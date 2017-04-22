Prep scoreboard for Saturday, April 22

SWIMMING
CLOVIS WEST INVITATIONAL
GIRLS
200 medley relay: Clovis (Abby Mammen, Shelby Vidmar, Averee Preble, Jessica Burson) 1:51.94; Clovis North 1:53.78; Buchanan 1:53.95
200 free: Averee Preble, Clovis, 1:52.30; Kassidy Lemminn, Frontier, 1:52.98; Ariana Skeggs, Frontier, 1:53.81
200 IM: Megan Ridenour, Redwood, 2:12.56; Morgan Coddington, Kingsburg, 2:14.00; Myra Starkweather, Clovis west, 2:15.40
50 free: Abby Samansky, Clovis West, 23.69; Caitlyn Snyder, Clovis West, 23.83; Abigail Abshire, Wasco, 24.57
100 fly: Hannah Lambert, Clovis West, 1:00.99; Ariane Skeggs, Frontier, 1:01.42; Emily Mayer, Clovis West, 1:02.18
100 free: Abby Samansky, Clovis West, 50.70; Averee Preble, Clovis, 52.05; Kassidy Lemminn, Frontier, 52.80
500 free: Stephanie Bartel, Buchanan, 5:07.63; Jordan Gruce, Clovis West, 5:12.06; Hannah Lambert, Clovis West, 5:15.33
200 free relay: Clovis West (Abby Samansky, Jordan Gruce, Allyson Clague, Caitlyn Snyder) 1:37.75; Arroyo Grande 1:43.04; Sanger 1:43.69
100 back: Alex Roberts, Redwood, 1:00.08; Samantha Hazel, Arroyo Grande, 1:01.66; Ellie Schmidtke, Clovis East, 1:03.69
100 breast: Megan Ridenour, Redwood, 1:05.73; Caitlyn Snyder, Clovis West, 1:06.83; Shelby Vidmar, Clovis, 1:07.00
400 free relay: Clovis West (Abby Samansky, Jordan Gruce, Allyson Clague, Caitlyn Snyder) 3:38.83; Buchanan 3:42.70; Redwood 3:45.71
Teams: Clovis West 642, Clovis North 355, Buchanan 248, Clovis 213, Redwood 211, Arroyo Grande 205, Paso Robles 149, Frontier 140, Sanger 127.5, Wasco 125
BOYS
200 medley relay: Bellarmine (Gavin McGee, Jack McNamara, Christopher Roling, Max Saunders) 1:42.06; Buchanan 1:42.35; Clovis West 1:42.87
200 free: Graham Hauss, Clovis, 1:41.79; Ben Forbes, Clovis North, 1:42.93; Sean Mylan, Atascadero, 1:44.80
200 IM: Hunter Lane, Clovis West, 1:56.84; Alonso Escobedo, Hanford West, 1:57.47; Cole Fleming, Clovis North, 2:00.85
50 free: Michael Jia, Clovis North, 21.22; Tyler Cotton, Clovis West, 22.42; Emmanuel ngbemeneh, Bellarmine, 22.37
100 fly: Nathan Yates, Bellarmine, 51.54; Theo Tuggle, Clovis North, 52.50; Ben Forbes, Clovis North, 53.72
100 free: Graham Hauss, Clovis, 46.32; Colin Rananal, Frontier, 47.66; Sean Mylan, Atascadero, 47.70
500 free: Tom Schab, Clovis West, 4:38.93; Thoe Tuggle, Clovis North, 4:40.19; Ryan Lewis, Bellarmine, 4:46.23
200 free relay: Clovis North (Michael Jia, Cole Fleming, Ethan DePry, Ben Forbes) 1:27.78; Bellarmine 1:28.92; Clovis 1:29.81
100 back: Nathan Yates, Bellarmine, 53.09; Tyler Cotton, Clovis West, 54.47; Timothy Chou, Bellarmine, 56.94
100 breast: Hunter Lane, Clovis West, 1:00.11; Ethan Depry, Clovis North, 1:01.17; Jack McNamara, Bellarmine, 1:01.50.
400 free relay: Clovis North (Thoe Tuggle, Cole Fleming, Ben Forbes, Michael Jia) 3:13.20; Bellarmine 3:13.79; Clovis 3:15.93
Teams: Bellarmine 656, Clovis North 471, Clovis West 358, Buchanan 268, Clovis 206.5, Centennial 130.5, Hilmar 94, Paso Robles 75, Edison 74, Frontier 70
SOFTBALL
Arroyo Grande Tournament
Final
Huntington Beach 9, Buchanan 2
Buchanan
000
002
0
—
2
6
1
Huntington Beach
301
005
x
—
9
16
0
WP: Mo MacBeath. LP: Katie January. B, Emily Cazares 2-4, 2B; Kailyne Luna 2B, RBI; Katie January 2-3. HB, Chance Burden 3-4; Ailee Bunker 2-4, HR, 2R; Katie Mangallo 3-4, 2B; Meg Ryono 2-3; ivy Davis 2-3, 3R.
Semifinal
Buchanan 7, Arroyo Grande 5
Buchanan
001
100
5
—
7
10
2
Arroyo Grande
100
100
2
—
4
5
2
WP: Molly Millar. LP: Julie Lewis. B, Emily Cazares 2-4, HR, 2R; Anni Raley 2-3; Avery Lawley 2-4, 2B, 2RBI; Rachael Kessler HR. AG, Kacie Burger 2-3; Julie Lewis HR.
All Tournament: Avery Lawley, Emily Cazares, Katie Jackson, Anni Raley.
