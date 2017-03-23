Prep scoreboard for Thursday, March 24

BASEBALL
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis 2, Central 0
Clovis
001
000
1
—
2
4
1
Central
000
000
0
—
0
2
2
WP: Tatum. LP: Henry Sv: Sodersten. Clo, Grotto RBI.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Immanuel 4, Selma 2
Immanuel
102
001
0
—
4
Selma
001
000
1
—
2
WP: Dominic Scotti (3-0, CG). LP: Richie Salinas (6IP). I, Andrue Lackey 2-3, 3B, 2RBI. S, Ryan Naranjo 2-4; Josh Mares 3-4, HR, 2RBI.
NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Kerman 7, Chowchilla 4
Kerman (4-8, 3-0)
010
012
4
—
7
12
1
Chowchilla (5-7, 1-2)
001
300
0
—
4
5
1
WP: Nick Chambers (CG, 8Ks). LP: Austin Hickman. K, Marcus Davis, 2-4, 2 2B; Tanner Lee, 2-3, 2 2B, 2RBI; Sean Chambers, 2B, RBI; Lupe Puentes, 2-3, 2B, RBI; Bennett Hergenroeder, 3-4; Frankie Martinez, 2B, RBI. C, Wyatt Sparkman, 2-2, HR, 3RBI.
NONLEAGUE
Caruthers 5, Hoover 1
Hoover (4-7)
000
010
0
—
1
5
2
Caruthers (11-2)
103
100
x
—
5
6
2
WP: Aaron Cantu (5.2IP, 6Ks). LP: Matt Urrea. Sv: Nico Pena. H, Marco Galaviz 2-3. C, Bobby Staley Staley 2-4; Daniel Arias 2-3, HR, RBI; Chris Puga 2B, 2RBI; Nico Pena RBI; Imanol Arredondo RBI.
Parlier 13, Granite Hills 4
Parlier (6-5-1)
441
022
—
13
19
2
Granite Hills (5-6-1)
200
200
—
4
9
1
WP: Michael Canelo. LP: Brandon Clingerman. P, Ivan Moreno 3-4; Danny Mendoza 3-4; Sammy Rodriuez 2-4; Brandon Mares 2-4. GH, Brandon Clingerman 2-4; Diego Bedolla 2-3; Alonso Bedolla 2-3.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
Clovis North 12, Liberty-Madera Ranchos 2
Liberty
101
00
—
2
3
6
Clovis North
406
02
—
12
11
2
WP: Orr. LP: NA. Sv: Freeman. CN, Moffitt 2-3, 2R, RBI; Freeman HR; Avery 2-2, 2R, RBI; Humphrey 2-3, 2B, 3RBI; Hayashi RBI; Lusk 2RBI.
Firebaugh 8, Fowler 7
Firebaugh
201
130
0
—
8
12
4
Fowler
000
004
4
—
7
13
2
WP: S. Medina. LP: Kendra Poston. Fow, Morgan Diedrich 3-5, 2B, 2R, RBI; Sarah Solis 2-2, 2R, RBI; Kendra Poston 2-3, 2B, 2R, RBI; Ailynn Martinez 2-4, RBI.
Washington 5, Immanuel 2
Immanuel (5-8)
000
020
0
—
2
2
5
Washington (4-3)
102
002
x
—
5
5
2
WP: Lauren Ortiz. LP: Brianna Duncan. I, Brianna Duncan HR, 2RBI. W, Katie Reisdorfer 2-3, 2B, 2R, 2SB; Mara Mazanec 2SB; Savannah Rico 3SB.
McLane 10, Central Valley Christian 0
CVC (7-2)
000
000
—
0
0
5
McLane (5-2-1)
002
341
—
10
11
0
WP: Serena Thompkins (15 Ks, 1BB). LP: Rylie Atherton (7Ks, 3BB). M, Victoria Hernandez 4-4, 3B, 5RBI; Kameron Chavez 2-4; Breanna Montoya 2-4, 3R, 2RBI; Vickie Ha 2R.
WEST YOSEMITE LEAUGE
Golden West 6, Mt. Whitney 3
Golden West
011
400
0
—
6
8
3
Mt. Whitney
000
101
1
—
3
4
1
WP: Flores (CG, 9Ks). LP: Havran. GW, A. Geston 2-4, 2RBI; Flores 2-4, 2B, RBI; Loya 2B, RBI; E. Geston RBI. MW, Coffman 2-4, HR, RBI; Saenz RBI; Hernandez 2B.
BOYS GOLF
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis West 6, Central 0
At Fort Washington Country Club
Gardner d. Hoover, 2-up. Kuest d. Odenwelder, 3 and 2. DeLaere, CW, d. Hawkins, 5 and 3. Takeuchi d. C. Aguilar, 4 and 3. Montague d. Silvia, 4 and 3. Copner d. T. Aguilar, 3 and 2.
Clovis North 3.5, Buchanan 2.5
At Sunnyside CC front 9
Hogie Selling vs. Peter Faragia, all square. Ian Oehlschlaeger, B, d. Bryce Loosigian, 1-up. Tyler Paboogian, CN, d. Garrett Boe, 2 and 1. Alexander Asmar, CN, d. Michael Vuicich, 3 and 2. Tyson Rutledge, CN, d. Tyler Ashman, 2 and 1. Ryan Massicci, B, d. Andrew Lee, 3 and 2.
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Madera 4.5, Madera South 1.5
At Madera Country Club
Credic Saldenas, M, d. Matt Estrada, 4 and 3. Brent Densmore, M, d. Jose Galvan, 5 and 4. Jonathan Balbas, M, d. Miguel Perez, 3 and 2. Kyle Balbas vs. Jesus Juarez, all square. Abraham Macias, M, d. Trevor Laughton, 5 and 4. Tyler Burkhalter, MS, d. Joseph Galindo, 5-up.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
At Ridgecreek
Teams: Central Valley Christian 201, Kingsburg 214, Exeter 229, Dinuba 235, Immanuel 261, Selma 283
Medalists: John Karayan, CVC, 37; Dylan Otto, K, 37; Brian Stark, CVC, 37
BOYS TENNIS
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis North, 8 Clovis East 1
No. 1 singles: Daly Meinert, CN, d. Teck Vang. No. 1 doubles: Michael Fourchy/Billy Schulz, CN, d. Teck Vang/Brandon Vang, 8-1. Record: Clovis North 9-2; 3-0.
Clovis West 7, Buchanan 2
No. 1 singles: Albertus Duplessis, B, d. Taka Shin, 6-2, 7-5. No. 1 doubles: Cody Castro/Stefanos Sophecleus, CW, d. Ryan Hope/Blake McFerrin, 8-5 Record: Clovis West 2-1.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Dinuba 7, Kingsburg 2
No. 1 singles: Yona Wieman, K, d. Eric Castrejon, 6-2, 2-6 (16-14). No. 1 doubles: Eric Castrejon/Jacob Navarro, D, d. Luka Drinic/Carlos Gonzales, 8-4. Records: Dinuba 8-1, 1-1; Kingsburg 0-1.
NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 5, Washington 4
No. 1 singles: Moises Gonzalez, W, d. Corey Pringle, 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Gonzalez/Alex Espindola, W, d. Pringle/Grayson Hoelzel, 8-4. Record: Washington 6-4, 2-2.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Roosevelt 3, Fresno 0
25-18, 26-24, 25-19. F, Chan Pok 11 kills; Ko Yang 15 assists. R, Kevin Vang 14 kills; Christian Palomino 11 kills; Bill Khang 30 assists.
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Sanger 3, Madera 0
25-15, 25-17, 25-21. S, Bryce Hayes 14 kills; Abel Mercado 7 kills; Antonio Olivares 6 kills; John Her 28 assists. Record: Sanger 13-3, 1-0; Madera 16-2, 0-1.
Bullard 3, Madera South 1
25-20, 11-25, 25-19, 25-15. B, K. Martin 20 kills; C. Jensen 33 assists, 7 kills; J. Stornetta 18 digs; R. Hovda 7 kills.
GIRLS LACROSSE
FRESNO UNIFIED LEAGUE
Hoover 9, Edison 7
McLane 11, Roosevelt 6
