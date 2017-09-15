The Clovis High football team moved to 3-1 after defeating Stockdale 17-14 on Friday. The Cougars entered the week ranked eighth in The Fresno Bee’s Top 10 coaches’ poll.
High School Sports

Clovis’ opponent passes up a late tying FG to go for the win. Was it a smart call?

By Bryant-Jon Anteola and Anthony Galaviz

September 15, 2017 11:31 PM

For the second straight week, Clovis High’s defense got challenged in the closing moments.

The Cougars rose to the occasion the first time and did so again Friday.

Stockdale coach Brett Shelton passed up a chance at a tying field goal from 35 yards out in the final seconds, electing to go for the win on the road.

But the Mustangs’ pass into the end zone was intercepted by Cougars senior cornerback Nick Delgado, and The Bee’s No. 8 Cougars held onto a 17-14 victory at Lamonica Stadium.

Last week, Clovis edged Bullard 17-13 after deflecting a pass in the end zone as time expired.

8 Consecutive seasons Clovis High has defeated Stockdale

The lone loss for the Cougars (3-1) came when they needed to score down the stretch in Week 2 versus Turlock, which held on 14-13.

On Friday, Clovis shut out Stockdale in the second half and added 10 points of its in the final quarter.

Clovis receiver Michael Machado caught a 29-yard pass from Jake Sanders for the go-ahead touchdown. The Cougars kicked a field goal earlier in the quarter.

Running back Cole Roberts had a 70-yard touchdown run to open the Cougars’ scoring.

Stockdale (1-2) has lost eight straight to Clovis.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

