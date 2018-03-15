Clovis West leads trio of teams on final rung of regional girls basketball playoffs

The Clovis West, Clovis and Sierra Pacific girls basketball teams are one win away from punching tickets to the state high school championships in Sacramento.
First order of business is the regional final on Saturday.
Clovis West advanced thanks to a 3-pointer by Champney Pulliam with 1.8 seconds remaining as the second-seeded Golden Eagles defeated No. 3 Harvard-Westlake-Studio City 46-45 on Tuesday in Fresno.
The defending Open Division state champions will face Southern California top-seed Windward-Los Angeles at The Pyramid at Long Beach State.
Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.
“I’ve never anticipated being 32-3 right now,” said Clovis West coach Craig Campbell, whose program has reloaded with five freshmen and three sophomores a year after losing five Division I recruits.
Campbell described the Eagles’ approach to the regionals beginning with a 62-54 quarterfinal win over Mater Dei-Santa Ana: “We got to state and we’re like, ‘Hey, let’s go out and play. Let’s get some experience and be loose.
"After the Mater Dei game, I told the kids, 'You have to look at this thing now: you’re one win away from the final four, and one win on a neutral court.' I never wrapped my mind around that in November. I would’ve bet my house on not being mature enough and experienced enough. These kids keep believing and work hard everyday. We’re a totally different team than what we were in November.”
Clovis underdog again
In NorCal Division III, No. 7 Clovis upset No. 3 Christian Brothers-Sacramento 47-45 to advance to play at No. 5 West Campus-Sacramento. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
The Cougars got to the regional final with wins over No. 10 Lathrop 59-57 and No. 2 Aptos 59-47 despite falling behind in every game.
“We just fought back and never gave up,” Clovis coach Greg Clark said. “They stick to the game plan and continued to fight and making shots. The girls are playing well.”
Clovis lost three times to rival Clovis West this season, including the Central Section Division I semifinals. The Cougars' mettle was further tested by tournaments in Southern California, Santa Maria, Sacramento and Arizona.
▪ In Division V, top-seed Sierra Pacific rolled past No. 4 Grace Brethren-Simi Valley 56-41 to face visiting No. 2 Hueneme-Oxnard at 6 p.m. Saturday in Hanford.
The Golden Bears picked up wins over No. 16 Reseda 67-27 and No. 8 Firebaugh 74-40.
Also …
Baseball – Defending Tri-River Athletic Conference champion Buchanan opens the TRAC schedule with a rematch of the Central Section Division I championship when the Bears visit Clovis. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Other TRAC games: Clovis West at Central (3:45 p.m.) and Clovis North at Clovis East (6:30 p.m.)
Softball – Bullard defeated Stockdale 4-3 to win the Buchanan Preseason Tournament on March 10.
The Knights are 6-2 after a 3-2 victory over Central in a nonleague game on Wednesday.
Track and field – The annual Rafer Johnson Invitational will be held Saturday at Kingsburg High.
The meet will begin at 10 a.m.
The Bee’s Coaches’ Top 10
Baseball
Teams
Record
1. Buchanan
6-2
2. Stockdale
7-1
3. Clovis West
9-2
4. Clovis North
8-2
5. Clovis
7-3
6. Centennial
5-3
7. Liberty-Bakersfield
6-3
8. Clovis East
7-2
9. Central
7-1
10, Redwood
6-2
Softball
Teams
Record
1. Clovis
5-0
2. Bullard
6-2
3. Buchanan
5-1
4. Madera
9-1
5. Stockdale
8-2
6. Central
3-3
7. Liberty-Bakersfield
6-1
8. Monache
8-1
9. Redwood
5-3
10. Edison
4-0
