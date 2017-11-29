Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 29

Coaches: Report scores to sports@fresnobee.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SELMA SHOOTOUT
Dinuba 47, Kerman 46
Dinuba
8
13
18
8
—
47
Kerman
11
12
12
11
—
46
D (2-0): Mireya Hernandez 14, Roxie Montalvo 3, Sam Mendoza 6, Ariel Prado 6, Ashley Flores 5, Yasmin's Villarreal-Harris 8, Joanne Rubalcalba 2, Melissa Valdez 2.
K (0-1): Alli Montalvo 6, Amaya Dillon 2, SiSi Cruz 4, Brianna Hurt 17, Nayeli Ramirez 2, Trinity Valencia 3, Morgan Tornes 12.
Sierra 63, Madera South 49
Madera South
9
18
14
8
—
49
Sierra
13
12
19
19
—
63
MS (1-0): Aleecia Rosel 17, Kim Prudente 3, Shayla Lopez 2, Cierra Smith 6, Shayla Perez 2, Emily Montoya 4, Briselda Vasquez 2, Leiinya Bartlow 7, Lexi Eller 6.
S (0-1): Hannah Gilbreath 6, Autumn Barcus 2, Taylor Barcus 13, Tyler Gonzalez 14, Raquel Marquez 2, Nakiya Rabano 5, Violet M arsili 4, Sydney Wyman 7, MacKenzie Forrester 8, Dayle Edinborough 1, Anita DeLeon 1.
Roosevelt 59, Mendota 38
Roosevelt
11
9
17
22
—
59
Mendota
8
6
15
9
—
38
R (1-0): Jada Bishop 18, Lesly Aguilar 14, Breanna Jones 8, Ashley Herr 8, Cierra Murray 6, Angie Ruiz 4, Alliyah Williams 1.
M (3-1): April Rodriguez 11, Elena Enriquez 6, Brenda Castro 6, Juliet Garcia 4, Harley Garcia 4, Alexis Escobedo 2, Alondra Rubio 5.
Clovis East 55, Caruthers 52
Clovis East
15
8
18
14
—
55
Caruthers
9
14
10
9
—
52
CE (1-0): Kristen Saleena 17, Taia Felder 14, Mya Felder 13, Pariss Rivera 4, Naomi Medina 4, Riley Ghade 3.
C (0-1): Jacque Magana 21, Felicia Ramirez 17, Dulce Garcia 2, Tristan Ferrua 4, Evelyn Berber 4, Makayla Duran 4.
Fresno 71, Lemoore 48
Fresno
16
20
20
15
—
71
Lemoore
8
11
8
21
—
48
F (2-0): Savana Floyd 13, Naheim Suarez 12, Nataly Mata 14, Marissa Arias 1, Tnai Jones 2, Shaymany Suarez 6, Erin Williams 7, Briana Delgado 5, Iris Torres 5, A’nya Stovall 3, Vanessa Apodaca 3.
L (0-1): Alvana Moore 16, Maricella Perez 3, Rava Roland 3, Janay Avalos 4, M.J. Breseno 2, Delanee Lopez 2, Kyla Wiley 8, Amaya Sanchez 3, Shyann White 3, Alizay Rodriguez 4.
BOYS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
Clovis West 4, Madera 0
CW, Tyrin Cargin 2, Mason Kinsey, Eli Rios. Records: Clovis West 2-0; Madera 0-2-1.
Edison 2, Roosevelt 1
GIRLS SOCCER
FOWLER TOURNAMENT
Fowler 4, Sunnyside 3
F, Victoria De Leon 3, Joeline Nuno 1. S, Alejandra Reyes, Janelle Arreguin, Shady Hernandez. Records: Fowler 3-0; Sunnyside 1-2.
Chowchilla 1, Firebaugh 0
C, Susana Gomez. Records: Firebaugh 0-3; Chowchilla 3-2.
Orosi 9, Farmersville 0
O, Aria Pena 2, Evelyn Manzo, Kim Caballer, Mikayla Montemyer, Ashley Ruiz, Seweldin Hernandez, Emily Gonzalez, Isabella Pineda. Records: Farmersville 0-2; Orosi 2-0.
Caruthers 1, Riverdale 0
C, Barbara Sanson. Records: Caruthers 1-0; Riverdale 2-1-1.
Fowler 6, Chowchilla 3
F, Victoria De Leon 2, Symphony Feaver, Fernanda Espino, Daisy Perez, Joeline Nuno. C, Yulissa Magana 2, Eli Guilin. Records: Fowler 2-0; Chowchilla 2-2.
Sunnyside 3, Firebaugh 0
S, Shady Hernandez, Alejandra Reyes, Diana Cardenas. Records: Sunnyside 1-1; Firebaugh 0-2.
NONLEAGUE
Reedley 5, Dinuba 1
R, Emma Mulligan 2, Jenifer Gordillo, Kayla Rocha, Alondra Becerra. Records: Reedley 2-0; Dinuba 0-2.
Reedley 4, Madera South 1
R, Emma Mulligan 2, Jen Gordillo, Yami Ledesma. MS, Kristi Alvarez. Records: Reedley 1-0; Madera South 0-1.
Kingsburg 3, Lemoore 0
K, Marissa Montelongo 2, Lindsey Ardavanis. Records: Kingsburg 2-0; Lemoore 0-2
Bullard 3, Clovis West 0
Edison 3, Clovis East 1
Comments