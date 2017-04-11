Buchanan vs Clovis in Clovis Easter Classic Softball Invitational

Buchanan's Sugar Gonzalez, right, slides safely to second guarded by Clovis High's Elaine Caballero, left, during the Clovis Easter Classic Softball Invitational held at Buchanan High Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Emily Cazares, left, is met by the team after her run against Clovis in the Clovis Easter Classic Softball Invitational Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis High cheers during the Clovis Easter Classic Softball Invitational against Buchanan Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Emily Cazares, left, slides safe to third covered by Clovis' Tori Mueller, right, during the Clovis Easter Classic Softball Invitational Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Katie Jackson, right, is tagged out at home plate by Clovis High during the Clovis Easter Classic Softball Invitational Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Buchanan pitcher Katie January, right, pitches against Clovis during the Clovis Easter Classic Softball Invitational Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com