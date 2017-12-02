Clovis cross country runners score top finishes at major meets

Buchanan High’s outstanding cross country duo of Corie Smith and Meagen Lowe, coming off a 1-2 sweep at the state meet, finished in the top 21 Saturday at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Ore.
Lowe, a junior, ran the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes 5.6 seconds for 16th place out of 198 finishers. New York sophomore Katelyn Touhy won in 16:44.7.
Smith, a sophomore and last week’s state champion, was 21st in 18:09.8. Buchanan’s team placed 12th. Other Bears results were sophomore Amanda Dolberg (19:30.2, 104th), senior Sydney Fox (20:04.2, 146th), senior Clare Hernandez (20:06.8, 152nd), senior Alyssa Destasio (20:14.9, 157th) and senior Katie Nili (20:32.2, 169th).
Many top area runners competed Saturday in the Foot Locker West Regional Championships in Walnut. Highlight finishes there were Clovis High’s Olivia Herrera winning the Junior Girls race in 19:03.1 and Buchanan senior Hayden Hansen (17:03.2) 99th in the Seeded Boys race.
