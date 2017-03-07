Mendota boys, Bullard and Fowler girls march on in SoCal soccer regionals

Bullard High’s magical late-season run in girls soccer was elevated on two counts Tuesday.
First, the fourth-seeded Knights received second-half goals from Alexis Macias and Alexa Ortega and an eighth shutout from goalkeeper Samantha Goodrich to win 2-0 at home against No. 5 Hart-Newhall in the opening round of the Southern California Division I Regional.
Second, about 40 minutes later, they learned they would remain home in Thursday’s semifinals after No. 8 Huntington Beach stunned No. 1 Torrey Pines-San Diego 3-0.
That means Bullard (17-7-2) will stay in its backyard to play the Southern Section’s Oilers (21-8-4) at 4 p.m. as opposed to busing 330 miles to oppose San Diego Section Open Division champion Torrey Pines (20-3-1).
Macias scored in the 52nd minute and Ortega the 74th against Hart (22-4-4), a Southern Section Division I semifinalist.
And Goodrich had two sensational saves for the Knights, which won the Central Section D-I title as a No. 7 seed.
It was in the section playoffs that they mounted momentum for the regional by sweeping four teams from the Tri-River Athletic Conference – No. 10 Central 3-0, No. 2 Buchanan 4-2, No. 6 and defending champion Clovis East 1-0 and No. 4 Clovis North 1-0.
Bullard was one of three teams from the section – one boys and two girls – to advance to regional semifinals.
In other girls games:
▪ Division II: No. 8 Redwood (19-6-1) failed to mount any offense in a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Moorpark (24-1-1) in the final game of Rangers senior Brooke Crisp, who scored 48 goals on the season and 102 in her four-year career but is choosing to bypass college soccer opportunities in order to focus on her goal of becoming a pediatrician.
▪ Division III: Helen Schaefer scored her 31st goal of the season 30 seconds into the second half for the go-ahead goal in No. 5 Flintridge Prep-La Cañada’s 2-1 victory over No. 4 Mission Oak.
The Hawks (23-3-1) had a chance to tie in the 46th minute when they drew a penalty kick, but goalkeeper Lindsey Uteda of the Rebels (23-4-3) stopped the shot of Kentucky recruit Miranda Jimenez.
Jimenez, a senior, assisted Angelica Cervantes on a first-half goal that tied the score 1-1 for Mission Oak. Jimenez, who committed to Kentucky as a freshman, finished the season with 40 goals and 24 assists.
▪ Division IV: Lauren O’Connell scored in sudden death penalty kicks to lift No. 4 Viewpoint-Calabasas (19-5-2) over No. 5 Kingsburg (22-6-1) in a game that ended in a 1-1 tie after regulation and a 15-minute overtime period, and a 4-4 tie after the first round of penalty kicks.
Marissa Montelongo scored on a penalty kick – her 27th goal of the season – in the first half for the Vikings.
▪ Division V: Tori De Leon scored a hat trick to lead No. 3 Fowler to a 6-1 victory over No. 6 USC Hybrid-Los Angeles.
De Leon scored the game’s first two goals in a 4-1 first half for the Redcats (26-0-1) against the Trojans (18-1-4). De Leon scored her 43rd goal of the season and 93rd of her three-year career in the second half for Fowler, which advances to face No. 2 Grace Brethren (20-4-1) in the semifinals. Grace Brethren defeated No. 7 Rosamond 6-0.
Fowler also received goals from Jessica Dondlinger (her 60th of the season and 172nd of her four-year career), Sarah Solis and Lizette Gonzales.
Boys
▪ Division I: Sixth-seeded Paramount (21-5-2) of the Southern Section arrived wide-eyed at pristine Lamonica Stadium, but then preceded to dominate wire-to-wire in a 4-1 win over No. 3 Clovis (24-4).
Jesus Salazar scored a goal, assisted on another and was brilliant defensively in front of goalkeeper Oscar Sierra, and Chris Perez scored twice for Paramount, a Southern Section D-I semifinalist, which arrived an hour before the match after busing 240 miles from a city located 16 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
Clovis, trailing 3-1, had a Braedon Rouff header off a Oscar Rubalcava corner kick sail just right of the cage in the 63rd minute and an Alex Martinez left-footer drill the crossbar in the 72nd minute.
The Cougars played without a key middle in Ian Cardoza, who suffered a concussion in their 3-1 win over Clovis North last week for the section D-I title.
In addition, Rubehn Martinez – who delivered two game-winning goals in the section playoffs – missed 13 minutes of the first half and played the final 45 minutes heavily bandaged after suffering a cut to his left forehead.
“With Ian out and when Rubehn went down, we were trying to mix and match to try to get back,” said Clovis coach Danny Amparano. “Ian is my meat-and-potatoes kind of guy and, without him, we just couldn’t find any rhythm. But, that’s not an excuse, (the Pirates) were a very good team, very technical.”
The Cougars equaled a school record for wins in a 24-4 season. Their first section-winning team in 1995 went 24-2-1, according to section historian Bob Barnett.
▪ Division II: No. 7 Santa Maria (23-3-3) broke open a one-goal game at halftime and pulled away for a 5-1 victory over No. 2 Golden West (19-4-0).
The Trailblazers were down 2-1 at halftime, with Richard Chavez contributing the goal.
▪ Division III: No. 5 Salesian-Los Angeles overcame an early 2-0 deficit to rally past No. 4 Dinuba (20-3-5) for a 4-3 victory.
The Emperors received two goals from Francisco Hernandez and one from Ismael Moreno.
▪ Division IV: No. 5 Saugus (18-7-4) topped No. 4 Lindsay (23-3-1) in a penalty-kick shootout 4-3 after tying 3-3 through regulation and 15 minutes of sudden death overtime.
Steven Moreno scored twice for the Cardinals, his second goal putting Lindsay up 3-2 in the 66th minute only to see Saugus equalize in the 73rd. Marcos Ceballos also scored for the Cardinals. Moreno finished the season with 26 goals, while Ceballos scored 37 times.
▪ Division V: Daniel Trejo scored twice to increase his California career record to 200 goals while leading top-seeded Mendota (23-4-2) to a 4-0 victory over No. 8 La Canada (14-6-6).
Trejo also increased his section single-season record to 65 goals.
Reynaldo Murillo and Yiovanny Tamayo also scored for the Aztecs, who will host No. 5 Santa Clara-Oxnard (17-5-2) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Saints advanced with a 3-2 win over No. 4 Chavez-Delano.
