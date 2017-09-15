The Madera student section got excited when the 1990s song “This is How We Do It” was played during an out-of-section game against Merced. The Coyotes have had good reason to dance this season, off to a 2-1 start this year after going 0-10 last season.
High School Sports

Guess which jam caused Madera High’s student body to get wild while playing Merced

By Bryant-Jon Anteola and Anthony Galaviz

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

September 15, 2017 8:57 PM

Madera High is partying these days, off to a 3-0 start to the 2017 football season after enduring an 0-10 campaign last year.

The Coyotes student section certainly was living it up in Week 4 on Friday night, dancing and singing to 1990s song “This is How We Do It” as Madera hosted an intersectional game against Merced.

“This is How We Do It,” with Montell Jordan on vocals, was released in 1995.

But the song has maintained its popularity as a go-to stadium anthem, particularly at high school sporting events.

The beat is hopping, and the chorus is easy to sing, allowing students who weren’t even born when the song was release to enjoy the R&B classic again and again.

Like Friday at Madera.

Can you name another song that can incite 100-plus students to sing together?

Madera ended up beating Merced 48-42 in overtime.

Coyotes quarterback Colt Nelson found Raelon Hill for a 25-yard touchdown pass for the game winner.

Nelson also had a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Hernandez that tied the game at 42-42 with 3:51 left in regulation.

With the win, Madera won the Governor’s Hat from Merced.

he Governor's Hat on the line.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

