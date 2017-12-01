Strathmore High running back Joseph Garcia, the third-leading rusher in the Central Section, crossed the 2,000-yard mark for the year with 35 carries for 183 yards and three touchdown runs in last week’s section championship game.
High School Sports

How many lives does Strathmore High have? Spartans use a few against Hilmar

Fresno Bee Staff

December 01, 2017 10:55 PM

Strathmore High survived not once, not twice, but three times Friday night at Hilmar in a state regional football play-in game.

The Spartans, two-time Central Section Division VI champions, beat the Yellowjackets 53-52 on a touchdown and two-point conversion.

All appeared lost for Strathmore late in the game when it failed to score from the Hilmar 5-yard line with 1:24 left trailing 38-30. With just two timeouts remaining, it appeared the Spartans’ undefeated season might be ending.

Instead, Strathmore recovered a Yellowjackets fumble, scored on Joseph Garcia’s fifth touchdown of the game and got a 2-point run by Garcia to make it 38-38 with 1:06 left.

The Spartans got reprieve No. 2 with 11 seconds left when Hilmar missed on a 37-yard field goal attempt.

Strathmore scored on the first play of overtime, but the Yellowjackets responded to tie again at 45-45 and force overtime No. 2.

Hilmar scored first, then forced the Spartans into a fourth down at the 7-yard line. Time for reprieve No. 3.

Nick Salas, Strathmore’s 6-foot-6 quarterback, scored a touchdown and Garcia scored another 2-point conversion with the winning points.

