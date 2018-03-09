Washington Union boy's soccer drops out of Southern California Regional Division III boy's semifinal, losing 3-2 to Del Norte Thursday afternoon near Fresno. Eric Paul Zamora
Washington Union boy's soccer drops out of Southern California Regional Division III boy's semifinal, losing 3-2 to Del Norte Thursday afternoon near Fresno. Eric Paul Zamora

High School Sports

Last two Valley teams in soccer regionals ousted

Fresno Bee Staff

March 09, 2018 07:40 AM

The last two Central Section soccer teams standing in the CIF Southern California Regional playoffs were ousted in semifinals Thursday.

In boys Division III, second-seeded Washington Union fell behind in the first half and lost 3-2 to No. 3 Del Norte-San Diego in Easton. The host Panthers (29-2) had two goals nullified by offsides calls. However, it was Del Norte that had the biggest beef with the officiating – a Del Norte coach and player were red-carded after the game ended.

In girls D-V, No. 4 Orosi lost 3-1 at San Gabriel Mission. It was the Cardinals’ first loss in a 29-1-2 season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  