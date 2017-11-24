Strathmore caps another perfect run with section D-VI title

Strathmore High running back Joseph Garcia didn’t just beat Rosamond with his legs.
The Spartans senior also took down the Roadrunners with his arm.
On the third play of the second half, Garcia threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Salas out of the Wildcat formation, giving the top-seeded Spartans a two-score lead that held up in a 42-32 victory Friday night for a second consecutive Central Section Division VI championship.
Strathmore is 13-0 for the second straight season and locked down a chance to defend its 2016 SoCal Regional championship. It’s the fifth section title in 98 years of Spartans football.
Never miss a local story.
It’s a remarkable feat.
Coach Jeromy Blackwell on winning his fourth section title at Strathmore
“It’s a remarkable feat,” Strathmore coach Jeromy Blackwell said after winning his fourth section title at the school. “Joseph hasn’t thrown a ball that nice all year but he’s so clutch when it’s crunch time.”
Garcia, the third-leading rusher in the section, crossed the 2,000-yard mark for the year with 35 carries for 183 yards and three touchdown runs.
Back to Back Valley Champion Strathmore Spartans #KTIP #ABC30insider #TommyTran pic.twitter.com/1GTNT0ip2a— John Lujan (@johnlujan559) November 25, 2017
Only 39 of those yards came in the second half, forcing the Spartans to depend on their defense to hold on against Roadrunners quarterback Isiah Escobar, who ran for 145 yards and passed for 173 yards.
Three interceptions did the trick, starting with Armando Rodriguez’s pick on the first play of the second half, and ending with Alonso Acevedo’s interception in the end zone with 1:18 to play.
Strathmore will learn its regional opponent when matchups are announced Dec. 3.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Comments