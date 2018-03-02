Buchanan, top area wrestlers stay on track at state meet

Two-time defending champion Buchanan High takes a three-point lead in the team standings and the most wrestlers into Saturday’s action at the state meet in Bakersfield.
Roughly one-quarter of Saturday’s 112 quarterfinalists are from the Central Section led by Clovis heavyweight Seth Nevills, who’s seeking to become just the third boy to win four state championships. Up next for Nevills is a familiar foe, Xavier Moran of Selma.
That’s one of several quarterfinals pitting Central Section wrestlers.
Buchanan scored 128 points Friday on day one of the tournament, advancing four wrestlers to the quarterfinals and eight more in the consolation bracket.
Never miss a local story.
But the Bears aren’t out of the woods in their quest for three straight time titles. Gilroy is three points back and has six quarterfinalists, nine total moving on to Saturday.
Poway, Selma and Clovis North rounded out the top five after the first day, with Clovis seventh.
Comments