Colorado wrestler keeps Clovis’ Nevills from 4th Doc Buchanan cowboy hat in epic final

More Videos

Zinkin Classic highlights 1:32

Zinkin Classic highlights

Pause
Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind 1:58

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter 2:41

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter

Rep. Jim Costa talks about the new tax law: the pluses, minuses and complications 3:48

Rep. Jim Costa talks about the new tax law: the pluses, minuses and complications

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:52

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:09

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment 2:06

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment

Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:54

Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo

Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Fresno State wrestling debut 0:28

Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Fresno State wrestling debut

  • Watch overtime wrestling action at the Doc Buchanan Invitational

    Clovis High’s Giano Petrucelli wins the 113 lb. weight class in overtime against Selma High’s Tristan Lujan at the annual Doc Buchanan Invitational wrestling tournament. The finals were held at Clovis High Saturday, January 6, 2018 in Clovis.

Clovis High’s Giano Petrucelli wins the 113 lb. weight class in overtime against Selma High’s Tristan Lujan at the annual Doc Buchanan Invitational wrestling tournament. The finals were held at Clovis High Saturday, January 6, 2018 in Clovis. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
Clovis High’s Giano Petrucelli wins the 113 lb. weight class in overtime against Selma High’s Tristan Lujan at the annual Doc Buchanan Invitational wrestling tournament. The finals were held at Clovis High Saturday, January 6, 2018 in Clovis. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

High School Sports

Colorado wrestler keeps Clovis’ Nevills from 4th Doc Buchanan cowboy hat in epic final

January 06, 2018 10:41 PM

Seth Nevills’ bid for four Doc Buchanan Invitational wrestling championships came up just short Saturday night.

But, boy, was it a spectacular conclusion.

The Clovis High senior lost 3-2 to Cohlton Schultz of Ponderosa-Parker, Colo. in the 285-pound final of one of the nation’s most prestigious in-season tournaments.

Nevills, who has committed to Penn State, is a three-time state champion and a three-time Doc champion – one at 220 and two at 285. He was seeded second this year behind Schultz, a two-time Doc champion at 220 who moved up.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In September, Schultz became the first American to win a Cadet world title in Greco-Roman wrestling since 1997, according to Flo Wrestling.

Flo Wrestling’s nationally No. 2-ranked Bergen Catholic-N.J., had three individual champions and three runners-up en route to winning the team title over defending California state champion Buchanan and Selma.

Four Central Section wrestlers won cowboy hats, the unique trophy that goes to a “Doc” champion. Buchanan had two winners, Trevor Ervin at 220 and Anthony Montalvo at 182. Clovis’ Giano Petrucelli (113) and Selma’s Richard Figueroa (106) also won titles.

Seven of the 14 weight-class winners were from out of state.

Doc Buchanan Invitational

Individual finals in order of appearance

National rankings by Flo Wrestling

132 pounds: No. 7 Theorius Robison, Pomona-Parker, Colo., d. Carmen Ferrante, Bergen Catholic-N.J., , 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker

220: Trevor Ervin, Buchanan, d. Joey Daniel Santa Ana, 3-1 sudden victory

152: Gerard Angelo, Bergen Catholic, N.J., d. Trey Munoz, Trabuco Hills-Mission Viejo, 15-9

138: No. 4 Jaden Abas, Rancho Bernardo-San Diego, d. Sonny Santiago St. John Bosco-Bellflower, 3-1

195: No. 9 Colbey Harlan, Oakdale, d. Ryan Reyes, Clovis West), 3-1 sudden victory

160: No. 3 Shane Griffith, Bergen Catholic-N.J., d. Drake Engelking, Longmont-Colo., 15-4 major decision

152: Andrew Alirez, Greeley Central-Colo., d. Tony Mendoza, Selma, 7-2

170: Cole Moody, Bingham-Utah, d. Christian Rodriguez, Selma, 6-4

113: Giano Petrucelli, Clovis, d. Tristan Lujan, Selma, 2-1 tiebreaker 2

120: No. 7 Robert Howard, Bergen Catholic-N.J., d. No. 10 Nicolas Aguilar, Gilroy, 7-6 ultimate tiebreaker

106: No. 5 Richard Figueroa, Selma, d. No. 3 Nick Kayal, Bergen Catholic-N.J., 5-0

126: Cleveland Belton, St. John Bosco-Bellflower, p. Ethan Leake, Buchanan, 0:23

182: No. 8 Anthony Montalvo, Buchanan, d. No. 10 Jacob Cardenas, Bergen Catholic-N.J., 7-3

285: No. 2 Cohlton Schultz, Ponderosa-Parker, Colo., d. No. 3 Seth Nevills, Clovis, 3-2

Team scores

1, Bergen Catholic-N.J., 253.5; 2, Buchanan, 199.5; 3, Selma 148; 4, Gilroy, 132.5; 5, Clovis, 113; 6, Clovis North, 88; 7, Ponderosa-Parker, Colo., 87.5; 8, St. John Bosco-Bellflower, 82.5; 9 (tie), Oakdale and Pomona-Arvada, Colo., 80.5.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Zinkin Classic highlights 1:32

Zinkin Classic highlights

Pause
Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind 1:58

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter 2:41

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter

Rep. Jim Costa talks about the new tax law: the pluses, minuses and complications 3:48

Rep. Jim Costa talks about the new tax law: the pluses, minuses and complications

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:52

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:09

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment 2:06

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment

Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:54

Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo

Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Fresno State wrestling debut 0:28

Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Fresno State wrestling debut

  • Zinkin Classic highlights

    The 16th annual Zinkin Classic concluded on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at Buchanan High. The Bears won the tournament for a third straight season. - Anthony Galaviz

Zinkin Classic highlights

View More Video