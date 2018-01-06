Colorado wrestler keeps Clovis’ Nevills from 4th Doc Buchanan cowboy hat in epic final

Seth Nevills’ bid for four Doc Buchanan Invitational wrestling championships came up just short Saturday night.
But, boy, was it a spectacular conclusion.
The Clovis High senior lost 3-2 to Cohlton Schultz of Ponderosa-Parker, Colo. in the 285-pound final of one of the nation’s most prestigious in-season tournaments.
Nevills, who has committed to Penn State, is a three-time state champion and a three-time Doc champion – one at 220 and two at 285. He was seeded second this year behind Schultz, a two-time Doc champion at 220 who moved up.
In September, Schultz became the first American to win a Cadet world title in Greco-Roman wrestling since 1997, according to Flo Wrestling.
Flo Wrestling’s nationally No. 2-ranked Bergen Catholic-N.J., had three individual champions and three runners-up en route to winning the team title over defending California state champion Buchanan and Selma.
Four Central Section wrestlers won cowboy hats, the unique trophy that goes to a “Doc” champion. Buchanan had two winners, Trevor Ervin at 220 and Anthony Montalvo at 182. Clovis’ Giano Petrucelli (113) and Selma’s Richard Figueroa (106) also won titles.
Seven of the 14 weight-class winners were from out of state.
Doc Buchanan Invitational
Individual finals in order of appearance
National rankings by Flo Wrestling
132 pounds: No. 7 Theorius Robison, Pomona-Parker, Colo., d. Carmen Ferrante, Bergen Catholic-N.J., , 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker
220: Trevor Ervin, Buchanan, d. Joey Daniel Santa Ana, 3-1 sudden victory
152: Gerard Angelo, Bergen Catholic, N.J., d. Trey Munoz, Trabuco Hills-Mission Viejo, 15-9
138: No. 4 Jaden Abas, Rancho Bernardo-San Diego, d. Sonny Santiago St. John Bosco-Bellflower, 3-1
195: No. 9 Colbey Harlan, Oakdale, d. Ryan Reyes, Clovis West), 3-1 sudden victory
160: No. 3 Shane Griffith, Bergen Catholic-N.J., d. Drake Engelking, Longmont-Colo., 15-4 major decision
152: Andrew Alirez, Greeley Central-Colo., d. Tony Mendoza, Selma, 7-2
170: Cole Moody, Bingham-Utah, d. Christian Rodriguez, Selma, 6-4
113: Giano Petrucelli, Clovis, d. Tristan Lujan, Selma, 2-1 tiebreaker 2
120: No. 7 Robert Howard, Bergen Catholic-N.J., d. No. 10 Nicolas Aguilar, Gilroy, 7-6 ultimate tiebreaker
106: No. 5 Richard Figueroa, Selma, d. No. 3 Nick Kayal, Bergen Catholic-N.J., 5-0
126: Cleveland Belton, St. John Bosco-Bellflower, p. Ethan Leake, Buchanan, 0:23
182: No. 8 Anthony Montalvo, Buchanan, d. No. 10 Jacob Cardenas, Bergen Catholic-N.J., 7-3
285: No. 2 Cohlton Schultz, Ponderosa-Parker, Colo., d. No. 3 Seth Nevills, Clovis, 3-2
Team scores
1, Bergen Catholic-N.J., 253.5; 2, Buchanan, 199.5; 3, Selma 148; 4, Gilroy, 132.5; 5, Clovis, 113; 6, Clovis North, 88; 7, Ponderosa-Parker, Colo., 87.5; 8, St. John Bosco-Bellflower, 82.5; 9 (tie), Oakdale and Pomona-Arvada, Colo., 80.5.
