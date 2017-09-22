Central Valley Christian quarterback JJ Lino, seen playing last season, amassed five touchdowns Friday from just the first half against Chavez.
Central Valley Christian quarterback JJ Lino, seen playing last season, amassed five touchdowns Friday from just the first half against Chavez. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

High School Sports

CVC gets a huge night from its quarterback. Just how many TDs did Lino finish with?

By Bryant-Jon Anteola and Anthony Galaviz

September 22, 2017 9:24 PM

Central Valley Christian quarterback JJ Lino erupted for five touchdown passes in the first half alone and the Cavaliers went on to beat Chavez 56-0.

Lino, a 6-foot-2 senior, immediately set the night’s tone after opening with a 43-yard touchdown pass to receiver Simon te Velde.

It was just last week that the Lino-to-te Velde combination led CVC to victory as the duo connected for the winning touchdown in the final minute of a 32-28 victory over Chowchilla.

CVC (5-0) already has matched last year’s win total when the Cavaliers finished 5-7.

The Cavs have outscored their first five opponents a combined 195-48.

