Prep scoreboard for Thursday, May 4

BOYS TENNIS
CIF CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
Redwood 6, Bakersfield 3
Singles: Jack Zander, B, d. Adam Miller, 6-0, 6-2. Tony Kim, R, d. Teddy Hoss, 6-3, 6-4. Colton Hanson, R, d. Spencer Haines, 6-4, 6-2. John Nguyen, R, d. Ethan Buttram, 6-2, 6-1. Tyler Erba, R, d. Sean Crowley, 6-0, 6-0. Mason Parks, B, d. Ian Morritse, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
Doubles: Miller/Kim, R, d. Hoss/Haines, 6-1, 6-2. Zander/Reyes DeGuzman, 6-3, 6-4. Josh Minyard/Sidney Morritse, R, d. Tate Turner/Gabriel Olvera, 6-0, 6-0.
Scores
No. 7 Bullard 8, No. 10 Central 1
No. 9 Liberty-Bakersfield 6, No. 8 Clovis East 3
Bye: No. 1 Clovis North; No. 2 Clovis West; No. 3 Stockdale; No. 4 Buchanan; No. 5 Clovis.
DIVISION II
Sanger 9, Golden West 0
Singles: Jeremiah Yang def. Matthew Nudson, 6-0, 6-1. Jakob Ontiveros def. Brian Robles, 6-0, 6-1. Gatlen Hockersmith def. Oliver Knels, 6-1, 6-0. Joseph Lopez def. Ulysses Avilez, 6-1, 6-0. Greg Gonzalez def. Lawrence Hou, 6-0, 6-0. Dylan Reimer def. Eljandro Ramos, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Jeremiah Yang/Jakob Ontiveros def. Matthew Nudson/Ulysses Avilez, 8-2. Gatlen Hockersmith/Greg Gonzalez def. Brian Robles/Kamron Saiz, 8-0. Juan Daniel Sierra/Mitch Pennebaker def. Oliver Knels/Raul Gonzalez, 8-0.
Scores
No. 5 Tulare Western at No. 4 El Diamante
No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 8, No. 7 West Bakersfield 1
Bye: No. 1 East Bakersfield.
DIVISION III
Thursday
No. 7 Madera 5, No. 10 Edison 1
No. 8 Tulare 7, No. 9 North 2
Bye: No. 1 Central Valley Christian; No. 2 Immanuel; No. 3 Delano; No. 4 Lemoore; No. 5 Ridgeview; No. 6 Taft.
DIVISION IV
Kingsburg 5, Fowler 1
Singles: Yona Wiemann, K, d. Daniel Fry, 6-4, 6-1. Ethan Feaver, F, d. Niko Cummings, 6-3, 6-4. Carlos Gonzales, K, d. Seth Peterson, 6-2, 6-2. Henry Wildes, K, d. Noah Kubar, 6-0, 4-6, 10-4. Luka Drincic, K, d. Nicholas Sanchez, 6-0, 6-0. Tim Snyder, K, d. Ozzie Rios, 6-4, 6-2.
Roosevelt 6, Mission Oak 3
No. 1 singles: Daniel Garcia, MO, d. Kevin Flores, 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Daniel Garcia/David Gomez, MO, d. Flores/Pao Vang, 6-0, 6-0.
Bye: No. 1 Yosemite; No. 2 Dinuba; No. 3 Foothill; No. 4 Arvin; No. 5 Wasco; No. 6 Fresno.
DIVISION V
Thursday
No. 9 Firebaugh at No. 8 McLane.
Bye: No. 1 Corcoran; No. 2 Sierra Pacific; No. 3 Fresno Christian; No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos; No. 5 Orosi; No. 6 Caruthers; No. 7 Washington.
GIRLS BADMINTON
CIF CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION I
Wednesday
No. 6 Clovis North 16, No. 11 Edison 8; No. 10 McLane 14, No. 7 Reedley 10; No. 9 Clovis West d. No. 8 Bullard.
Friday
No. 9 Clovis West at No.1 Clovis East; No. 5 Sanger at No.4 Clovis; No. 6 Clovis North at No. 3 Sunnyside; No. 10 McLane at No. 2 Buchanan
EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Lindsay 3, Corcoran 2
Corcoran
000
020
0
—
2
5
4
Lindsay
000
020
1
—
3
7
2
WP: David Jimenez (CG). LP: NA. C, Jason Weatherford 2-3. L, Ethan Duran 3B, 3RBI, GWRBI; Julio Godoy 2-3.
SOFTBALL
EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Porterville 5, Tulare 4
Tulare
021
000
1
—
4
5
3
Porterville
021
010
1
—
5
6
0
T, Nunley 2-3, 2B, HR, RBI; Akins HR. P, Solis RBI; MalVaney RBI; Hunter 2-3, 2RBI; Gomez 2-3, GW RBI; Medrano 2-4.
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
El Diamante 7, Lemoore 6
Lemoore
011
001
3
—
6
14
2
El Diamante
100
010
5
—
7
9
0
WP: O. Aguigam (CG). LP: Ashtyn Lucas. L, Sierra Phelps 2B, RBI; Madison Wallace 3-4; Megan Ambriz 2-4; Katelyn Cole 2-4, 2B, 2RBI; Susannah Campos 2-4, 2B, 2R, RBI; Megan VanAllen RBI; Kara Tellefsen 2-4, RBI. ED, Holguin 3-4, RBI; Coverdell 2-4, RBI.
BOYS GOLF
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1. Clovis West 375-375—750
2. Clovis North 397-371—768
3. Buchanan 382-371—753
4. Clovis 382-396—784
5. Clovis East 429-424—853
6. Central 428-431—859
Individuals
Tyler Gardner 73-69—142
Jackson Lake 74-73—147
Cameron DeLaere 73-74—147
Ian Oehshlaeger 75-73—148
Hogi Selling 75-73—148
Tyler Ashman 77-73—150
Chase Foster 74-76—150
ALL-TRAC
Player of the Year: Tyler Gardner, Clovis West
1. Ian Oehshlaeger, Buchannan
2. Cameron DeLaere, Clovis West
3. Peter Faragia, Clovis North
4. Chase Foster, Clovis
5. Jackson Lake, Clovis
6. Adam Montague, Clovis West
Final League Standings
1. Clovis West
2. Clovis North
3. Buchanan
4. Clovis
T5. Central
T5. Clovis East
GIRLS LACROSSE
FRESNO UNIFIED LEAGUE
Memorial 10, Hoover 5
M: Ari Garcia 3, Anne Sampson 2, Regie DeBendetto 1, Sara Fagundes 1, Alex Mihaly 1, Allison Boone 2.
H: Amy Altschuler 2, Megan Carey 1, Jasmine Cuevas 1, Tristan Henson 1.
Sanger 6, Roosevelt 5 (OT)
R: Maria Abrica, Daisy Haro 4.
S: Jennifer Lopez 3, Marie Tejeda, Lily Perez 2
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Madera South 3, Madera 1
24-26, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16. MS, Jael Lopez 23 digs; Abraham Alapizco 20 digs, 56 assists; Javier Gil 16 kills. M, Brian Garcia 16 kills; Devonte Orlando 9 kills; Matthew Brunner 8 kills. Records: Madera South 36-5, 9-1; Madera 23-9, 4-6.
Coaches and athletic directors, please report scores and summaries to sports@fresnobee.com.
Comments