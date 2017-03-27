High School Sports

March 27, 2017

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, March 27

The Fresno Bee

BASEBALL

NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 3,

Kerman 2

Liberty

021

000

0

3

8

2

Kerman

200

000

0

2

3

1

WP: Nathaniel Samarin. LP: Thomas Camargo. Sv: Brixton Gomes. LMR, Bradley Moon 2-4; Isaiah Torres 2-3, 2B. K, Marcus Davis 2B.

SOFTBALL

NONLEAGUE

Exeter 8, Fowler 7

Fowler

400

002

1

7

5

2

Exeter

000

620

0

8

8

3

WP: Kaytee Davidson. LP: Kendra Poston.

BOYS TENNIS

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Redwood 9, Mt. Whitney 0

No. 1 singles: Adam Miller, Redwood d. Seth Herrera 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Tony Kim/Matt Erba, Redwood d. Seth Herrera/Andrew Vadnais 8-3. Record: Redwood 10-6, 6-0.

El Diamante 9, Golden West 0

No. 1 singles: Rishi Shukla, El Diamante d. Matthew Nudson 6-2, 4-6 (10-5). No. 1 doubles: Kevin Prill/Ethan Cochran, El Diamante d. Matthew Nudson/Ulysses Avilez 9-7.

EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Tulare 5, Tulare Western 4

No. 1 singles: Martin Tran, Tulare Western d. Edwin Rodriguez 7-6, 6-2. No. 1 doubles: Martin Tran/Scott Bell, Tulare Western d. Edwin Rodriguez/Jonathan Navarro 8-6.

GIRLS BADMINTON

FRESNO UNIFIED LEAGUE

Sunnyside 23, Edison 1

No. 1 singles: Diamond Xiong, Sunnyside d. Kao Sheng Thao 21-7, 21-3. No. 1 doubles: Palang Vang/GaoNou Her, Sunnyside d. Kia Vang/Rosalie Xiong 21-15, 21-14.

Reedley 13, McLane 11

No. 1 singles: Kalia Yang, McLane d. Alex Diaz 21-5, 21-8. No. 1 doubles: Brooke/Abby, Reedley d. Mai/Cynthia 21-14, 17-21, 21-19.

Coaches: Report scores to sports@fresnobee.com

