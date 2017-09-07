Clovis East-Sanger game tonight features special hurricane relief drive

Tonight’s Sanger at Clovis East high school football game at Lamonica Stadium will serve as a fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey relief.
Clovis Unified spokeswoman Patti Lippert said Clovis East has adopted KIPP Northeast College Preparatory School in Houston and is helping students, staff and families of that school who have lost most everything due to Hurricane Harvey. Collection cups will be at all entrances before and after the game. At halftime, the collection drive will be announced and Clovis East leadership students will carry cans throughout the stadium to receive donations.
Houston public schools including KIPP went back to school Thursday for the first time since Harvey made landfall Aug. 25.
Clovis East will continue accepting donations for KIPP in the coming weeks, Lippert said. The Houston school has specifically requested clothing, gas cards and grocery cards; it has also made available an Amazon wish list asking for everything from clean-up kits, tools and work gloves to backpacks, paper and pencils.
Clovis East will be busy at tonight’s game. In addition to the relief effort, it’s also Salute to Services Night and Teacher/Faculty Appreciation Night.
Lamonica Stadium is on the Clovis High campus, Barstow Avenue just east of Fowler Avenue.
