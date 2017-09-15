More Videos

    The Bee's top-ranked Central High rolled past Ridgeview 56-3 on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Next for the Grizzlies is a Week 5 game against national power De La Salle-Concord.

High School Sports

Trap game for Central with national power De La Salle looming? Grizzlies say, no way.

By Anthony Galaviz and and Bryant-Jon Anteola

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

September 15, 2017 11:54 PM

Any chance that the Central High football team would fall victim to a trap game a week before taking on nationally ranked De La Salle-Concord?

In a word, no.

Grizzlies running back Jevon Bigelow ran for three scores and Trent Tompkins passed for three as The Bee’s top-ranked Grizzlies rolled past Ridgeview 56-3 in a homecoming game Friday night at Koligian Stadium.

“Everyone said this was a trap game,” Tompkins said. “Everyone said we’re going to overlook them, but we just focused all week, not overlooking. Overlooking them and looking (ahead) at De La Salle is a terrible thing. It’s a trap, really. We just focused up on Ridgeview and now we’re focused on De La Salle.”

Bigelow finished with 10 carries for 105 yards. Tompkins completed 17 of 23 passes for 338 yards.

Central (4-0) will visit De La Salle next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Spartans are 3-0 and 11th in the maxpreps.com Xcellent 25 national rankings headed into a Saturday night game at No. 23 Bishop Gorman-Las Vegas.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

