Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 21

GIRLS TENNIS
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Sanger 8, Edison 1
No. 1 singles: Sydney Reimer, Sanger d. Phoebe Teves, 6-1, 6-4. No. 1 doubles: Sydney Reimer / Mary Jolly, Sanger d. Phoebe Teves/Kacey Pitcher, 8-2. Records: Sanger 4-1; Edison 2-3.
NONLEAGUE
Fowler 6, Avenal 3
No. 1 singles: Lauren Tsujioka, Fowler d. Leidi Bernardino 8-0. No. 1 doubles: Laure Tsujioka/Miranda Garcia, Fowler d. Leidi Bernardino/Maleni Casarrybias 8-2. Record: Fowler 5-3.
Bullard 5, Memorial 4
No. 1 singles: Emerson Fung, Memorial d. Kate Swertfager 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Emerson Fung/Caroline Fisher, Memorial d. Kali Randall/Sarah Garher 6-2, 6-3.
GIRLS GOLF
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis North 3 1/2 , Clovis East 2 1/2
Caitlyn Bone, Clovis North vs. Morgan Polley, Clovis East, tie
Caroline Kurtt, Clovis North d. Caitlyn Jimenez, 2 and 1
Kaelyn Xiong, Clovis East d. Alyssa Bendura, 3 and 1
Sydney Crass, Clovis North d. McKenzie Quinn, 2 up
Ava Folland, Clovis North vs. Alyssa Camacho, tie
Analise Aubin, Clovis North vs. Paige Terrance, tie
Clovis West 6, Buchanan 0
Madison Nii d. Mia Goudy, 3 and 2
Aya Enkoji d. Mattie Millwee, 4 and 2
Taylor Dufresne d. Teagan Arnold, 4 and 3
Claire Shubin d. Joey Fletcher, 3 and 1
Kayla Terrey d. Megan Will, 1 up
Marissa Martinez d. Ryann Duncan, 4 and 2
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Front 9, par 37 at Madera G&CC
Teams—1. Memorial 253, 2. Sanger 255, 3. Bullard 261, 4. Madera 269, 5. Madera South 294, 5. Edison 339.
Individuals—Meredith McDougal, Memorial, 43; 2. Maddie Berry, Sanger 44; T3. Leticia Lopez, Madera South 45; T3. Kendall McKinney, Memorial, 45.
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
18-hole tournament at Valley Oaks GC
Teams—1. Lemoore 508, 2. Golden West 509, 3. Redwood 538.
Individuals—Mya Chao, Golden West, 83.
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
McLane 65, Hoover 58
Stableford scoring at Airways GC
Individuals—Serenity Lomeli, McLane, 16; Mackenzie Rivera, Hoover, 15.
Fresno 63, Roosevelt 56
Stableford scoring at Bluff Pointe GC
Individuals—Adriana Florez, Fresno, 22; Veronica Garcia, Roosevelt, 21; Veronica Robles, Fresno, 17.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE
Coalinga 3, Fowler 0
25-16, 25-18, 26-24. F, Karin Aranda 6 assists; Anne Brisco 11 digs; Morgan Diedrich 8 digs; Blair Hecker 7 digs; Bethany Gardner 6 digs; Kylie Crow 6 digs. Record: Fowler 4-16.
Clovis East 3, Exeter 0
25-19, 25-18, 25-20. CE, Alyanna Quisado 2 aces, 14 digs; Brooklyn Lopez 2 aces, 15 kills, 3 blocks; Emily Mathias 10 kills, 2 blocks; Taylor Dilley 4 aces, 18 kills, 11 digs.
Redwood 3, El Diamante 0
25-20, 25-19, 25-23. R, Madison Tamayo 1 blocks, 9 digs, 11 kills; Halle Patterson 4 blocks, 1 digs, 9 kills; Hailey Mackey 3 aces, 8 digs, 16 assists; Kassidy Loverin 12 digs, 3 assists; Cate Salisbury 9 digs, 14 assists. Record: Redwood 17-3, 4-0.
CROSS COUNTRY
CENTRAL SECTION RANKINGS
BOYS
Team, rating, last week’s rating
Overall
1. Buchanan, 5.16, 3
2. Clovis, North, 5.74, 2
3. Monache, 6.68, 1
4. Reedley, 7.35, 6
5. McFarland, 7.51, 4
6. Clovis, East, 9.06, 7
7. Ridgeview, 9.34, 8
8. Dinuba, 9.95, 5
9. Madera, South, 11.97, 10
10. Liberty, (Bakersfield), 12.10, 9
11. Redwood, 13.54, 11
12. Sanger, 13.78, 15
13. Frontier, 15.20, 12
14. Clovis, West, 16.92, 18
15. Corcoran, 17.05, 13
16. Centennial, 18.34, 14
17. Highland, 18.80, 22
18. Stockdale, 18.95, 19
19. Wasco, 19.17, 17
20. Clovis, 20.14, 20
21. Kerman, 20.76, 16
22. Madera, 20.79, 21
23. Roosevelt, 21.15, 23
24. Avenal, 21.70, 24
25. Shafter, 23.82, —
DIVISION I
1. Buchanan, 5.16, 2
2. Clovis North, 5.74, 1
3. McFarland, 7.51, 3
4. Clovis East, 9.06, 4
5. Madera South, 11.97, 5
6. Redwood, 13.54, 6
7. Clovis West, 16.92, 8
8. Centennial, 18.34, 7
9. Stockdale, 18.95, 9
10. Clovis, 20.14, 10
DIVISION II
1.Monache, 6.68, 1
2. Reedley, 7.35, 3
3. Dinuba, 9.95, 2
4. Liberty-Bakersfield, 12.10, 4
5. Sanger, 13.78, 5
6. Highland, 18.80, 7
7. Madera, 20.79, 6
8. Roosevelt, 21.15, 8
9. Shafter, 23.82, 9
10. El Diamante, 27.21, 10
DIVISION III
1. Ridgeview, 9.34, 1
2. Frontier, 15.20, 2
3. Corcoran, 17.05, 3
4. Wasco, 19.17, 5
5. Kerman, 20.76, 4
6. Foothill, 24.16, 6
7. Edison, 26.58, 7
8. South Bakersfield, 33.69, 9
9. Tulare Western, 34.12, 10
10. Central, 35.35, 8
DIVISION IV
1. Avenal, 21.70, 1
2. Fresno, 26.59, 2
3. Rosamond, 35.68, 7
4. Memorial, 35.73, 4
5. Mira Monte, 38.79, 9
6. Kennedy, 42.69, 3
7. Lindsay, 43.81, —
8. McLane, 43.88, 6
9. Bishop, 44.43, 10
10. Coalinga, 44.93, 5
DIVISION V
1. Chowchilla, 38.33, 1
2. Caruthers, 47.05, 4
3. Central Valley Christian, 49.83, 3
4. California, City, 54.27, 5
5. Tranquillity, 60.74, 2
6. Granite Hills, 62.73, 7
7. Summit Collegiate, 63.33, 8
8. Mendota, 65.67, 10
9. Orosi, 66.01, 9
10. Liberty-Madera, Ranchos, 66.30, 6
GIRLS
Team, rating, last week’s rating
Overall
1. Buchanan, 0.75, 1
2. McFarland, 5.46, 3
3. Stockdale, 6.81, 2
4. Madera South, 8.00, 5
5. Clovis East, 8.54, 6
6. Foothill, 9.63, 4
7. Monache, 10.57, 7
8. Madera, 11.14, 8
9. Redwood, 12.21, 9
10. Liberty-Bakersfield, 12.54, 10
11. Sanger, 13.91, 13
12. Clovis, 14.00, 11
13. Ridgeview, 16.31, 15
14. Wasco, 16.72, 12
15. Clovis West, 17.93, 14
16. Shafter, 20.63, 22
17. Centennial, 21.61, 16
18. Clovis North, 22.19, 17
19. Corcoran, 23.27, 19
20. Mt. Whitney, 23.59, 18
21. Hanford West, 24.73, 24
22. Reedley, 25.24, 20
23. Dinuba, 25.28, 23
24. Kerman, 28.23, 21
25. Bishop, 29.04, 25
DIVISION I
1. Buchanan, 0.75, 1
2. McFarland, 5.46, 3
3. Stockdale, 6.81, 2
4. Madera South, 8.00, 4
5. Clovis East, 8.54, 5
6. Clovis, 14.00, 6
7. Clovis West, 17.93, 7
8. Centennial, 21.61, 8
9. Clovis North, 22.19, 9
10. Bakersfield, 45.19, —
DIVISION II
1. Monache, 10.57, 1
2. Madera, 11.14, 2
3. Redwood, 12.21, 3
4. Liberty-Bakersfield, 12.54, 4
5. Sanger, 13.91, 5
6. Shafter, 20.63, 7
7. Mt. Whitney, 23.59, 6
8. Tulare Western, 29.05, 8
9. Frontier, 40.30, 9
10. East Bakersfield, 42.39, 10
DIVISION III
1. Foothill, 9.63, 1
2. Ridgeview, 16.31, 3
3. Wasco, 16.72, 2
4. Reedley, 25.24, 4
5. Dinuba, 25.28, 6
6. Kerman, 28.23, 5
7. Central, 30.98, 7
8. Exeter, 34.58, —
9. Independence, 34.71, —
10. Delano, 39.21, 10
DIVISION IV
1. Corcoran, 23.27, 1
2. Hanford West, 24.73, 2
3. Bishop, 29.04, 3
4. Highland, 29.72, 5
5. Bakersfield Christian, 32.64, 8
6. Lindsay, 33.92, 4
7. Fresno, 38.04, 7
8. Yosemite, 38.30, 9
9. Mira Monte, 39.18, —
10. Tehachapi, 44.56, —
DIVISION V
1. Washington, 55.82, 1
2. Caruthers, 58.11, 4
3. Summit Collegiate, 58.26, 3
4. Kennedy, 60.46, 2
5. Wonderful, 63.30, 6
6. Chowchilla, 64.96, 5
7. Kern, Valley, 69.97, 8
8. Orosi, 70.30, 7
9. Granite Hills, 73.76, 9
10. Heritage Oak, 76.23, 10
