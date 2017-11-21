High School Sports

Prep Scoreboard for Monday, Nov. 20 | Soccer, basketball

Fresno Bee Staff

November 21, 2017 11:09 AM

SOCCER

BOYS

Riverdale 7, Corcoran 1

R, Christian Vargas 3, Antonio Gonzalez 2, Jesse Gonzalez , Carlos Lopez. C, not reported

Washington Union 11, Minarets 0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Selma 67, Porterville 57

Porterville

11

16

17

13

– 57

Selma

8

20

25

14

– 67

P: Mariah Avila-Peterson 3, Jazlynne Medrano 5, Julia Hunter 8, Johanna Scheer 1, Allison Martinez 2, Hailey Johnson 3, Trinity Soliz 4, Jewelia Maniss 17, Cienna Enriquez 14.

S: Elena Loutherback 3, Daniella Cuevas 2, Lizette Moreno 20, Audrey Gonzalez 10, Taj Pannu 15, Zoe Gonzalez 3, Nicole Mendoza 8, Clarissa Moreno 4, Yesenia Sanchez 2.

Records: Porterville 0-1, Selma 1-0.

