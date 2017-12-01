Central High players and coaches celebrate their school’s first-ever Central Section football championship after defeating Buchanan at Deran Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
High School Sports

Central High’s 87-year wait is over. Grizzlies are Central Section champions

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

December 01, 2017 09:36 PM

Central High beat Buchanan 29-7 Friday night to secure the school’s first Central Section football title in 87 years.

It also was sweet redemption for the Grizzlies, who played this season with the motto “Unfinished business” after losing to Bakersfield in last year’s Division I final.

This time, top-seeded Central (12-1) built a 7-0 halftime lead then pulled away in the second half.

Quarterback Trent Tompkins, who took last year’s loss hard, passed for a touchdown and scored to lead the Grizzlies.

The game drew packed grandstands on both sides at Central’s Deran Koligian Stadium. Buchanan, the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, finished the year 10-3.

Central, whose only loss was to national power De La Salle-Concord, advances to the state regional playoffs. The California Interscholastic Federation will announce pairings Sunday.

This story will be updated.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

