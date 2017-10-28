Clovis West’s Mikaela Troxell, center, blocks Clovis North’s Marina Gonzalezs’ spike with Madelyn Letterman to the right in a Tri-River Athletic Conference volleyball match Tuesday evening, Oct. 24, 2017 in Fresno. Clovis West won the fifth set 16-14.
High School Sports

Central High headlines top seeds for the Central Section volleyball playoffs

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

October 28, 2017 1:53 PM

Central High survived nearly unblemished during the girls volleyball regular season, especially taking care of business in the Tri-River Athletic Conference.

The Grizzlies finished 10-0 in the league and were rewarded with the top seed in the Central Section Division I playoffs that open Thursday.

Central went 37-2 overall, the only losses to Kamehameha Kapalama-Honolulu and Sacred Heart-Louisville, Ky., at the Durano Fall Classic in September.

Last season, the Grizzlies advanced to the section semifinals before falling to Clovis West in five sets. Liberty-Bakersfield wound up winning the championship.

Buchanan, whose only two losses in the TRAC came to Central, was seeded second. Clovis West is the fifth seed this year, while Liberty received the No. 3 seed.

Other top seeds are Bakersfield Christian (D-II), Yosemite (D-III), Kingsburg (D-IV) and California City (D-V).

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

Central Section volleyball playoffs

Opening-round matches Nov. 2

DIVISION I

No. 9 Frontier at No. 8 Clovis North

No. 12 Stockdale at No. 5 Clovis West

No. 13 Central Valley Christian at No. 4 Garces

No. 14 Bullard at No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield

No. 11 Clovis at No. 6 Centennial

No. 10 Bakersfield at No. 7 Clovis East

Byes: No. 1 Central, No. 2 Buchanan

DIVISION II

No. 9 Tulare at No. 8 Lemoore

No. 12 Mt. Whitney at No. 5 Tehachapi

No. 13 Hoover at No. 4 Madera

No. 11 Sanger at No. 6 Golden West

No. 10 El Diamante at No. 7 Monache

Byes: No. 1 Bakersfield Christian, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Redwood

DIVISION III

No. 9 Woodlake at No. 8 Arvin

No. 12 Edison at No. 5 Sierra

No. 13 East Bakersfield at No. 4 Hanford West

No. 14 Dinuba at No. 3 Minarets

No. 11 Highland at No. 6 Memorial

No. 10 North at No. 7 Reedley

No. 15 Chavez at No. 2 Mission Oak

Bye: No. 1 Yosemite

DIVISION IV

No. 16 Bishop at No. 1 Kingsburg

No. 9 Frazier Mountain at No. 8 Strathmore

No. 12 Coalinga at No. 5 Immanuel

No. 13 Mendota at No. 4 Chowchilla

No. 14 Mira Monte at No. 3 Taft

No. 11 Golden Valley at No. 6 Dos Palos

No. 10 McFarland at No. 7 Porterville

No. 15 Lindsay at No. 2 Liberty-Madera Ranchos

DIVISION V

No. 16 Lee Vining at No. 1 California City

No. 9 Caruthers at No. 8 Washington

No. 12 Immanuel Christian at No. 5 Selma

No. 13 Laton at No. 4 Fresno Christian

No. 14 Avenal at No. 3 Sierra Pacific

No. 11 Big Pine at No. 6 Wasco

No. 10 Delano at No. 7 Orosi

No. 15 Baker at No. 2 Kings Christian

