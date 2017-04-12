Freshman Riley Cooper powers Kingsburg to Fowler Easter Classic title

Freshman Riley Cooper gave up five hits in 6 2/3 innings as Kingsburg High defeated Fowler 8-2 in the 33rd Fowler Easter Classic championship Tuesday night before a capacity crowd at Kellogg Field.
Each team had gone 3-0 in the three-day, eight-team tournament dominated historically by these charter members.
Cooper is a name to be remembered, for sure.
The left-hander is listed at 6 feet 2 inches, 165 pounds.
Further, considering the size of his 6-5 father, Bobby Cooper, sitting behind home plate, there’s little question Kingsburg has a horse to ride for three more years. Dad played football for coach Tim Simons at Clovis High in 1992 and ’93.
Cooper, progressively gaining strength in a game that began at 70 degrees at 7:45 p.m., struck out eight and walked one while making 109 pitches – one under the new CIF maximum mandate. Batting fifth in the order, he also delivered an RBI double.
Kingsburg, improving to 12-7 as a Central Section Division III contender under first-year coach Michael Garza – younger brother of 12-year Major League pitcher Matt Garza (now with Milwaukee Brewers) – received a double, single and three runs from leadoff hitter Hunter Sasselli.
Fowler (12-4), a D-IV power under 403-win coach Bill Feaver, had sophomore J.T. Hammer pitch 5 ⅔ innings.
The Redcats, behind doubles from Izaiah Moreno and Josh Feaver, the coach’s son, led 2-0 after two innings.
Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400, @beepreps
Comments