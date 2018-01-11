Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 11

Central Section scores for games of Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Sunnyside 2, McLane 0
Never miss a local story.
Sunnyside: Jerson Rodriguez 2.
Records: Sunnyside 9-4-2, 2-0.
OTHER SCORE
Reedley 1, Roosevelt 0
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
San Joaquin Memorial 3, Madera 0
Edison 3, Sanger 2
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Mt. Whitney 4, Hanford 1
SOUTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Chavez 2, Shafter 1
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Selma 9, Immanuel 0
Dinuba 4, Central Valley Christian 0
GIRLS SOCCER
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Kingsburg 1, Exeter 0
Kingsburg: Marissa Montelongo.
Records: Kingsburg 14-1-1, 1-0; Exeter 6-4, 1-1.
OTHER SCORES
Selma 5, Immanuel 0
Central Valley Christian 0, Dinuba 0 (OT)
WEST SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Fowler 2, Riverdale 1
Fowler: Amber Gill, Symphony Feaver.
Riverdale: Martha Lopez.
SOUTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Bakersfield Christian 3, Kennedy 0
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Golden West 3, Lemoore 0
BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Exeter 64, Kingsburg 55
Exeter
18
14
14
18
—
64
Kingsburg
11
8
15
21
—
55
Dinuba 82, Central Valley Christian 77
Dinuba
6
23
26
27
—
82
Central Valley Christian
17
16
20
24
—
77
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Dinuba 72, Central Valley Christian 42
Central Valley Christian
6
11
10
15
—
42
Dinuba
26
25
12
9
—
72
Central Valley Christian (9-7, 0-1): Riley Westra 12, Lauren Reed 6, Sarah Stewart 12, Delaney Shaw 2, Karly De Jong 10.
Dinuba (15-4, 1-0): Mireya Hernandez 18, Sam Mendoza 22, Ariel Prado 4, Yasmin Villarreal-Harris 14, Sophie Rico 3, Joanne Rubalcaba 2, Laronda 2, Deja Huerta 3, Roxie Montalvo 4.
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Mt. Whitney 59, Hanford West 41
Mt. Whitney
7
14
22
16
—
59
Hanford West
10
14
9
8
—
41
El Diamante 57, Lemoore 37
El Diamante
18
15
11
13
—
57
Lemoore
10
12
9
6
—
37
Comments