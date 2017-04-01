Buchanan’s Smith, Central’s Scruggs display youthful talent at 90th West Coast Relays

Corie Smith and Naythn Scruggs didn’t match the weather with perfection Saturday in the 90th West Coast Relays at Buchanan’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
They were merely very good on a 70-degree day while further establishing their youth.
Smith, a Buchanan High freshman and The Bee’s co-Runner of the Year in girls cross country in the fall, swept the 1,600 (4 minutes, 56.58 seconds) and 3,200 (10:43.17).
That was the fastest true 1,600 for a freshman in Central Section history. A 4:40.61 by Mission Prep-San Luis Obispo’s Jordan Hassay in 2006 was a converted time from a mile race.
Scruggs, a Central sophomore and the son of former McLane star sprinter Calvin Scruggs, won the 200 (22.11) and overcame a poor start to nearly win the 100, finishing second in 10.92.
He also ran on 1,600 (3:22.80) and 400 (41.98) relays that placed first and second only to be stripped of the 1,600 gold when the Grizzlies’ anchor threw the baton after the race for a disqualifying move.
Smith continues to fly a little more than four months after placing fourth in Division I of the CIF State Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park. Her time of 17:38.5 on the 3.1-mile course is eighth all-time for a freshman in the state.
Saturday, she arrived with a 1,600 personal record of 5:01.9 and ranked ninth in the state overall and No. 1 among freshman in the 3,200 at 10:40.64.
She then led wire-to-wire in each race in a meet that drew 903 participants from more than 100 schools.
Smith repelled a couple of moves by Paso Robles senior Annie Meeder (4:59.46) in the 1600.
Then, 4 hours later, she established a 30-meter lead in the first of eight laps and had the home stretch to herself in the end with another freshman, Ventura’s Madeleine Locher (11:06.22) a distant second.
“I like the 3,200 better,” she said, “but I keep wanting to improve in the 1,600, so that drives me to go faster. I just wanted to break 5 (minutes), really. So doing it by 4 seconds makes it a great day.”
Corie just loves to get out and compete. And which race doesn’t matter; she just loves to do what she’s doing at the moment. Buchanan coach Brian Weaver on freshman phenom Corie Smith
Buchanan coach Brian Weaver continues to watch in awe: “Corie just loves to get out and compete. And which race doesn’t matter; she just loves to do what she’s doing at the moment.”
Scruggs ran into strong headwinds in both sprints, where he ranks in the state’s top 10 in each at 10.76 and 21.59.
He’s quite aware of his father’s times of 10.62 and 21.47 in 1984 at McLane. They rank 15th and 21st in section history. Calvin Scruggs placed sixth in the state in the 100 as a junior.
“My goal is to beat him,” the son said with a big smile. “I’ve been running since third grade and haven’t stopped since. There’s a love of track in my family and I want to keep it; that’s what keeps me motivated.”
Mixed results for Wilson cousins – The Wilson cousins, Jacob of Buchanan and Jonah of Clovis, dominated as expected in the throws, but not without controversy.
Jacob Wilson, signed with UCLA, won the shot put (61-5½) and discus (183-8). He came in top-ranked in the state and fourth nationally in the shot (66-1) and second in the state in the discus (192-2).
Jonah Wilson, signed with Cal, placed second in the shot (61-1¼) after arriving second in the state and ninth nationally (63-9).
He would have placed second in the discus (183-0), but was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400, @beepreps
Comments