CVC gets a huge night from its quarterback. Just how many TDs did Lino finish with?

Central Valley Christian quarterback JJ Lino erupted for five touchdown passes in the first half alone and the Cavaliers went on to beat Chavez 56-0.
Lino, a 6-foot-2 senior, immediately set the night’s tone after opening with a 43-yard touchdown pass to receiver Simon te Velde.
CVC 42, Chavez 0. Halftime. Lino with 5 touchdowns throwing and Salierno with 2 receiving!— CVC Athletics (@cvcathletics) September 23, 2017
It was just last week that the Lino-to-te Velde combination led CVC to victory as the duo connected for the winning touchdown in the final minute of a 32-28 victory over Chowchilla.
CVC (5-0) already has matched last year’s win total when the Cavaliers finished 5-7.
The Cavs have outscored their first five opponents a combined 195-48.
