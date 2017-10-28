Central High headlines top seeds for the Central Section volleyball playoffs

Central High survived nearly unblemished during the girls volleyball regular season, especially taking care of business in the Tri-River Athletic Conference.
The Grizzlies finished 10-0 in the league and were rewarded with the top seed in the Central Section Division I playoffs that open Thursday.
Central went 37-2 overall, the only losses to Kamehameha Kapalama-Honolulu and Sacred Heart-Louisville, Ky., at the Durano Fall Classic in September.
Last season, the Grizzlies advanced to the section semifinals before falling to Clovis West in five sets. Liberty-Bakersfield wound up winning the championship.
Buchanan, whose only two losses in the TRAC came to Central, was seeded second. Clovis West is the fifth seed this year, while Liberty received the No. 3 seed.
Other top seeds are Bakersfield Christian (D-II), Yosemite (D-III), Kingsburg (D-IV) and California City (D-V).
Central Section volleyball playoffs
Opening-round matches Nov. 2
DIVISION I
No. 9 Frontier at No. 8 Clovis North
No. 12 Stockdale at No. 5 Clovis West
No. 13 Central Valley Christian at No. 4 Garces
No. 14 Bullard at No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield
No. 11 Clovis at No. 6 Centennial
No. 10 Bakersfield at No. 7 Clovis East
Byes: No. 1 Central, No. 2 Buchanan
DIVISION II
No. 9 Tulare at No. 8 Lemoore
No. 12 Mt. Whitney at No. 5 Tehachapi
No. 13 Hoover at No. 4 Madera
No. 11 Sanger at No. 6 Golden West
No. 10 El Diamante at No. 7 Monache
Byes: No. 1 Bakersfield Christian, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Redwood
DIVISION III
No. 9 Woodlake at No. 8 Arvin
No. 12 Edison at No. 5 Sierra
No. 13 East Bakersfield at No. 4 Hanford West
No. 14 Dinuba at No. 3 Minarets
No. 11 Highland at No. 6 Memorial
No. 10 North at No. 7 Reedley
No. 15 Chavez at No. 2 Mission Oak
Bye: No. 1 Yosemite
DIVISION IV
No. 16 Bishop at No. 1 Kingsburg
No. 9 Frazier Mountain at No. 8 Strathmore
No. 12 Coalinga at No. 5 Immanuel
No. 13 Mendota at No. 4 Chowchilla
No. 14 Mira Monte at No. 3 Taft
No. 11 Golden Valley at No. 6 Dos Palos
No. 10 McFarland at No. 7 Porterville
No. 15 Lindsay at No. 2 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
DIVISION V
No. 16 Lee Vining at No. 1 California City
No. 9 Caruthers at No. 8 Washington
No. 12 Immanuel Christian at No. 5 Selma
No. 13 Laton at No. 4 Fresno Christian
No. 14 Avenal at No. 3 Sierra Pacific
No. 11 Big Pine at No. 6 Wasco
No. 10 Delano at No. 7 Orosi
No. 15 Baker at No. 2 Kings Christian
