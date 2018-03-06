Buchanan girl's soccer suffers loss in PKs

Buchanan girl's soccer loses in penalty kicks to La Mirada in Southern California Regional quarter-final
Eric Paul Zamora
Chowchilla wins Valley Championship

Chowchilla’s Adriana Felsinger and Alison Cargill talk about the Tribe’s 49-41 win over Firebaugh in the Central Section Division V championship game on Friday at Selland Arena in Fresno. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com)

Selma girls dominate at state championship

Behind seniors Gracie Figueroa and Alleida Martinez, the Selma High girls wrestling team captured its third straight CIF state title Saturday. Figueroa and Martine also made history by becoming the first female wrestlers in California to win state