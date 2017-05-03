Clovis West QB Adrian Martinez earns offers from Oklahoma, Texas Tech; wowed by Tennessee

The offers keep coming for highly recruited Class of 2018 Clovis West High quarterback Adrian Martinez.
This time, it’s Big 12 Oklahoma and Texas Tech who are wooing the soon-to-be senior, rehabbing after surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder
He labeled the new round of interest “truly a blessing.”
Very excited to have received a scholarship offer from The University of Oklahoma!! #BoomerSooner ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mCXfPD8U2N— Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) May 2, 2017
Thanks @TTUKingsbury for the opportunity! I am blessed to have received an offer from Texas Tech University‼️ #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/mECC4UhQgZ— Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) May 2, 2017
That adds to a list that includes Alabama chasing ESPN’s No. 32 overall rated recruit.
The Bee’s reigning Football Player of the Year also visited the SEC’s Tennessee on April 22 and came away impressed with what he saw at the Volunteers’ spring game at Neyland Stadium.
Honored to be a part of the ESPN300‼️#TheClimb #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/4Hp9cAwuUg— Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) April 21, 2017
“It ended up hailing,” said Martinez, who has 27 offers in all. “And 40,000 people showed up to their spring game. A spring game. It put things in perspective how much their fans care about football and what University of Tennessee means to them.”
Martinez, listed at 6 feet, 2 inches and 198 pounds, decommitted from Cal last week. He said he could cut down to a top five list or make a new verbal commit in the summer.
For now, he will continue his rehab. He wants to get his right shoulder out of a sling as he progresses.
“I’m about a month and half out of surgery,” he said. “I’ve been doing physical therapy, just doing all the things the doctors have been telling me to do. We’re not really in a rush at this point.”
Growing list
Schools who’ve offered QB Adrian Martinez a scholarship:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- Boise State
- Cal
- Central Florida
- Colorado
- Colorado State
- Fresno State
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Louisville
- Miami (Fla.)
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- Rutgers
- San Jose State
- Tennessee
- Texas Tech
- Utah
- Vanderbilt
- Washington State
- West Virginia
