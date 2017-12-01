Central High’s 87-year wait is over. Grizzlies are Central Section champions

Central High beat Buchanan 29-7 Friday night to secure the school’s first Central Section football title in 87 years.
It also was sweet redemption for the Grizzlies, who played this season with the motto “Unfinished business” after losing to Bakersfield in last year’s Division I final.
This time, top-seeded Central (12-1) built a 7-0 halftime lead then pulled away in the second half.
Quarterback Trent Tompkins, who took last year’s loss hard, passed for a touchdown and scored to lead the Grizzlies.
The game drew packed grandstands on both sides at Central’s Deran Koligian Stadium. Buchanan, the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, finished the year 10-3.
Central, whose only loss was to national power De La Salle-Concord, advances to the state regional playoffs. The California Interscholastic Federation will announce pairings Sunday.
