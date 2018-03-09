Last two Valley teams in soccer regionals ousted

The last two Central Section soccer teams standing in the CIF Southern California Regional playoffs were ousted in semifinals Thursday.
In boys Division III, second-seeded Washington Union fell behind in the first half and lost 3-2 to No. 3 Del Norte-San Diego in Easton. The host Panthers (29-2) had two goals nullified by offsides calls. However, it was Del Norte that had the biggest beef with the officiating – a Del Norte coach and player were red-carded after the game ended.
In girls D-V, No. 4 Orosi lost 3-1 at San Gabriel Mission. It was the Cardinals’ first loss in a 29-1-2 season.
