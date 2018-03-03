Immanuel girls step up a division and win another section basketball crown

The Immanuel High girls basketball team returned to the top of the Central Section with a 43-37 victory over Golden Valley in the Division III final Saturday afternoon at Selland Arena.
The Eagles had won four straight section titles before falling to Sierra Pacific in last year’s D-IV final.
Still, their success sent them up a division and, ultimately, against a bigger school in Golden Valley with about 2,500 students. (Immanuel checks in at about 200.)
FINAL: Immanuel defeats Golden Valley 43-37 in a Division III girls title game. pic.twitter.com/V4YdL9gstC— Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) March 3, 2018
No problem for the Eagles (23-9), who gained some separation after leading 12-11 at halftime.
The low-scoring game saw the teams combine for 29-of-131 shooting (22.1 percent), leaving plenty of rebounds. Krystale Gutierrez (23) and Ava Galpin (18, including 12 offensive) were dominant on the boards for Immanuel and Galpin scored 26 points. Aaliyah Seuell added 10 points for the Eagles.
