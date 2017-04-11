Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, April 11

BASEBALL
FRESNO EASTER CLASSIC
Hoover 6, Garces 1
Hoover
130
200
0
—
6
4
0
Garces
100
000
0
—
1
8
1
WP: Ismael Zuniga (CG). LP: Jalen Roberson. H, Ryan Seta 3RBI. G, Roberson 2-3; Joseph Tobias 2-3.
Foothill 2, North 0
North
000
000
0
—
0
3
1
Foothill
002
000
x
—
2
2
1
WP: Max Holtseclaw (10Ks). LP: Jarad Lucas.
OTHER SCORE
Central 4, Red Bluff 0
SOFTBALL
FOWLER EASTER CLASSIC
Seventh place
Immanuel 4, Woodlake 3
Woodlake
001
200
0
—
3
4
2
Immanuel
101
101
x
—
4
7
3
WP: Roberta Garcia. LP: Marissa Meza. W, Pria Bunn 2-4, HR. I, Samantha Lizaola 2-3, 2 2B; Morgan Thoonesen 2-3.
