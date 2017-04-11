High School Sports

April 11, 2017 3:56 PM

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, April 11

The Fresno Bee

BASEBALL

FRESNO EASTER CLASSIC

Hoover 6, Garces 1

Hoover

130

200

0

6

4

0

Garces

100

000

0

1

8

1

WP: Ismael Zuniga (CG). LP: Jalen Roberson. H, Ryan Seta 3RBI. G, Roberson 2-3; Joseph Tobias 2-3.

Foothill 2, North 0

North

000

000

0

0

3

1

Foothill

002

000

x

2

2

1

WP: Max Holtseclaw (10Ks). LP: Jarad Lucas.

OTHER SCORE

Central 4, Red Bluff 0

SOFTBALL

FOWLER EASTER CLASSIC

Seventh place

Immanuel 4, Woodlake 3

Woodlake

001

200

0

3

4

2

Immanuel

101

101

x

4

7

3

WP: Roberta Garcia. LP: Marissa Meza. W, Pria Bunn 2-4, HR. I, Samantha Lizaola 2-3, 2 2B; Morgan Thoonesen 2-3.

Coaches and athletic directors, please report scores, summaries and tournament schedules to sports@fresnobee.com.

