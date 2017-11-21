Prep Scoreboard for Monday, Nov. 20 | Soccer, basketball

Coaches are asked to report results, scoring summaries and statistics to sports@fresnobee.com. Tweet your highlights, including video, to @fresnobeesports and nominate your top prep performers using the #BeeStar or #BeeStars hashtag.
SOCCER
BOYS
Riverdale 7, Corcoran 1
R, Christian Vargas 3, Antonio Gonzalez 2, Jesse Gonzalez , Carlos Lopez. C, not reported
Washington Union 11, Minarets 0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Selma 67, Porterville 57
Porterville
11
16
17
13
– 57
Selma
8
20
25
14
– 67
P: Mariah Avila-Peterson 3, Jazlynne Medrano 5, Julia Hunter 8, Johanna Scheer 1, Allison Martinez 2, Hailey Johnson 3, Trinity Soliz 4, Jewelia Maniss 17, Cienna Enriquez 14.
S: Elena Loutherback 3, Daniella Cuevas 2, Lizette Moreno 20, Audrey Gonzalez 10, Taj Pannu 15, Zoe Gonzalez 3, Nicole Mendoza 8, Clarissa Moreno 4, Yesenia Sanchez 2.
Records: Porterville 0-1, Selma 1-0.
All-league honors
