Some of state’s top prep track and field stars to be on display at West Coast Relays

Local talent will bring a balance of muscle and speed to the 90th edition of the West Coast Relays track and field meet Saturday at Buchanan High’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
This will feature cousins Jacob and Jonah Wilson of Buchanan and Clovis in the throws and sophomore sprinter Naythn Scruggs of Central in a meet that will begin at 10 a.m. at the home of the CIF State Track and Field Championships.
It was there that UCLA-bound Jacob Wilson placed second and fourth in the discus and shot in June as a junior.
Saturday, in a meet that will draw 903 participants from more than 100 schools statewide, he’ll arrive ranked first in the state and fourth nationally in the shot at 66 feet, 1 inch and second in the state in the discus at 192-2.
1-2 State shot put and discus rankings this season for Buchanan’s Jacob Wilson
His shot is second all-time in section annals to Bakersfield High’s Van Mounts’ 71-10 in 1997 and his discus is 13th, according to historian Ron Blackwood.
Jonah Wilson, signed with Washington, is ranked second in the state and ninth nationally in the shot at 63-9 and third in the state in the discus at 191-0. He’s ranked 12th and 13th all-time in the section in those events.
Scruggs is an emerging state star.
His 10.76-second time in the 100 meters is ninth-best in the state for the season and fifth all-time in the section for a sophomore. And his 21.59 in the 200 is fifth in the state for the season’s early call and second all-time in the section for a sophomore, trailing only Madera state champion Ronald McCree (21.26, 1994).
Scruggs also is expected to anchor Central relays in the 400 (42.15, fourth in state) and 1,600 (3:25.45, third in section). The Grizzlies will chase section-leading 1,600 teams from Ridgeview (3:23.65) and Highland (3:23.85).
The girls division features Stockdale high jumper Lesha Hamm (5-9, No. 1 state, No. 5 nation) and Clovis North pole vaulter Brooke Tjerrild (13-0, No. 3 state, No. 8 nation).
And it will continue to be an extension of Buchanan youth distance dandies in freshman Corie Smith and sophomore Meagen Lowe, The Bee’s co-Runners of the Year in cross country in the fall after finishing fourth and sixth in state Division I.
Smith has clocked a 10:40.64 3200, No. 9 in the state overall, No. 1 for a freshman and No. 11 overall in section history. She’s also timed a 5:01.93 in the 1,600, sixth all-time in the section for a freshman. She’s scheduled to turn a distance double Saturday.
Lowe, scheduled to run the 1,600 Saturday, recorded a 4:57.13 1600 last spring, No. 2 all-time in the section for a freshman.
Girls competition also will showcase Clovis West’s Elizabeth Funk (12-3, No. 8 state) in the pole vault and Buchanan’s Cari Acosta in the discus (143-7, No. 5 state).
