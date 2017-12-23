Did Buchanan High’s wrestling team make it three in a row at the Zinkin Classic?

1:32 Zinkin Classic highlights Pause

4:16 Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

1:30 Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

1:57 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

1:50 Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

1:40 She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up