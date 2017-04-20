Prep scoreboard for April 20, 2017

High School Sports

BASEBALL

EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Tulare Western 7, Porterville 1

Tulare Western

111

102

1

7

11

6

Porterville

001

000

0

1

3

3

WP: Izaiah Davis. LP: Jake Hernandez. TW, Davis 2-3, 2B, 2RBI; David Alcantar 3-4, 2 2B, RBI.

EAST SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Lindsay 9, Woodlake 2

Woodlake

020

000

0

2

6

2

Lindsay

420

003

x

9

10

1

WP: David Jimenez. LP: Manny Martinez. W, Ray Rodriguez RBI. L, Robert Gomez 3-4, 2R, RBI; Edgar Silva 2RBI; Ethan Duran 2RBI; Mark Ibarr 2-3.

SOFTBALL

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Edison 6, Madera South 1

Edison

310

101

0

6

9

2

Madera South

000

001

0

1

5

4

WP: Kayla Bowen (CG)..LP: Erica Valdez. E, Kristen Arias 2-4, 3R; Kayla Bowen 3-3, RBI; Jojo Montejano 2-4, RBI, Mackenzie Soper RBI. MS, J. Maciel 2-3.

NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Reedley 6, McLane 0

McLane

000

000

0

0

3

2

Reedley

020

310

x

6

7

0

WP: Vanissa Ortiz (6Ks). LP: Serena Thompkins. M, Cecilia Sanchez 2B. R, Alexa Gonzalez 2-3, 2 rbi's; Vanissa Ortiz 2-2; Lola Mendoza 2-3, 2R.

BOYS TENNIS

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Clovis North 9, Central 0

No. 1 singles: Daly Meinhert d. Justin Smart, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Billy Schulz/Michael Fourchy d. Smart/Matt Vang, 8-1. Record: Clovis North 13-2; 8-0.

Clovis West 6, Clovis East 3

No. 1 singles: Taka Shin, CW, d. Teck Vang, 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles: Shin/Tommy Sesock, CW, d. Ryan Thor/Brandon Vang, 8-2. Record: Clovis West 13-6, 6-2.

Clovis 5, Buchanan 4

No. 1 singles: Albertus DuPlessis, B, d. Hunter Gibbons, 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Ryan Hioe/Brandon Takamoto, B, d. Hunter Gibbons/Jake Thompson, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Sanger 5, Bullard 4

No. 1 singles: Jeremiah Yang, S, d. Casey Shapiro, 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 doubles: Ian Tell/Clay Yates, B, d. Gatlen Hockersmith/Joseph Lopez, 7-6, 7-5. Records: Sanger 8-1, Bullard 8-1

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Redwood 9, Golden West 0

No. 1 singles: Adam Miller d. Matthew Nudson, 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Kim/Nguyen d. Nudson/Robles, 8-2.

Mt. Whitney 6, Hanford West 3

No. 1 singles: Seth Herrera, MW, d. Robert Soriano, 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 doubles: Herrera/Andrew Vadnais, MW, d. Soriano/Jacob, 8-0.

EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Tulare 7, Mission Oak 2

No. 1 singles: Daniel Garcia, MO, d. Jesus Andrade, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Garcia/Gomez, MO, d. Valdivia/Velasquez, 8-1.

NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Roosevelt 7, McLane 2

No. 1 singles: Andrew Plascencia, R, d. Tshaaj Her, 6-4, 6-4. No. 1 doubles: Plascencia/Jefferson Tobar, R, d. Her/Eric Martinez, 9-8 (7-5). Records: Roosevelt 7-2; McLane 7-2.

BOYS GOLF

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Buchanan 5, Clovis East 1

Michael Hobi, CE, d. Hogi Selling, 4 and 2.

Ian Oehlschlaeger, B, d. Dillon, 4 and 3.

Garrett Boe, B, d. Kenneth Robinson, 4 and 2.

Michael Vuicich, B, d. Matt White, 5 and 4.

Tyler Ashman, B, d Christian Bawdon, 2 and 1.

Ryan Massicci, H, d. Cody Lehnick, 1-up.

Clovis West 4, Clovis North 2

At Fort Washington CC

Peter Faragia, CN, d. Tyler Gardner, 3 and 1.

Cameron delaere, CW, d. Bryce Loosigian, 3 and 2.

Alexander Asmar, CN, d. Nick Copner, 3 and 2.

Adam Montague, CW, d. Andrew Lee, 3 and 1.

Garrett Takeuchi, CW, d. Jack Sperling, 3 and 2.

Kyle Kuest, CW, d. Tyler Paboojian, 3 and 2.

Clovis 6, Central 0

At Belmont CC

Jackson Lake d. Michael Hoover, 4 and 3.

Chris Mincer d. Xavier Coreno, 2-up.

Chase Fosterdef d. Hunter Odenwelder, 3 and 2.

Zach Ruskofsky d. Noah Hawkins, 3 and 2.

Caleb Evans d. Carter Aguilar, 5 and 3.

Patrick Erwin d. Ryan Silva, 3 and 2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Buchanan 3, Central 0

25-11, 25-20, 25-17. B, Braden Clarke 13 kills; Spencer Heimerdinger 9 kills; Kyle Merchen 18 assists; Jon Kuramoto 14 assists; Rece Constable 15 digs. C, Justin Lee 5 kills; Christian De La Torre 5 kills; Junior Xiong 8 assists. Records: Buchanan 16-7, 4-2; Central 15-14, 0-6.

