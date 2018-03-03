Buchanan High’s, Anthony Montalvo, celebrating his win in the 2018 Doc Buchanan Invitational, is one of three Bears wrestling Saturday night, March 3 in the state individual finals. Buchanan has already wrapped up its third straight team title.
Buchanan High’s, Anthony Montalvo, celebrating his win in the 2018 Doc Buchanan Invitational, is one of three Bears wrestling Saturday night, March 3 in the state individual finals. Buchanan has already wrapped up its third straight team title. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file
High School Sports

Buchanan wraps up 3rd straight state wrestling title, Seth Nevills aims for No. 4

Fresno Bee Staff

March 03, 2018 04:05 PM

Buchanan High has wrapped up its third straight state boys wrestling team championship.

The Bears have an insurmountable points lead heading into Saturday night’s individual finals at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield. Finals are set to begin at 7 p.m.

Buchanan has three individuals wrestling for state titles – Maximo Renteria, Joel Romero and Anthony Montalvo. Five more Bears placed in the top seven, giving Buchanan 210 points heading into the finals. Second-place Gilroy has 172 points and also has three finalists.

Trailing in the team standings heading into the finals are Poway (167.5), Selma (164), Clovis North (119) and Clovis (115.5). Both Poway and Selma have two finalists.

Clovis heavyweight Seth Nevills is wrestling Saturday night for his fourth state title. Only two others have accomplished the feat, including his teammate last year, Justin Mejia.

Saturday night’s championship matches

106 pounds: No. 1 seed Richard Figueroa, Selma vs. No. 3 Carlos Negrete, Clovis North

113: No. 4 Maximo Renteria, Buchanan vs. Aaron Nagao, Esperanza-Anaheim

120: No. 1 Nic Aguilar, Gilroy vs. No. 10 Henry Porter, Oakdale

126: No. 1 Carlos Belton, St. John Bosco-Bellflower vs. No. 2 Ryan Franco, Clovis North

132: No. 1 Jesse Vasquez, Santiago-Corona vs. No. 3 Alex Felix, Gilroy

138: No. 1 Jaden Abas, Rancho Bernardo-San Diego vs. No. 2 Lawrence Saenz, Vacaville

145: No. 1 Peyton Omania, De La Salle-Concord vs. No. 2 Tony Mendoza, Selma

152: No. 1 Domic Mata, Poway vs. No. 2 Trey Munoz, Trabuco Hills-Mission Viejo

160: No. 1 Josh Kim, Santiago-Corona vs. No. 3 Joel Romero, Buchanan

170: No. 3 Trent Tracy, Frontier vs. No. 5 Gabe Martinez, Oakdale

182: No. 1 Anthony Montalvo, Buchanan vs. No. 2 Nathan Tausch, Poway

195: No. 1 Cobley Harlan, Oakdale vs. No. 2 Tony Andrade, Gilroy

220: No. 5 Joey Daniel, Santa Ana vs. No. 3 Isaiah Perez, Pitman-Turlock

285: No. 1 Seth Nevills, Clovis vs. No. 2 Jake Levengood, Vacaville

Check back later for full reports on Buchanan’s team title, Central Section individual highlights and video. For full results now, go to the state meet page.

