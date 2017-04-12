Clovis rallies for second straight Clovis Easter Classic softball tourney title

Ashley Kincaid hits a two-out, bases loaded triple in the top of the sixth inning to give Clovis the lead, and Danielle Lung struck out five of the six batters she faced over the final two innings as Clovis rallied for a 7-5 victory over rival Buchanan in the final of the 16-team Clovis Easter Classic, the Central Section's premier Easter-week softball tournament.