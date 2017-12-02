More Videos

  • Hard work pays off for Buchanan girls at state cross country meet

    Teammates Corie Smith and Meagen Lowe are California's top two finishers in girls D1 cross country championship.

Teammates Corie Smith and Meagen Lowe are California's top two finishers in girls D1 cross country championship. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
Teammates Corie Smith and Meagen Lowe are California's top two finishers in girls D1 cross country championship. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

High School Sports

Clovis cross country runners score top finishes at major meets

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

December 02, 2017 02:37 PM

Buchanan High’s outstanding cross country duo of Corie Smith and Meagen Lowe, coming off a 1-2 sweep at the state meet, finished in the top 21 Saturday at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Ore.

Lowe, a junior, ran the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes 5.6 seconds for 16th place out of 198 finishers. New York sophomore Katelyn Touhy won in 16:44.7.

Smith, a sophomore and last week’s state champion, was 21st in 18:09.8. Buchanan’s team placed 12th. Other Bears results were sophomore Amanda Dolberg (19:30.2, 104th), senior Sydney Fox (20:04.2, 146th), senior Clare Hernandez (20:06.8, 152nd), senior Alyssa Destasio (20:14.9, 157th) and senior Katie Nili (20:32.2, 169th).

Many top area runners competed Saturday in the Foot Locker West Regional Championships in Walnut. Highlight finishes there were Clovis High’s Olivia Herrera winning the Junior Girls race in 19:03.1 and Buchanan senior Hayden Hansen (17:03.2) 99th in the Seeded Boys race.

