Did Buchanan High’s wrestling team make it three in a row at the Zinkin Classic?

More Videos

Zinkin Classic highlights 1:32

Zinkin Classic highlights

Pause
Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 4:16

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:30

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:50

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up 1:40

She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:08

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

  • Zinkin Classic highlights

    The 16th annual Zinkin Classic concluded on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at Buchanan High. The Bears won the tournament for a third straight season. - Anthony Galaviz

The 16th annual Zinkin Classic concluded on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at Buchanan High. The Bears won the tournament for a third straight season. - Anthony Galaviz agalaviz@fresnobee.com
The 16th annual Zinkin Classic concluded on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at Buchanan High. The Bears won the tournament for a third straight season. - Anthony Galaviz agalaviz@fresnobee.com

High School Sports

Did Buchanan High’s wrestling team make it three in a row at the Zinkin Classic?

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

December 23, 2017 06:04 PM

Make it a three-peat for the Buchanan High wrestling team at the 16th annual Zinkin Classic.

The Bears – the two-time defending CIF State champions and top-ranked by The California Wrestler this season, totaled 244.5 points, while runner-up Selma had 176.0 after two days of bouts wrapped up Saturday.

Fifty-nine teams and about 600 wrestlers, including some from Oregon and Nevada, took part in competition across 14 weight classes, tournament director Lonnie Nash said.

Selma is No. 2 in The California Wrestler state rankings, and the tournament drew 11 Top 25 teams in all.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Winning individual titles for Buchanan:

▪ 132: Ethan Leake won by decision over state No. 12-ranked Marcos Polanco of Bishop Amat-La Puente, 5-3. Leake is ranked third at 126.

▪ 182: Top-ranked Anthony Montalvo defeated state No. 5 Guillermo Escobedo of Bishop Amat by major decison, 11-2.

▪ 220: Trevor Ervin, fourth-ranked but a verbal commitment to play football at Air Force, won by fall over Preston Cobabe of Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills in 55 seconds.

State top-ranked 285-pounder Seth Nevills of Clovis High, meanwhile, won by fall over No. 8 Ryan Higginbottom of Modesto Christian in 2:14 at 285.

Other central San Joaquin Valley wrestlers who won individual titles:

▪ Second-ranked Devin Murphy, Clovis North, 120

▪ Fourth-ranked Ryan Franco, Clovis North, 126

▪ Sixth-ranked Jace Luchau, Selma, 152

▪ Top-ranked Christian Rodriguez, Selma, 170

▪ Fourth-ranked Jacob Good, Clovis, 195

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

Coming up

A look at the big wrestling events in the 2017-18 high school season:

  • Jan. 5-6: Doc Buchanan Invitational, all day at Clovis High
  • Jan. 25: Buchanan at Clovis, Tri-River dual, 5:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 9: Tri-River Championships, all day at Buchanan
  • Feb. 16-17: Central Section Championships, all day at Lemoore
  • Feb. 23-24: Masters Championships, all day at North
  • March 2-3: CIF State Championships, all day at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield

ZINKIN CLASSIC

First-place matches at Buchanan High

  • 106: Richard Figueroa, Selma, over Carlos Negrete, Clovis North, dec 7-0.
  • 113: Aaron Nagao, Esperanza, over Tristan Lujan, Selma, dec 4-2.
  • 120: Devin Murphy, Clovis North, over Josh Poore, Buchanan B, dec 7-2
  • 126: Ryan Franco, Clovis North, over Antonio Margiotta, Las Lomas, MD 12-1.
  • 132: Ethan Leake, Buchanan, over Marcos Polanco, Bishop Amat), dec 5-3.
  • 138: Mikey Mello, Oak Ridge, over Dawson Sihavong, Bullard, fall 5:15.
  • 145: Peyton Omania, De La Salle, 1, Sr. over Brett Villarreal, Buchanan, dec 3-1.
  • 152: Jace Luchau, Selma, over Chris Gaxiola, Buchanan, dec 4-2.
  • 160: Noah Blake, Del Oro, over Tracey Hunter, Bullard B, dec 5-3.
  • 170: Christian Rodriguez, Selma, over Mark Cardwell, Monache, fall 8:30.
  • 182: Anthony Montalvo, Buchanan, over Guillermo Escobedo, Bishop Amat, MD 11-2.
  • 195: Jacob Good, Clovis, over Breck Jeffus, Turlock, fall 3:26.
  • 220: Trevor Ervin, Buchanan, over Preston Cobabe, Oak Ridge, fall 0:55.
  • 285: Seth Nevillis, Clovis, over Ryan Higginbotham, Modesto Christian, fall 2:14.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Zinkin Classic highlights 1:32

Zinkin Classic highlights

Pause
Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 4:16

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:30

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:50

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up 1:40

She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:08

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

  • Zinkin Classic highlights

    The 16th annual Zinkin Classic concluded on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at Buchanan High. The Bears won the tournament for a third straight season. - Anthony Galaviz

Zinkin Classic highlights

View More Video