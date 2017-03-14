High School Sports

March 14, 2017 11:11 PM

Immanuel boys beat top-seeded Burbank, reach regional final

Fresno Bee Staff

Darrin Person Jr. punctuated a 34-point night by scoring on a post move with 6.3 seconds remaining as Immanuel High’s boys basketball team won 58-57 at top-seeded Burbank 58-57 Tuesday to advance to the CIF Southern California Regional Division IV final.

Michael Odom assisted on Person’s basket and Nate Kendricks then secured the decision with a steal as the fifth-seeded Eagles (23-8) closed with a 17-6 run to end it.

Person, who has signed with Cal State Bakersfield, delivered 12 points in the fourth quarter as Immanuel outscored the Southern Section team 19-8. He now has 2,285 points in a four-year career – No. 8 all-time in the Central Section, according to historian Bob Barnett.

Burbank (25-10) had scored to take a 57-56 lead with 14.4 seconds left.

Kendricks scored 19 points for Immanuel, which will play at second-seeded Helix-La Mesa (30-5) in the San Diego area at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Sierra Pacific girls, along with Clovis West the only other Central Section teams still alive in the playoffs, lost 57-45 at Village Christian-Sun Valley in its D-IV semifinal.

Sierra Pacific (29-5) led by two in the third quarter, fell behind by eighth in the fourth and got back within two at 45-43 midway through the fourth quarter before the Crusaders pulled away.

