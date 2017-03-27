Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, March 27

BASEBALL
NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 3,
Kerman 2
Liberty
021
000
0
—
3
8
2
Kerman
200
000
0
—
2
3
1
WP: Nathaniel Samarin. LP: Thomas Camargo. Sv: Brixton Gomes. LMR, Bradley Moon 2-4; Isaiah Torres 2-3, 2B. K, Marcus Davis 2B.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
Exeter 8, Fowler 7
Fowler
400
002
1
—
7
5
2
Exeter
000
620
0
—
8
8
3
WP: Kaytee Davidson. LP: Kendra Poston.
BOYS TENNIS
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Redwood 9, Mt. Whitney 0
No. 1 singles: Adam Miller, Redwood d. Seth Herrera 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Tony Kim/Matt Erba, Redwood d. Seth Herrera/Andrew Vadnais 8-3. Record: Redwood 10-6, 6-0.
El Diamante 9, Golden West 0
No. 1 singles: Rishi Shukla, El Diamante d. Matthew Nudson 6-2, 4-6 (10-5). No. 1 doubles: Kevin Prill/Ethan Cochran, El Diamante d. Matthew Nudson/Ulysses Avilez 9-7.
EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Tulare 5, Tulare Western 4
No. 1 singles: Martin Tran, Tulare Western d. Edwin Rodriguez 7-6, 6-2. No. 1 doubles: Martin Tran/Scott Bell, Tulare Western d. Edwin Rodriguez/Jonathan Navarro 8-6.
GIRLS BADMINTON
FRESNO UNIFIED LEAGUE
Sunnyside 23, Edison 1
No. 1 singles: Diamond Xiong, Sunnyside d. Kao Sheng Thao 21-7, 21-3. No. 1 doubles: Palang Vang/GaoNou Her, Sunnyside d. Kia Vang/Rosalie Xiong 21-15, 21-14.
Reedley 13, McLane 11
No. 1 singles: Kalia Yang, McLane d. Alex Diaz 21-5, 21-8. No. 1 doubles: Brooke/Abby, Reedley d. Mai/Cynthia 21-14, 17-21, 21-19.
