High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 21

Fresno Bee Staff

September 21, 2017 9:43 PM

Coaches: Report scores to sports@fresnobee.com.

GIRLS TENNIS

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Sanger 8, Edison 1

No. 1 singles: Sydney Reimer, Sanger d. Phoebe Teves, 6-1, 6-4. No. 1 doubles: Sydney Reimer / Mary Jolly, Sanger d. Phoebe Teves/Kacey Pitcher, 8-2. Records: Sanger 4-1; Edison 2-3.

NONLEAGUE

Fowler 6, Avenal 3

No. 1 singles: Lauren Tsujioka, Fowler d. Leidi Bernardino 8-0. No. 1 doubles: Laure Tsujioka/Miranda Garcia, Fowler d. Leidi Bernardino/Maleni Casarrybias 8-2. Record: Fowler 5-3.

Bullard 5, Memorial 4

No. 1 singles: Emerson Fung, Memorial d. Kate Swertfager 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Emerson Fung/Caroline Fisher, Memorial d. Kali Randall/Sarah Garher 6-2, 6-3.

GIRLS GOLF

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Clovis North 3 1/2 , Clovis East 2 1/2

Caitlyn Bone, Clovis North vs. Morgan Polley, Clovis East, tie

Caroline Kurtt, Clovis North d. Caitlyn Jimenez, 2 and 1

Kaelyn Xiong, Clovis East d. Alyssa Bendura, 3 and 1

Sydney Crass, Clovis North d. McKenzie Quinn, 2 up

Ava Folland, Clovis North vs. Alyssa Camacho, tie

Analise Aubin, Clovis North vs. Paige Terrance, tie

Clovis West 6, Buchanan 0

Madison Nii d. Mia Goudy, 3 and 2

Aya Enkoji d. Mattie Millwee, 4 and 2

Taylor Dufresne d. Teagan Arnold, 4 and 3

Claire Shubin d. Joey Fletcher, 3 and 1

Kayla Terrey d. Megan Will, 1 up

Marissa Martinez d. Ryann Duncan, 4 and 2

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Front 9, par 37 at Madera G&CC

Teams—1. Memorial 253, 2. Sanger 255, 3. Bullard 261, 4. Madera 269, 5. Madera South 294, 5. Edison 339.

Individuals—Meredith McDougal, Memorial, 43; 2. Maddie Berry, Sanger 44; T3. Leticia Lopez, Madera South 45; T3. Kendall McKinney, Memorial, 45.

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

18-hole tournament at Valley Oaks GC

Teams—1. Lemoore 508, 2. Golden West 509, 3. Redwood 538.

Individuals—Mya Chao, Golden West, 83.

NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE

McLane 65, Hoover 58

Stableford scoring at Airways GC

Individuals—Serenity Lomeli, McLane, 16; Mackenzie Rivera, Hoover, 15.

Fresno 63, Roosevelt 56

Stableford scoring at Bluff Pointe GC

Individuals—Adriana Florez, Fresno, 22; Veronica Garcia, Roosevelt, 21; Veronica Robles, Fresno, 17.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NONLEAGUE

Coalinga 3, Fowler 0

25-16, 25-18, 26-24. F, Karin Aranda 6 assists; Anne Brisco 11 digs; Morgan Diedrich 8 digs; Blair Hecker 7 digs; Bethany Gardner 6 digs; Kylie Crow 6 digs. Record: Fowler 4-16.

Clovis East 3, Exeter 0

25-19, 25-18, 25-20. CE, Alyanna Quisado 2 aces, 14 digs; Brooklyn Lopez 2 aces, 15 kills, 3 blocks; Emily Mathias 10 kills, 2 blocks; Taylor Dilley 4 aces, 18 kills, 11 digs.

Redwood 3, El Diamante 0

25-20, 25-19, 25-23. R, Madison Tamayo 1 blocks, 9 digs, 11 kills; Halle Patterson 4 blocks, 1 digs, 9 kills; Hailey Mackey 3 aces, 8 digs, 16 assists; Kassidy Loverin 12 digs, 3 assists; Cate Salisbury 9 digs, 14 assists. Record: Redwood 17-3, 4-0.

CROSS COUNTRY

CENTRAL SECTION RANKINGS

BOYS

Team, rating, last week’s rating

Overall

1. Buchanan, 5.16, 3

2. Clovis, North, 5.74, 2

3. Monache, 6.68, 1

4. Reedley, 7.35, 6

5. McFarland, 7.51, 4

6. Clovis, East, 9.06, 7

7. Ridgeview, 9.34, 8

8. Dinuba, 9.95, 5

9. Madera, South, 11.97, 10

10. Liberty, (Bakersfield), 12.10, 9

11. Redwood, 13.54, 11

12. Sanger, 13.78, 15

13. Frontier, 15.20, 12

14. Clovis, West, 16.92, 18

15. Corcoran, 17.05, 13

16. Centennial, 18.34, 14

17. Highland, 18.80, 22

18. Stockdale, 18.95, 19

19. Wasco, 19.17, 17

20. Clovis, 20.14, 20

21. Kerman, 20.76, 16

22. Madera, 20.79, 21

23. Roosevelt, 21.15, 23

24. Avenal, 21.70, 24

25. Shafter, 23.82, —

DIVISION I

1. Buchanan, 5.16, 2

2. Clovis North, 5.74, 1

3. McFarland, 7.51, 3

4. Clovis East, 9.06, 4

5. Madera South, 11.97, 5

6. Redwood, 13.54, 6

7. Clovis West, 16.92, 8

8. Centennial, 18.34, 7

9. Stockdale, 18.95, 9

10. Clovis, 20.14, 10

DIVISION II

1.Monache, 6.68, 1

2. Reedley, 7.35, 3

3. Dinuba, 9.95, 2

4. Liberty-Bakersfield, 12.10, 4

5. Sanger, 13.78, 5

6. Highland, 18.80, 7

7. Madera, 20.79, 6

8. Roosevelt, 21.15, 8

9. Shafter, 23.82, 9

10. El Diamante, 27.21, 10

DIVISION III

1. Ridgeview, 9.34, 1

2. Frontier, 15.20, 2

3. Corcoran, 17.05, 3

4. Wasco, 19.17, 5

5. Kerman, 20.76, 4

6. Foothill, 24.16, 6

7. Edison, 26.58, 7

8. South Bakersfield, 33.69, 9

9. Tulare Western, 34.12, 10

10. Central, 35.35, 8

DIVISION IV

1. Avenal, 21.70, 1

2. Fresno, 26.59, 2

3. Rosamond, 35.68, 7

4. Memorial, 35.73, 4

5. Mira Monte, 38.79, 9

6. Kennedy, 42.69, 3

7. Lindsay, 43.81, —

8. McLane, 43.88, 6

9. Bishop, 44.43, 10

10. Coalinga, 44.93, 5

DIVISION V

1. Chowchilla, 38.33, 1

2. Caruthers, 47.05, 4

3. Central Valley Christian, 49.83, 3

4. California, City, 54.27, 5

5. Tranquillity, 60.74, 2

6. Granite Hills, 62.73, 7

7. Summit Collegiate, 63.33, 8

8. Mendota, 65.67, 10

9. Orosi, 66.01, 9

10. Liberty-Madera, Ranchos, 66.30, 6

GIRLS

Team, rating, last week’s rating

Overall

1. Buchanan, 0.75, 1

2. McFarland, 5.46, 3

3. Stockdale, 6.81, 2

4. Madera South, 8.00, 5

5. Clovis East, 8.54, 6

6. Foothill, 9.63, 4

7. Monache, 10.57, 7

8. Madera, 11.14, 8

9. Redwood, 12.21, 9

10. Liberty-Bakersfield, 12.54, 10

11. Sanger, 13.91, 13

12. Clovis, 14.00, 11

13. Ridgeview, 16.31, 15

14. Wasco, 16.72, 12

15. Clovis West, 17.93, 14

16. Shafter, 20.63, 22

17. Centennial, 21.61, 16

18. Clovis North, 22.19, 17

19. Corcoran, 23.27, 19

20. Mt. Whitney, 23.59, 18

21. Hanford West, 24.73, 24

22. Reedley, 25.24, 20

23. Dinuba, 25.28, 23

24. Kerman, 28.23, 21

25. Bishop, 29.04, 25

DIVISION I

1. Buchanan, 0.75, 1

2. McFarland, 5.46, 3

3. Stockdale, 6.81, 2

4. Madera South, 8.00, 4

5. Clovis East, 8.54, 5

6. Clovis, 14.00, 6

7. Clovis West, 17.93, 7

8. Centennial, 21.61, 8

9. Clovis North, 22.19, 9

10. Bakersfield, 45.19, —

DIVISION II

1. Monache, 10.57, 1

2. Madera, 11.14, 2

3. Redwood, 12.21, 3

4. Liberty-Bakersfield, 12.54, 4

5. Sanger, 13.91, 5

6. Shafter, 20.63, 7

7. Mt. Whitney, 23.59, 6

8. Tulare Western, 29.05, 8

9. Frontier, 40.30, 9

10. East Bakersfield, 42.39, 10

DIVISION III

1. Foothill, 9.63, 1

2. Ridgeview, 16.31, 3

3. Wasco, 16.72, 2

4. Reedley, 25.24, 4

5. Dinuba, 25.28, 6

6. Kerman, 28.23, 5

7. Central, 30.98, 7

8. Exeter, 34.58, —

9. Independence, 34.71, —

10. Delano, 39.21, 10

DIVISION IV

1. Corcoran, 23.27, 1

2. Hanford West, 24.73, 2

3. Bishop, 29.04, 3

4. Highland, 29.72, 5

5. Bakersfield Christian, 32.64, 8

6. Lindsay, 33.92, 4

7. Fresno, 38.04, 7

8. Yosemite, 38.30, 9

9. Mira Monte, 39.18, —

10. Tehachapi, 44.56, —

DIVISION V

1. Washington, 55.82, 1

2. Caruthers, 58.11, 4

3. Summit Collegiate, 58.26, 3

4. Kennedy, 60.46, 2

5. Wonderful, 63.30, 6

6. Chowchilla, 64.96, 5

7. Kern, Valley, 69.97, 8

8. Orosi, 70.30, 7

9. Granite Hills, 73.76, 9

10. Heritage Oak, 76.23, 10

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win

See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win 1:29

See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win
It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty 1:49

It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty
Sights and sounds as Roosevelt takes on Mendota in Week 3 0:59

Sights and sounds as Roosevelt takes on Mendota in Week 3

View More Video