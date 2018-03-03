Buchanan wraps up 3rd straight state wrestling title, Seth Nevills aims for No. 4

Buchanan High has wrapped up its third straight state boys wrestling team championship.
The Bears have an insurmountable points lead heading into Saturday night’s individual finals at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield. Finals are set to begin at 7 p.m.
Buchanan has three individuals wrestling for state titles – Maximo Renteria, Joel Romero and Anthony Montalvo. Five more Bears placed in the top seven, giving Buchanan 210 points heading into the finals. Second-place Gilroy has 172 points and also has three finalists.
Trailing in the team standings heading into the finals are Poway (167.5), Selma (164), Clovis North (119) and Clovis (115.5). Both Poway and Selma have two finalists.
Clovis heavyweight Seth Nevills is wrestling Saturday night for his fourth state title. Only two others have accomplished the feat, including his teammate last year, Justin Mejia.
Saturday night’s championship matches
106 pounds: No. 1 seed Richard Figueroa, Selma vs. No. 3 Carlos Negrete, Clovis North
113: No. 4 Maximo Renteria, Buchanan vs. Aaron Nagao, Esperanza-Anaheim
120: No. 1 Nic Aguilar, Gilroy vs. No. 10 Henry Porter, Oakdale
126: No. 1 Carlos Belton, St. John Bosco-Bellflower vs. No. 2 Ryan Franco, Clovis North
132: No. 1 Jesse Vasquez, Santiago-Corona vs. No. 3 Alex Felix, Gilroy
138: No. 1 Jaden Abas, Rancho Bernardo-San Diego vs. No. 2 Lawrence Saenz, Vacaville
145: No. 1 Peyton Omania, De La Salle-Concord vs. No. 2 Tony Mendoza, Selma
152: No. 1 Domic Mata, Poway vs. No. 2 Trey Munoz, Trabuco Hills-Mission Viejo
160: No. 1 Josh Kim, Santiago-Corona vs. No. 3 Joel Romero, Buchanan
170: No. 3 Trent Tracy, Frontier vs. No. 5 Gabe Martinez, Oakdale
182: No. 1 Anthony Montalvo, Buchanan vs. No. 2 Nathan Tausch, Poway
195: No. 1 Cobley Harlan, Oakdale vs. No. 2 Tony Andrade, Gilroy
220: No. 5 Joey Daniel, Santa Ana vs. No. 3 Isaiah Perez, Pitman-Turlock
285: No. 1 Seth Nevills, Clovis vs. No. 2 Jake Levengood, Vacaville
Check back later for full reports on Buchanan’s team title, Central Section individual highlights and video. For full results now, go to the state meet page.
