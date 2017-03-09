Huntington Beach rolls over Bullard 6-0 in girls soccer semi-final

Huntington Beach's Alexandra Lotter, left, and Bullard's Caroline Cole, right, try to head the ball in the Southern California D-I girls soccer semifinal Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Fresno, Calif. Huntington Beach advanced with a 6-0 win over Bullard High School.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Bullard's Alyssa Renovato, left, and Huntington Beach's Kekoa Nelson, right, struggle for control Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Bullard's Jessica Crump, left, walks past a celebrating Huntington Beach team after they scored the first of six against Bullard Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Bullard's Alyssa Renovato, foreground, goes up for the header with Huntington Beach's Brianna Barnes, left, and Huntington Beach's Xolani Hodel, top right, Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Bullard student fans cheer as Bullard hosted the Southern California D-I girls soccer semifinal against Huntington Beach Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Huntington Beach's Makenna McGill, left center, and Summer Stewart, right center, celebrate the second goal against Bullard in the Southern California D-I girls soccer semifinal Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Huntington Beach's Xolani Hodel, center, scores against Bullard's goalkeeper Samantha Goodrich, left, Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Bullard's Alexis Macias, right, kicks the ball away with Huntington Beach's Jenna Prince to the left Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Huntington Beach's Xolani Hodel, left, and Bullard's Bailey Arreola, right, in the Southern California D-I girls soccer semifinal Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Bullard's Alexis Macias, top, and Jordyne Puentes, right, check on Bullard's Alexa Ortega, bottom, Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Bullard and Huntington Beach fight for control of the ball Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Huntington Beach's Brianna Barnes, center, leaps in the air as the team celebrates its 6-0 victory over Bullard High in the Southern California D-I girls soccer semifinal Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
The Bullard High girls soccer team consoles each other after losing to Huntington Beach 6-0 in the Southern California D-I girls soccer semifinal Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
