Can Buchanan girls knock off SoCal cross country juggernaut? We’ll find out Saturday

The Buchanan High girls cross country team figures to be on a collision course Saturday morning with a juggernaut from Southern California when the 31st annual state cross country championships run through Woodward Park.

The state meet has never been anywhere else but Fresno’s 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course. It annually attracts an estimated 2,000 runners and 10,000 spectators.

Fans will want to get there early Saturday, because while there are 10 races total (five divisions, boys and girls), the Division I race at 9:05 a.m. figures to be the dandy of the day.

Five-time defending girls D-I champ Great Oak-Temecula glides in as the favorite again. But Erik Boal, editor of DyeStat (the preeminent source for running news and statistics), predicts that Buchanan has a shot in what Boal expects to be one of the fastest girls D-I finals in history. Boal says that eight girls entered in the D-I final have the potential to break 17 minutes Saturday. Buchanan junior Meagen Lowe ran 17:18 to win the Central Section championship last week on the same course, with teammate and sophomore Corie Smith second in 17:27.

Great Oak, led by junior Fatima Cortes and sophomore Tori Gaitan, won the Southern Section championship last week. And the Wolfpack won the Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park in October, beating Claremont and Buchanan. Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills’ Maddy Denner won that day in 16:58.7, with Buchanan’s Smith second in 17:05.3.

Buchanan knows how to beat the top teams: The Bears beat Great Oak in September at the Woodbridge Classic Sweepstakes in Norco.

Six of the top 10 finishers in last year’s girls’ D-I race are back including defending champion Olivia O’Keefe, a senior from Davis who ran 17:28.9 last year. Smith was fourth in 17:35.8 and Lowe was sixth in 17:36.7.

Buchanan is gunning for its second state title; it won in 1994 in D-II.

Here are other storylines to watch Saturday:

Weather watch – The National Weather Service predicts temperatures to reach the upper 70s Saturday under hazy skies. More important to race conditions, it may only dip to the mid-50s overnight Friday, creating a warmer-than-usual morning temperature for runners to push through.

Record pace? – Malibu junior Claudia Lane ran 16:45 to win last year’s D-IV race, No. 3 all-time among girls at Woodward. The record is 16:39.7 set five years ago by Simi Valley’s Sarah Baxter; former three-time state winner Julia Stamps of Santa Rosa ran 16:43 in 1996.

The all-time boys’ record is 14:24 by Riverbank’s German Fernandez to win D-IV in 2007.

Buchanan boys in mix – Buchanan figures to provide the local highlights on the boys’ side after winning the Central Section title. Hayden Hansen led three Bears into the top 10 at the section meet with a fourth-place finish; he was 28th in state last year as a junior.

Get out the brooms – Great Oak’s boys are running for their fourth straight state title. DyeStat’s Boal says only three boys’ teams have won four straight state meets: Woodcrest Christian-Riverside, 2005-09; Barstow, 2005-08; and McFarland, 1992-95.

Great Oak has nine combined team titles, so a sweep Saturday by its runners would tie the school with Nordhoff-Ojai’s 11 from 1990-98.

More sweepology: Flintridge Prep is looking to equal the girls’ D-V record of four consecutive titles, Boal says, set by University-San Francisco (2009-12). And Claremont in D-II, coming off a boys-girls sweep last year, can join Great Oak and Nordhoff as the only schools to get a title sweep multiple times.

Is this their year? – The top returning boys from last year are Redwood-Larkspur junior Liam Anderson (second in D-III, 15:05.3) and two from D-I, Bellarmine Prep-San Jose senior Meika Beaudoin-Rousseau (third, 15:09.7) and El Camino Real-Woodland Hills senior Justin Hazell (fourth, 15:10.7).

State cross country meet When: Saturday at Woodward Park Tickets: On sale noon-4 p.m. Friday at Woodward Park or day of race Price: $10; $5 children, students, seniors; 5-under free. There is also a $5 city entry fee per vehicle Spectator gate: Northeast gate off Friant Road only RACE SCHEDULE Division V Girls Race, 8:30 a.m Division I Girls Race, 9:05 a.m. Division V Boys Race, 9:35 a.m. Division I Boys Race, 10:05 a.m. Division II Girls Race, 10:35 a.m. Division III Boys Race, 11:05 a.m. Division IV Girls Race, 11:35 a.m. Division II Boys Race, 12:05 p.m. Division III Girls Race, 12:35 p.m. Division IV Boys Race, 1:05 p.m.