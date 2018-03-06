Buchanan girl's soccer suffers loss in PKs

Chowchilla’s Adriana Felsinger and Alison Cargill talk about the Tribe’s 49-41 win over Firebaugh in the Central Section Division V championship game on Friday at Selland Arena in Fresno. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com)
Behind seniors Gracie Figueroa and Alleida Martinez, the Selma High girls wrestling team captured its third straight CIF state title Saturday. Figueroa and Martine also made history by becoming the first female wrestlers in California to win state
Despite the odds, Peyton Garner and Grace Fries, rank statewide and nationally for soccer and basketball. Hailing from a small rural school these two female athletes are making Yosemite High School proud.