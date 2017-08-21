High school football season kicked off Monday, July 31, 2017 in the central San Joaquin Valley with the start of preseason practice. Take a video peek at some Fresno-area teams. agalaviz@fresnobee.com
High School Sports

Ready for some high school football? You have 52 choices this weekend

Fresno Bee Staff

August 21, 2017 12:28 PM

The 2017-18 high school year kicks off in earnest this week, highlighted by football season-openers.

There’s one Central Section football game Thursday night (Dinuba at Mission Oak) followed by 50 Friday and one Saturday.

All six defending section football champions are in action Friday, including Edison at Division 1 champion Bakersfield, Fresno at D-II winner Sanger, Garces at Bakersfield Christian (D-III), Kerman at Selma (D-IV), Orestimba-Newman at Mendota (D-V) and Strathmore (D-VI) at Farmersville.

Other opening-night highlights are Bullard at Central, Sunnyside at Clovis North (at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the Buchanan campus) – the only opener in Clovis with the district’s other four schools all on the road.

Most games start at 7:30 p.m. The football regular season is 10 games plus a bye week. Playoffs begin Nov. 10.

Other early-season highlights include the Clovis Volleyball Challenge Sept. 1-2 and the Clovis Invitational cross country meet at Woodward Park Oct. 7. The 31st state cross country meet, all at Woodward Park, is Nov. 25.

Results

Coaches, please report results by email to sports@fresnobee.com

