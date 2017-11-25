2017 CIF State Cross Country Championship results

Official results from the 2017 CIF State Cross Country Championships, held Saturday, Nov. 25, at Woodward Park in Fresno.
BOYS
DIVISION I
Teams: 1. Great Oak 75, 2. Roosevelt-SS 90, 3. Dana Hills 127, 4. Loyola 137, 5. Crescenta Valley 154, 6. Poly 197, 7. Bellarmine 247, 8. El Toro 264, 9. Buchanan 277, 10. Los Altos 295. Also: 15. Clovis North 380, 21. Clovis 526.
Individuals: 1. Justin Hazell, El Camino Real, 15:03.8; 2. Colin Fitzgerald, Crescenta Valley, 15:10.1; 3. Tyler Spencer, Roosevelt-SS, 15:11.8; 4. Matt Strangio, Jesuit, 15:15.5; 5. Meika Beaudoin-Rousseau, Bellarmine, 15:16.8; 6. Xavier Court, Mira Costa, 15:19.0; 7. Raymon Ornelas, Roosevelt-SS, 15:19.4; 8. Carlos Carvajal, Great Oak, 15:23.0; 9. Jack Landgraf, Dana Hills, 15:26.1; 10. Caleb Niednagel, Dana Hills, 15:26.5. Also: 18. Marcus Mota, Stockdale, 15:34.9; 21. Hayden Hanson, Buchanan, 15:38.4; 49. Jared Falcone, Clovis East, 16:07.3; 51. Ismael Ramirez, Redwood, 16:09.1; 62. Chris Watkins, Clovis, 16:13.9; 65. Isaiah Galindo, Clovis North, 16:15.4; 68. Kelly Brewer, Buchanan, 16:17.0; 75. Ryan Toto, Buchanan, 16:22.5; 88. Nicholas Carter, Clovis North, 16:27.3; 89. Spencer Hauxhurst, Clovis North, 16:27.5; 91. Seth Garcia, Madera South, 4:55.4; 97. Bailey Darnell, Redwood, 16:31.4; 98. Andrew Goff, Buchanan, 16:31.7; 102. Bo Olsen, Buchanan, 16:34.2; 112. Thor Swanson, Buchanan, 16:37.6; 124. Thomas Allen, Clovis North, 16:46.9; 125. Fernando Sandoval, Clovis, 16:48.6; 129. Charlie Swanson, Clovis North, 16:50.6; 141. Dustyn McKenney, Buchanan, 17:02.3; 143. Andrew Scherf, Clovis, 17:04.7; 150. Ethan Fusselman, Clovis North, 17:08.2; 164. Reed Lienau, Clovis North, 17:18.7; 169. Tyler Murphy, Clovis, 17:22.3; 170. Natalie Curtis, Clovis, 17:23.8; 192. Jordan Marroquin, Clovis, 18:17.6; 193. Zane West, Clovis, 18:27.3.
DIVISION II
Teams: 1. St. Francis 57, 2. Dublin 111, 3. Saugus 141, 4. Claremont 161, 5. Mt. Carmel 165, 6. West Ranch 186, 7. Canyon 216, 8. Bella Vista 253, 9. Granada 257, 10. Canyon 260. Also: 18. Monache 457, 22. Reedley 545.
Individuals: 1. Elias Opsahl, Redlands East Valley, 15:16.9; 2. Ethan Danforth Canyon, 15:19.7; 3. Shyam Kumar, St. Francis, 15:23.0; 4. Jaron Farnham, Del Norte, 15:24.5; 5. Alexis Garcia, Newport Harbor, 15:26.2; 6. Adrian Schroeder, Dublin, 15:26.8; 7. Samuel Boone, Mt. Carmel, 15:28.1; 8. Isaiah Seidman, West Ranch, 15:29.8; 9. Moises Medrano, Highland, 15:33.0; 10. Damian King, Bella Vista, 15:37.1. Also: 19. Andrew Wolfert, Mt. Whitney, 15:48.1; 58. Ivan Mendez, Monache, 16:23.9; 63. Jaden Uphoff, Monache, 16:27.7; 73. Oscar Perez, Dinuba, 16:32.9; 107. Mohamed Saleh, Sanger, 16:53.7; 127. Alex Garcia, Reedley, 17:05.7; 133. Mauro Sanchez, Reedley, 17:11.4; 135. Adrian Rodriguez, Reedley, 17:11.9; 146. Diego Duarte, Reedley, 17:21.5; 147. Joel Garcia, Monache, 17:21.6; 155. Aaron Aparicio, Monache, 17:28.5; 157. Isaiah Sotelo, Monache, 17:29.6; 165. Giovanni Sanchez, Monache, 17:35.5; 169. Jonathan Padilla, Dinuba, 17:38.0; 177. Cristian Gomez, Reedley, 17:49.8; 181. Joachim Del Rosario, Monache, 18:00.4; 195. Alonso Lemus, Reedley, 19:54.1
DIVISION III
Teams: 1. West Torrance 63, 2. La Costa Canyon 170, 3. Brea Olinda 172, 4. Palos Verdes 178, 5. Campolindo 183, 6. Ridgeview 217, 7. Whittier 224, 8. Moorpark 240, 9. St. John Bosco 267, 10. Maria Carrillo 275. Also: 20. Corcoran 468.
Individuals: 1. Liam Anderson, Redwood-NCS, 15:10.3; 2. Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos, Cathedral Catholic, 15:11.2; 3. Kevin Ramos, Rubidoux, 15:14.9; 4. Jacob Stanford, La Costa Canyon, 15:31.5; 5. Garrett Stanford, La Costa Canyon, 15:33.0; 6. Anthony Benitez, Serra, 15:42.6; 7. Rory Abberton, West Torrance, 15:53.0; 8. Caleb Terrill, West Torrance, 15:54.3; 9. Bryan Gaxiola, Ridgeview, 15:55.9; 10. Greg Aufderheide, Livermore, 15:57.6. Also: 28. Jose Mosqueda, Kerman, 16:22.7; 45. Ased Adus, Ridgeview, 16:35.8; 56. Alex Cuevas, Ridgeview, 16:41.7; 65. Sebastian Garcia, South Bakersfield, 16:44.7; 69. Austin Garcia, Ridgeview, 16:48.9; 90. Bryan Banuelos, Edison, 16:59.1; 94. Marcos Ramirez, Corcoran, 17:03.3; 103. Francis Johnson, Foothill, 17:06.5; 113. Payton Fox, Ridgeview, 17:14.7; 115. Andrew Swanson, Frontier, 17:15.3; 117. Joseph Price, Corcoran, 17:15.8; 120. Miguel Mendez, Corcoran, 17:17.9; 130. Vicente Rojas, Corcoran, 17:23.5; 139. Gerardo Moreno, Ridgeview, 17:29.5; 150. Joe Gomez, Corcoran, 17:38.0; 166. Christian Gonzalez, Corcoran, 17:55.5; 197. Jordan Bueno, Ridgeview, 18:53.7; 199. Ahmed Ahmed, Corcoran, 19:15.2.
DIVISION IV
Teams: 1. Cathedral 73, 2. Sir Francis Drake 98, 3. Foothill Tech 117, 4. Placer 139, 5. Sage Creek 175, 6. Laguna Beach 195, 7. Crawford 256, 8. JSerra 280, 9. El Segundo 281, 10. Bishop Amat 290. Also: Avenal 495; 21. Memorial 550.
Individuals: 1. Anthony Grover, JSerra, 15:31.5; 2. Collin Ullrich, Liberty Ranch, 15:39.3; 3. Robert Miranda, Menlo School, 15:53.4; 4. Peter Herold, JSerra, 15:54.9; 5. Chris Kuchta, Foothill Tech, 15:56.0; 6. Alexander Cantu, Cathedral, 16:00.0; 7. Henry Pick, Foothill Tech, 16:05.0; 8. Ryan Smithers, Laguna Beach, 16:05.2; 9. Garrett Miller, Crean Lutheran, 16:07.1; 10. Karl Winter, St. Mary’s, 16:07.8. Also: 39. Eliei Payan, McLane, 16:41.1; 70. Mohammed Ali, Avenal, 17:07.0; 94. Angel Salcedo, Avenal, 17:25.4; 102. Matthew Taksa, Memorial, 17:31.3; 113. Noah Menezes, Memorial, 17:40.8; 114. Victor Cisneros, Lindsay, 17:41.1; 131. Gonzalo Gutierrez, Avenal, 18:00.7; 151. Matthew Magill, Memorial, 18:22.2; 152. Alan Rangel, Avenal, 18:24.9; 156. Carlos Garcia, Memorial, 18:27.4; 160. Francis Orgill, Fresno, 18:30.0; 167. Diego Carrasco, Memorial, 18:36.1; 169. Jasmit Briana, Coalinga, 18:38.7; 182. Abdul Ali, Avenal, 19:34.6; 184. Juan Martinez, Avenal, 19:41.4; 185. Ryan Frietas, Memorial, 19:42.8; 187. Matt Garza, Memorial, 20:08.9; 189. Jaime Bravo, Avenal, 20:35.0.
DIVISION V
Teams: 1. University 100, 2. Thacher 120, 3. Lick Wilmerding 134, 4. Flintridge Prep 137, 5. Valley Christian 157, 6. Crystal Springs Upland 197, 7. St. Margarets 204, 7. Conv & Stuart Hall 227, 9. Nueva School 237, 10. Sonoma Academy 259. Also: 21. Chowchilla 557, 22. California City 607.
Individuals: 1. Evan Pattinelli, Flintridge Prep, 15:38.7; 2. Nicholas Medearis, Crystal Springs Upland, 15:41.6; 3. Xian Shively, Poly-Pasadena, 15:45.7; 4. Andre Williams, Sonoma Academy, 15:52.2; 5. Jamie Moreland, Campbell Hall, 15:52.2; 6. Joseph Domingues, St. Joseph, 15:43.1; 7. Sean Laidlaw, Lick Wilmerding, 15:57.0; 8. Josh Rupprecht, Valley Christian, 15:59.8; 9. Micah Filer, Captial Christian, 16:00.4; 10. Ethan Laubach, Desert Christian, 16:01.5. Also: 21. Garrin Schapp, Central Valley Christian, 16:31.1; 52. Daniel Jimenez, Summit Collegiate, 17:09.8; 80. Michael Eggert, Chowchilla, 17:29.4; 86. Josh Dykstra, Central Valley Christian, 17:38.8; 90. Kristian Robles, Chowchilla, 17:41.0; 127. Justin Sample, California City, 18:08.6; 128. Ethan Escamilla, California City, 18:08.7; 129. Jonah Flores, Granite Hills, 18:09.7; 141. Dylan Cook, Desert, 18:19.2; 158. Abdias Gomez, California City, 18:44.1; 159. Dillion Glasener, California City, 18:44.7; 162. Connor Borba, Chowchilla, 18:53.1; 182. Christopher Bettencourt, Chowchilla, 19:37.9; 189. Skylar Bokelman, California City, 20:20.7; 192. Jose Ramirez, Chowchilla, 20:24.4; 198. Kolton Stonier, Chowchilla, 20:50.1; 200. Chris Lawson, California City, 21:12.4; 202. Colby Lopez, California City, 21:42.2; 203. Isaac Prundente, Chowchilla, 21:54.4.
GIRLS
DIVISION I
Teams: 1. Great Oak 71, 2. Buchanan 103, 3. Vista Murrieta 135, 4. Arcadia 181, 5. El Toro 214, 6. Martin Luther King 276, 7. Canyon Crest 276, 8. Mira Costa 277, 9. Homestead 280, 10. Dana Hill 290. Also: 12. Clovis 308, 18. McFarland 434.
Individuals: 1. Corie Smith, Buchanan, 17:16.7; 2. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan, 17:19.8; 3. Elena Denner, Oak Ridge, 17:27.6; 4. Fatima Cortes, Great Oak, 17:32.1; 5. Lauren Peurifoy, Martin Luther King, 17:32.5; 6. Tori Gaitan, Great Oak, 17:35.9; 7. Emily Virtue, Burroughs, 17:36.1; 8. Chloe Arriaga, Walnut, 17:40.9; 9. Sandra Pflughoft, Great Oak, 17:55.7; 10. Caroline Garrett, Oakland Tech, 17:57.2. Also: 26. Amanda Dolberg, Buchanan, 18:29.3; 28. Olivia Herrera, Clovis, 18:33.9; 34. Devianna Salcedo, McFarland, 18:44.4; 35. McKenna Lewis, Clovis, 18:45.9; 39. Clare Hernandez, Buchanan, 18:48.5; 49. Veronica Ortega, Madera South, 18:57.0; 60. Rebeca Coronado, Bullard, 19:04.4; 62. Hilda Gonzalez, McFarland, 19:05.3; 69. Kiley Butchert, Clovis, 19:10.1; 71. Sydney Fox, Buchanan, 19:10.6; 83. Katie Nili, Buchanan, 19:20.2; 93. Alexandra Cholometes, Stockdale, 19:27.5; 102. Alyssa Detasio, Buchanan, 19:36.5; 128. Jordyn Ohashi, Clovis, 20:02.0; 140. Natalie Curtis, Clovis, 20:14.1; 144. Brianna Valles, McFarland, 20:17.3; 145. Kaitlyn Hernandez, McFarland, 20:17.4; 152. Megan Dean, Clovis, 20:28.1; 165. Kayli Gonzales, McFarland, 20:53.1; 166. Yuviana Torres, McFarland, 20:53.7; 180. Kesha McDermott, Clovis, 21:29.0; 186. Maria Chavez, McFarland, 21:56.9.
DIVISION II
Teams: 1. Claremont 69, 2. Saugus 100, 3. Granada 102, 4. Capistrano Valley 123, 5. Serrano 166, 6. St. Francis-Sacramento 225, 7. Canyon 232, 8. Ventura 248, 9. Monte Vista 258, 10. San Ramon Valley 273. Also: 17. Monache 440, 22. Redwood 631.
Individuals: 1. Haley Herberg, Capistrano Valley, 17:00.0; 2. Mariah Castillo, Saugus, 17:15.7; 3. Sara Leonard, Canyon, 17:43.6; 4. Alyssa Bautista, Capistrano Valley, 17:45.6; 5. Alize Hartke, Oakmont, 17:54.3; 6. Misty Diaz, Norwalk, 18:01.4; 7. Kelli Hines, Mission Viejo, 18:04.8; 8. Colleen, McCandless, Granada, 18:06.1; 9. Jill Walker, Simi Valley, 18:11.0; 10. Sydney Hwang, Claremont, 18:12.0. Also: 75. Nickie Sanchez, Liberty-Bakersfield, 19:31.4; 82. Olivia Zambrano, Madera, 19:38.8; 86. Marilou Ruiz, Monache, 19:40.3; 88. Imelda Suarez, Monache, 19:44.9; 94. Alyssa Quinones, Monache, 19:47.2; 118. Isabella Haberman, Redwood, 20:21.3; 128. Aislin Taylor, Monache, 20:31.6; 152. Ellen Palmgren, Liberty-Bakersfield, 21:00.5; 153. Kylee Dismuke, Redwood, 21:00.6; 166. Julia Martinez, Madera, 21:24.4; 170. Kate Pippen, Redwood, 21:29.9; 171. Maria Barillas, Redwood, 21:35.0; 176. Jennifer Suarez, Redwood, 21:47.9; 178. Victoria Nino, Redwood, 21:48.6; 180. Chanel Bradley, Monache, 21:55.3; 192. Alyssa Nunez, Redwood, 23:43.0; 193. Charlotte Kouyoumtjian, Monache, 24:21.0; 194. Mikayli Moore, Monache, 24:21.5.
DIVISION III
Teams: 1. Campolindo 101, 2. Vista Del Lago 132, 3. La Costa Canyon 142, 4. Palos Verdes 165, 5. Cathedral Catholic 188, 6. Maria Carrillo 195, 7. Aptos 215, 8. Oak Park 224, 9. University City 237, 10. Corona Del Mar 267. Also: 22. Foothill 642, 23. Ridgeview 741.
Individuals: 1. Gillian Wagner, Redwood-NC, 17:49.3; 2. McKenna Brown, La Costa Canyon, 18:02.5; 3. Sylvia Cruz-Albrecht, Oak Park, 18:14.6; 4. Samantha Steman, Palos Verdes, 18:16.3; 5. Sarah Shulze, Oak Park, 18:19.3; 6. Marea Zlatunich, Aptos, 18:23.7; 7. Lucina Vincent, El Dorado, 18:24.8; 8. Grace Catena, Palos Verdes, 18:31.8; 9. Quinn Hagermann, Merced, 18:32.6; 10. Sydnie Rivas, Maria Carrillo, 18:41.7. Also: 65. Luz Diaz, Dinuba, 20:00.9; 94. Sayra Raya, Wasco, 20:29.7; 99. Sarah Renberg, Edison, 20:31.4; 110. Rosalind Dixon, Exeter, 20:40.7; 136. Rosie Medina, Foothill, 21:01.3; 140. Jessica Valles, Sunnyside, 21:07.0; 152. Sofia Garcia, Foothill, 21:27.6; 170. Emily Ibarra, Ridgeview, 22:16.3; 174. Jacqueline Barrios, Foothill, 22:30.1; 176. Paulette Rios, Ridgeview, 22:35.1; 178. Gabby Ramos, Foothill, 22:36.1; 182. Virginia Lopez, Foothill, 22:45.7; 188. Ana Bertha Medel, Foothill, 23:15.6; 193. Atziri Castellanos, Foothill, 23:44.6; 196. Whitney Matsuda, Ridgeview, 23:54.5; 197. Lucero Rojas, Ridgeview, 23:58.9; 198. Andrea Ferrer, Ridgeview, 23:59.0; 201. Isabel Medina, Ridgeview, 24:21.6; 202. Alea Gaona, Ridgeview, 24:27.0.
DIVISION IV
Teams: 1. Foothill Tech 59, 2. Sage Creek 138, 3. La Cañada 147, 4. Mayfield 153, 5. Santa Cruz 160, 6. Bishop Amat 201, 7. El Segundo 218, 8. Coronado 240, 9. JSerra 260, 10. Piedmont 262. Also: 20. Corcoran 506, 21. Lindsay 546, 23. Hanford West 697.
Individuals: 1. Claudia Lane, Malibu, 16:30. 3; 2. Mari Friedman, Santa Cruz, 17:49.6; 3. Audrey Suarez, Mayfield, 18:04.1; 4. Kaela Dishion, Bret Harte, 18:23.6; 5. McKenna Smith, Mayfield, 18:26.9; 6. Nadia Tabrizi, JSerra 18:29.1; 7. Kayley Bond, La Cañada, 18:35.7; 8. Blythe Blakeman, Foothill Tech, 18:36.6; 9. Skyler Wallace, Sage Creek, 18:37.4; 10. Hana Hall, University Prep, 18:39.9. Also: 22. McKaylie Caesar, Lindsay, 19:02.8; 57. Rachel Fritt, Bishop, 20:02.0; 69. Arlene Magana, Corcoran, 20:15.2; 95. Gabriela Jimenez, Fresno, 20:42.5; 103. Haley Ulloa, Highland, 20:52.7; 126. Ashley Salas, Corcoran, 21:18.1; 128. Paulina Guerrero, Corcoran, 21:25.8; 148. Alexa Coburn, Highland, 21:53.1; 156. Nancy Vasquez, Lindsay, 22:07.7; 159. Jeanette Ramirez, Lindsay, 22:23.0; 160. Jasmine Guzman, Corcoran, 22:28.8; 162. Courtney Santos, Hanford West, 22:35.6; 163. Belen Ferreira, Lindsay, 22:41.5; 170. Myrka Madrigal, Hanford West, 22:57.2; 172. Kiana Trujillo, Hanford West, 23:04.5; 173. Casandra Gonzalez, 23:06.1; 175. Skyler Martinez, Hanford 23:11.0; 180. Erika Guzman, Hanford West, 23:22.8; 182. Sherlyn Hernandez, Corcoran, 23:24.1; 184. Nadia Rojas, Corcoran, 23:30.9; 189. Carissa Viehbeck, Hanford West, 23:59.7; 190. Crystal Reyes, Lindsay, 24:00.0; 191. Bianca Valdez, Lindsay, 24:15.0; 195. Yamilet Romo, Hanford West, 27:40.8.
DIVISION V
Teams: 1. Flintridge Prep 74, 2. University 120, 3. Lick Wilmerding 128, 4. St. Margaret 128, 5. Nueva School 214, 6. Branson 255, 7. St. Joseph Notre Dame 265, 8. Sage Hill 266, 9. Viewpoint 285, 10. Castilleja 302. Also: 23. Kennedy 690, 24. Wonderful College Prep 703.
Individuals: 1. Rylee Bowen, Sonoma Academy, 18:18.9; 2. Emily Perez, St. Joseph Notre Dame, 18:24.2; 3. Lexi Watkins, La Jolla Country Day 18:26.9; 4. Grace Dailey, Branson, 18:26.9; 5. Sophie Gitlin, Flintridge Prep, 18:32.9; 6. Alaina Zamorano, Christian, 18:33.5; 7. Callie Jones, Branson, 18:34.04; 7. Andi Carnell, St. Margaret, 18:38.5; 8. Andi Carnell, St. Margarets, 18:38.5; 9. Claire Jackson, University, 18:39.7; 10. Kate Bowen, Sonoma Academy, 18:49.4. Also: 83. Marianne Gleason, Memorial, 20:50.9; 109. Paulina Granados, Chowchilla, 21:42.2; 128. Jeorgina Torres, Avenal, 22:00.6; 138. Caliska Avila, Washington Union, 22:14.7; 154. Adriana Alvarado, Wonderful College Prep, 22:48.1; 162. Lissette Valdez, Kennedy, 23:08.1; 168. Yehidy Gomez, Wonderful College Prep, 23:36.7; 171. Cecilia Garcia, Kennedy, 23:48.7; 172. Victoria Lennon, Kennedy, 23:49.3; 178. Esperanza Corrales, Kennedy, 24:03.3; 185. Annabelle Sanchez, Wonderful College Prep, 24:26.5; 192. Karen Garcia, Wonderful College Prep, 23:40.0; 196. Laura Gonzalalez, Wonderful College Prep, 27:17.7; 197. Veronica Ruiz, Wonderful College Prep, 27:54.7; 199. Crystal Vega, Kennedy, 29:09.6; 200. Evelyn Astroga, Kennedy, 30:14.7.
