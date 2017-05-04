High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Thursday, May 4

BOYS TENNIS

CIF CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

Redwood 6, Bakersfield 3

Singles: Jack Zander, B, d. Adam Miller, 6-0, 6-2. Tony Kim, R, d. Teddy Hoss, 6-3, 6-4. Colton Hanson, R, d. Spencer Haines, 6-4, 6-2. John Nguyen, R, d. Ethan Buttram, 6-2, 6-1. Tyler Erba, R, d. Sean Crowley, 6-0, 6-0. Mason Parks, B, d. Ian Morritse, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Doubles: Miller/Kim, R, d. Hoss/Haines, 6-1, 6-2. Zander/Reyes DeGuzman, 6-3, 6-4. Josh Minyard/Sidney Morritse, R, d. Tate Turner/Gabriel Olvera, 6-0, 6-0.

Scores

No. 7 Bullard 8, No. 10 Central 1

No. 9 Liberty-Bakersfield 6, No. 8 Clovis East 3

Bye: No. 1 Clovis North; No. 2 Clovis West; No. 3 Stockdale; No. 4 Buchanan; No. 5 Clovis.

DIVISION II

Sanger 9, Golden West 0

Singles: Jeremiah Yang def. Matthew Nudson, 6-0, 6-1. Jakob Ontiveros def. Brian Robles, 6-0, 6-1. Gatlen Hockersmith def. Oliver Knels, 6-1, 6-0. Joseph Lopez def. Ulysses Avilez, 6-1, 6-0. Greg Gonzalez def. Lawrence Hou, 6-0, 6-0. Dylan Reimer def. Eljandro Ramos, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Jeremiah Yang/Jakob Ontiveros def. Matthew Nudson/Ulysses Avilez, 8-2. Gatlen Hockersmith/Greg Gonzalez def. Brian Robles/Kamron Saiz, 8-0. Juan Daniel Sierra/Mitch Pennebaker def. Oliver Knels/Raul Gonzalez, 8-0.

Scores

No. 5 Tulare Western at No. 4 El Diamante

No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 8, No. 7 West Bakersfield 1

Bye: No. 1 East Bakersfield.

DIVISION III

Thursday

No. 7 Madera 5, No. 10 Edison 1

No. 8 Tulare 7, No. 9 North 2

Bye: No. 1 Central Valley Christian; No. 2 Immanuel; No. 3 Delano; No. 4 Lemoore; No. 5 Ridgeview; No. 6 Taft.

DIVISION IV

Kingsburg 5, Fowler 1

Singles: Yona Wiemann, K, d. Daniel Fry, 6-4, 6-1. Ethan Feaver, F, d. Niko Cummings, 6-3, 6-4. Carlos Gonzales, K, d. Seth Peterson, 6-2, 6-2. Henry Wildes, K, d. Noah Kubar, 6-0, 4-6, 10-4. Luka Drincic, K, d. Nicholas Sanchez, 6-0, 6-0. Tim Snyder, K, d. Ozzie Rios, 6-4, 6-2.

Roosevelt 6, Mission Oak 3

No. 1 singles: Daniel Garcia, MO, d. Kevin Flores, 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Daniel Garcia/David Gomez, MO, d. Flores/Pao Vang, 6-0, 6-0.

Bye: No. 1 Yosemite; No. 2 Dinuba; No. 3 Foothill; No. 4 Arvin; No. 5 Wasco; No. 6 Fresno.

DIVISION V

Thursday

No. 9 Firebaugh at No. 8 McLane.

Bye: No. 1 Corcoran; No. 2 Sierra Pacific; No. 3 Fresno Christian; No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos; No. 5 Orosi; No. 6 Caruthers; No. 7 Washington.

GIRLS BADMINTON

CIF CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

DIVISION I

Wednesday

No. 6 Clovis North 16, No. 11 Edison 8; No. 10 McLane 14, No. 7 Reedley 10; No. 9 Clovis West d. No. 8 Bullard.

Friday

No. 9 Clovis West at No.1 Clovis East; No. 5 Sanger at No.4 Clovis; No. 6 Clovis North at No. 3 Sunnyside; No. 10 McLane at No. 2 Buchanan

EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Lindsay 3, Corcoran 2

Corcoran

000

020

0

2

5

4

Lindsay

000

020

1

3

7

2

WP: David Jimenez (CG). LP: NA. C, Jason Weatherford 2-3. L, Ethan Duran 3B, 3RBI, GWRBI; Julio Godoy 2-3.

SOFTBALL

EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Porterville 5, Tulare 4

Tulare

021

000

1

4

5

3

Porterville

021

010

1

5

6

0

T, Nunley 2-3, 2B, HR, RBI; Akins HR. P, Solis RBI; MalVaney RBI; Hunter 2-3, 2RBI; Gomez 2-3, GW RBI; Medrano 2-4.

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

El Diamante 7, Lemoore 6

Lemoore

011

001

3

6

14

2

El Diamante

100

010

5

7

9

0

WP: O. Aguigam (CG). LP: Ashtyn Lucas. L, Sierra Phelps 2B, RBI; Madison Wallace 3-4; Megan Ambriz 2-4; Katelyn Cole 2-4, 2B, 2RBI; Susannah Campos 2-4, 2B, 2R, RBI; Megan VanAllen RBI; Kara Tellefsen 2-4, RBI. ED, Holguin 3-4, RBI; Coverdell 2-4, RBI.

BOYS GOLF

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1. Clovis West 375-375—750

2. Clovis North 397-371—768

3. Buchanan 382-371—753

4. Clovis 382-396—784

5. Clovis East 429-424—853

6. Central 428-431—859

Individuals

Tyler Gardner 73-69—142

Jackson Lake 74-73—147

Cameron DeLaere 73-74—147

Ian Oehshlaeger 75-73—148

Hogi Selling 75-73—148

Tyler Ashman 77-73—150

Chase Foster 74-76—150

ALL-TRAC

Player of the Year: Tyler Gardner, Clovis West

1. Ian Oehshlaeger, Buchannan

2. Cameron DeLaere, Clovis West

3. Peter Faragia, Clovis North

4. Chase Foster, Clovis

5. Jackson Lake, Clovis

6. Adam Montague, Clovis West

Final League Standings

1. Clovis West

2. Clovis North

3. Buchanan

4. Clovis

T5. Central

T5. Clovis East

GIRLS LACROSSE

FRESNO UNIFIED LEAGUE

Memorial 10, Hoover 5

M: Ari Garcia 3, Anne Sampson 2, Regie DeBendetto 1, Sara Fagundes 1, Alex Mihaly 1, Allison Boone 2.

H: Amy Altschuler 2, Megan Carey 1, Jasmine Cuevas 1, Tristan Henson 1.

Sanger 6, Roosevelt 5 (OT)

R: Maria Abrica, Daisy Haro 4.

S: Jennifer Lopez 3, Marie Tejeda, Lily Perez 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Madera South 3, Madera 1

24-26, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16. MS, Jael Lopez 23 digs; Abraham Alapizco 20 digs, 56 assists; Javier Gil 16 kills. M, Brian Garcia 16 kills; Devonte Orlando 9 kills; Matthew Brunner 8 kills. Records: Madera South 36-5, 9-1; Madera 23-9, 4-6.

Coaches and athletic directors, please report scores and summaries to sports@fresnobee.com.

