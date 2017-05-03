Clovis West QB Adrian Martinez earns offers from Oklahoma, Texas Tech; wowed by Tennessee

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Boys basketball All-Star Player of the Year: Darrin Person Jr. Pause 0:49 Adding 'In God We Trust' at Fresno City Hall 2:04 Marijuana operation found in burning Fresno house 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:54 Ag visas help bring Mexican farm laborers to pick Valley crops 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 0:58 One vehicle accident on 168 leaves two dead 4:44 Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype 1:26 Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Clovis West quarterback Adrian Martinez explains why he de-committed from Cal. He also discusses what impressed him with his recent Tennessee visit and is he interested in Fresno State? - Anthony Galaviz/The Fresno Bee agalaviz@fresnobee.com