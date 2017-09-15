Trap game for Central with national power De La Salle looming? Grizzlies say, no way.

Any chance that the Central High football team would fall victim to a trap game a week before taking on nationally ranked De La Salle-Concord?
In a word, no.
Grizzlies running back Jevon Bigelow ran for three scores and Trent Tompkins passed for three as The Bee’s top-ranked Grizzlies rolled past Ridgeview 56-3 in a homecoming game Friday night at Koligian Stadium.
“Everyone said this was a trap game,” Tompkins said. “Everyone said we’re going to overlook them, but we just focused all week, not overlooking. Overlooking them and looking (ahead) at De La Salle is a terrible thing. It’s a trap, really. We just focused up on Ridgeview and now we’re focused on De La Salle.”
Touchdown Central! 7 yard run by Bigelow. 9:01 remaining in the 2nd quarter Central 28 - Ridgeview 0. pic.twitter.com/XJjm9sU8eP— CHSAthletics (@grizzlyathletes) September 16, 2017
Bigelow finished with 10 carries for 105 yards. Tompkins completed 17 of 23 passes for 338 yards.
Central (4-0) will visit De La Salle next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Spartans are 3-0 and 11th in the maxpreps.com Xcellent 25 national rankings headed into a Saturday night game at No. 23 Bishop Gorman-Las Vegas.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
