVISION IV: March 24, No. 9N Stuart Hall vs. No. 6S View Park, Noon
DIVISION V: March 23, No. 1N Argonaut vs. No. 1S Santa Clarita Christian, Noon
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
At Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
OPEN DIVISION: March 24, No. 3N Pinewood vs. No. 1S Windward, 6 p.m.
DIVISION I: March 23, No. 10N Sacred Heart Cathedral vs. No. 2S Serra, 6 p.m.
DIVISION II: March 24, No. 1S Redondo Union vs. No. 1N Pleasant Valley, 2 p.m.
DIVISION III: March 23, No. 5N West Campus vs. No. 6S Sunny Hills, 2 p.m.
DIVISION IV: March 24, No. 1N Woodside Priory vs. No. 6S Rolling Hills Prep, 10 a.m.
DIVISION V: March 23, No. 4N Lowell vs. No. 1S Sierra Pacific, 10 a.m.
