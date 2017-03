Bullard girls soccer season closes under offensive wave; Trejo-led Mendota also done

2:33 Memorial girls, boys advance to NorCal Regional basketball semifinals Pause

2:18 Highlights from the CIF State Wrestling Championships

1:35 Mendota beats La Cañada 4-0 in SoCal Regional soccer playoffs

2:22 Over 4,500 kids descend on Fresno State for Annual Peach Blossom Festival

1:14 Fresno police investigate fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:59 These homemade black bean burgers have local and seasonal toppings