60th Sanger Metric Classic track and field meet

Central's Kyler Van Grouw competes in the varsity boys discus throw event in the Sanger Metric Classic at Dodson Field on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Sanger High School.
SILVIA FLORES
Central's Kaia Bonnette-Williams, center, competes in the varsity girls 300 meter hurdles event in the Sanger Metric Classic at Dodson Field on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Sanger High School.
Clovis East's Alessandra Quisado competes in the varsity girls 300 meter hurdles event in the Sanger Metric Classic at Dodson Field on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Sanger High School.
Central's Nicholas Zweifel competes in the varsity boys discus throw event in the Sanger Metric Classic at Dodson Field on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Sanger High School.
From left, Buchanan's Logan Winter, Clovis North's Chloe Sharp and Central's Daveion Robinson compete in the varsity girls 400 meter relay event in the Sanger Metric Classic at Dodson Field on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Sanger High School.
Central's Samuel Satele competes in the varsity boys shot put event in the Sanger Metric Classic at Dodson Field on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Sanger High School.
Fowler's Jocelynn Budwig competes in the varsity girls discus throw event in the Sanger Metric Classic at Dodson Field on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Sanger High School.
From left, Hoover's Tahj Hart , Edison's Akeli Conley, and Central's Manuel Oliver-Davis compete in the varsity boys 400 meter relay event in the Sanger Metric Classic at Dodson Field on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Sanger High School.
Clovis' Jonah Wilson competes in the varsity boys shot put event in the Sanger Metric Classic at Dodson Field on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Sanger High School.
