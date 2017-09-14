Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 14

Coaches: Report scores to sports@fresnobee.com.
BOYS WATER POLO
NONLEAGUE
Madera 14, Selma 4
M: Conner Huber 8, Robbie Niino 3, Marc Martinez 2, Isaac Pacheco-Lopez.
S: Sonny Bianchi 2, Jacob Harris, William Winter.
GIRLS GOLF
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis West 5 1/2 , Clovis North 1/2
Madison Nii, Clovis West d. Caitlyn Bone, 3 and 1
Aya Enkoji, Clovis West d. Caroline Kurtt, 1-up
Taylor Dufresne, Clovis West d. Sydney Crass, 3 and 2
Claire Shubin, Clovis West d. Alyssa Bendure, 4 and 3
Kayla Terrey, Clovis West d. Ava Folland, 4 and 3.
Marissa Martinez, Clovis West vs. Analise Aubin, Clovis North, all square
Clovis East 4, Clovis 2
9-hole match play at Sunnyside CC
Morgan Polley, Clovis East d. Avery Foster 4 and 3
Caitlyn Jimenez, Clovis East d. Ashley Bowman 3 and 2
Leann Phongsa, Clovis d. Kaelyn Xiong 1 up
Oliva Lake, Clovis d. Paige Terrence 2 and 1
Alyssa Camacho, Clovis East d. Maddie Sparkman 3 and 2
Cassi Nisbet, Clovis East d. Jasmine Hanning 2 and 1
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Buchanan 3 1/2 , Central 2 1/2
Serena Dimuaro, Central d. Mia Gody, 2 and 1
Caitlin Figura, Central d. Mattie Millwee, 2 up
Makayla Goforth, Central vs. Teagan Arnold, Buchanan, all square
Joey Fletcher, Buchanan d. Jackie Martinusen, 4 and 2
Meagan Will, Buchanan d. Aliya Aguirre, 4 and 2
Ryan Duncan, Buchanan d. Myndi Xiong, 5 and 3
9-HOLE TOURNAMENT
At Madera CC
Teams: 1. Sanger 238; 2. Bullard 250; 3. Memorial 254; 4. Madera 264; 5. Madera South 312; 6. Edison 339.
Top 3 rounds: Lauren Parayno, Bullard, 38; Hannah Steagall, Sanger 41; Maddie Berry, Sanger, 41.
GIRLS TENNIS
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis West 9, Clovis East 0
No. 1 singles: Jane Ellis d. Yang 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Jane Ellis/Brianne Bustamante d. Yang/Yang 8-0. Record: Clovis West 3-0.
Clovis North 5, Clovis 4
No. 1 singles: Mercedes Garcia, Clovis North d. Kelly Crouch 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles: Jordan Pickett/Ashley Cardot, Clovis North d. Julia Hardwick/Cassie Pearse 6-1, 6-3.
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Memorial 8, Madera 1
No. 1 singles: Emerson Fung, Memorial d. Itzanami Alvarez 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Angelina Anguiano/Danielle Bartko, Memorial d. Itzanami Alvarez/Berlynn Schmidt 8-6.
Sanger 8, Madera South 1
No. 1 singles: Mary Jolly, Sanger d. Elisabeth Cervantes, 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Mary Jolly/Sofia Salinas, Sanger, d. Elisabeth Cervantes/Nicole DeAnda, 8-2.
WEST SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Fowler 8, Riverdale 1
No. 1 singles: Lauren Tsujioka, Fowler d. Rosio Morfin 8-4. No. 1 doubles: Rosio Morfin/Jennifer Martinez, Riverdale d. Stephanie Castillo/Kimroop Bhatti 8-5.
EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Tulare 7, Delano 2
No. 1 singles: Jaci Maze, Tulare d. Jenifer Ryes 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Jaci Maze/Clarissa Nunez, Tulare d. Jenifer Reyes/Jodi Picar 8-2.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE
Mendota 3, Fowler 0
25-20, 25-23, 25-13. F, Jocelynn Budwig: 9 assists, 16 digs; Morgan Diedrich 8 digs; Karin Aranda 11 digs; Kylie Crow 6 digs; Anne Brisco 5 blocks. Record: Fowler 3-10.
Woodlake 3, Selma 0
25-22, 25-21, 25-18. W, Callie Vincent 10 kills; Jocelyn Sanchez 6 kills, 3 blocks; Lauren Little 4 kills, 3 blocks. S, Caitlyn Hansen 15 kills; Gurleen Brar 11 kills; Caylin Lopez 19 assists. Records: Woodlake 3-5; Selma 5-2.
Memorial 3, Washington 1
25-19, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15.
Coaches: Report scores to sports@fresnobee.com.
Comments