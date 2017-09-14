Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 14

High School Sports

BOYS WATER POLO

NONLEAGUE

Madera 14, Selma 4

M: Conner Huber 8, Robbie Niino 3, Marc Martinez 2, Isaac Pacheco-Lopez.

S: Sonny Bianchi 2, Jacob Harris, William Winter.

GIRLS GOLF

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Clovis West 5 1/2 , Clovis North  1/2

Madison Nii, Clovis West d. Caitlyn Bone, 3 and 1

Aya Enkoji, Clovis West d. Caroline Kurtt, 1-up

Taylor Dufresne, Clovis West d. Sydney Crass, 3 and 2

Claire Shubin, Clovis West d. Alyssa Bendure, 4 and 3

Kayla Terrey, Clovis West d. Ava Folland, 4 and 3.

Marissa Martinez, Clovis West vs. Analise Aubin, Clovis North, all square

Clovis East 4, Clovis 2

9-hole match play at Sunnyside CC

Morgan Polley, Clovis East d. Avery Foster 4 and 3

Caitlyn Jimenez, Clovis East d. Ashley Bowman 3 and 2

Leann Phongsa, Clovis d. Kaelyn Xiong 1 up

Oliva Lake, Clovis d. Paige Terrence 2 and 1

Alyssa Camacho, Clovis East d. Maddie Sparkman 3 and 2

Cassi Nisbet, Clovis East d. Jasmine Hanning 2 and 1

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Buchanan 3 1/2 , Central 2 1/2

Serena Dimuaro, Central d. Mia Gody, 2 and 1

Caitlin Figura, Central d. Mattie Millwee, 2 up

Makayla Goforth, Central vs. Teagan Arnold, Buchanan, all square

Joey Fletcher, Buchanan d. Jackie Martinusen, 4 and 2

Meagan Will, Buchanan d. Aliya Aguirre, 4 and 2

Ryan Duncan, Buchanan d. Myndi Xiong, 5 and 3

9-HOLE TOURNAMENT

At Madera CC

Teams: 1. Sanger 238; 2. Bullard 250; 3. Memorial 254; 4. Madera 264; 5. Madera South 312; 6. Edison 339.

Top 3 rounds: Lauren Parayno, Bullard, 38; Hannah Steagall, Sanger 41; Maddie Berry, Sanger, 41.

GIRLS TENNIS

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Clovis West 9, Clovis East 0

No. 1 singles: Jane Ellis d. Yang 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Jane Ellis/Brianne Bustamante d. Yang/Yang 8-0. Record: Clovis West 3-0.

Clovis North 5, Clovis 4

No. 1 singles: Mercedes Garcia, Clovis North d. Kelly Crouch 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles: Jordan Pickett/Ashley Cardot, Clovis North d. Julia Hardwick/Cassie Pearse 6-1, 6-3.

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Memorial 8, Madera 1

No. 1 singles: Emerson Fung, Memorial d. Itzanami Alvarez 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Angelina Anguiano/Danielle Bartko, Memorial d. Itzanami Alvarez/Berlynn Schmidt 8-6.

Sanger 8, Madera South 1

No. 1 singles: Mary Jolly, Sanger d. Elisabeth Cervantes, 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Mary Jolly/Sofia Salinas, Sanger, d. Elisabeth Cervantes/Nicole DeAnda, 8-2.

WEST SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Fowler 8, Riverdale 1

No. 1 singles: Lauren Tsujioka, Fowler d. Rosio Morfin 8-4. No. 1 doubles: Rosio Morfin/Jennifer Martinez, Riverdale d. Stephanie Castillo/Kimroop Bhatti 8-5.

EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Tulare 7, Delano 2

No. 1 singles: Jaci Maze, Tulare d. Jenifer Ryes 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Jaci Maze/Clarissa Nunez, Tulare d. Jenifer Reyes/Jodi Picar 8-2.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NONLEAGUE

Mendota 3, Fowler 0

25-20, 25-23, 25-13. F, Jocelynn Budwig: 9 assists, 16 digs; Morgan Diedrich 8 digs; Karin Aranda 11 digs; Kylie Crow 6 digs; Anne Brisco 5 blocks. Record: Fowler 3-10.

Woodlake 3, Selma 0

25-22, 25-21, 25-18. W, Callie Vincent 10 kills; Jocelyn Sanchez 6 kills, 3 blocks; Lauren Little 4 kills, 3 blocks. S, Caitlyn Hansen 15 kills; Gurleen Brar 11 kills; Caylin Lopez 19 assists. Records: Woodlake 3-5; Selma 5-2.

Memorial 3, Washington 1

25-19, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15.

