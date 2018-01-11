High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 11

Fresno Bee Staff

January 11, 2018 09:56 PM

Central Section scores for games of Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com.

BOYS SOCCER

NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Sunnyside 2, McLane 0

Sunnyside: Jerson Rodriguez 2.

Records: Sunnyside 9-4-2, 2-0.

OTHER SCORE

Reedley 1, Roosevelt 0

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

San Joaquin Memorial 3, Madera 0

Edison 3, Sanger 2

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Mt. Whitney 4, Hanford 1

SOUTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Chavez 2, Shafter 1

CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Selma 9, Immanuel 0

Dinuba 4, Central Valley Christian 0

GIRLS SOCCER

CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Kingsburg 1, Exeter 0

Kingsburg: Marissa Montelongo.

Records: Kingsburg 14-1-1, 1-0; Exeter 6-4, 1-1.

OTHER SCORES

Selma 5, Immanuel 0

Central Valley Christian 0, Dinuba 0 (OT)

WEST SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Fowler 2, Riverdale 1

Fowler: Amber Gill, Symphony Feaver.

Riverdale: Martha Lopez.

SOUTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Bakersfield Christian 3, Kennedy 0

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Golden West 3, Lemoore 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Exeter 64, Kingsburg 55

Exeter

18

14

14

18

64

Kingsburg

11

8

15

21

55

Dinuba 82, Central Valley Christian 77

Dinuba

6

23

26

27

82

Central Valley Christian

17

16

20

24

77

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Dinuba 72, Central Valley Christian 42

Central Valley Christian

6

11

10

15

42

Dinuba

26

25

12

9

72

Central Valley Christian (9-7, 0-1): Riley Westra 12, Lauren Reed 6, Sarah Stewart 12, Delaney Shaw 2, Karly De Jong 10.

Dinuba (15-4, 1-0): Mireya Hernandez 18, Sam Mendoza 22, Ariel Prado 4, Yasmin Villarreal-Harris 14, Sophie Rico 3, Joanne Rubalcaba 2, Laronda 2, Deja Huerta 3, Roxie Montalvo 4.

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Mt. Whitney 59, Hanford West 41

Mt. Whitney

7

14

22

16

59

Hanford West

10

14

9

8

41

El Diamante 57, Lemoore 37

El Diamante

18

15

11

13

57

Lemoore

10

12

9

6

37

