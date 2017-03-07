Buchanan goes from high of state wrestling title to low of severely injured teammate

The euphoria of a second straight state wrestling championship has been tempered at Buchanan High by a scary injury suffered by one of the Bears’ stars.
Junior Brett Villarreal is in stable condition and recovering from surgery at Valley Children’s Hospital, according to his mother.
The injury to Villarreal, the state’s No. 2-ranked 138-pounder, happened Friday at the CIF State Wrestling Championships in Bakersfield.Villarreal was wrestling against Rancho Buena Vista’s Bernie Truax in the quarterfinals when Truax lifted Villarreal off the mat and slammed him onto his back near his shoulder blades. Most of Truax’s weight fell on Villarreal, his mother, Chastity, said.
The match was stopped and Villarreal was placed on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital after reporting “pins and needles-like” sensations down his arms to his hands.
“When I saw it happen, I just thought, ‘Oh, it’s just Brett,’ ” said Chastity Villarreal, who has seen her son suffer similar falls several times since he took up wrestling at the age of 6. “But when I heard him cry out, I knew something was wrong. He is usually pretty tough, but this time he was hurt pretty bad. And as a parent, it’s scary. These are the risks you take with the sport.”
After observation overnight, Villarreal was transported Saturday morning to Valley Children’s Hospital, where an MRI revealed a ruptured disk. Villarreal underwent nearly 10 hours of surgery Sunday to repair a rupture of the C5 and C6 vertebrae.
Chastity Villarreal said doctors were able to repair the rupture and that the surgery went well. An initial scan came back clean, and Villarreal is no longer experiencing the “pins and needles” sensation in his hands, though he still has torn ligaments in the area and will have to wear a brace for 6-8 weeks.
Villarreal remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Valley Children’s. Chastity Villarreal said she expects her son to be moved to a recovery room soon, but it hasn’t been determined when he will be allowed to return home.
It is not known yet if Villarreal will be able to wrestle again.
“Of course it’s on his mind, thinking ‘What if I can’t wrestle again?’ ” Chastity Villarreal said. “But our main focus is to leave the hospital, get into therapy and get healthy again. Our only concern right now is getting him healthy, nothing else.”
Villarreal is a three-time state qualifier who placed fourth at 126 pounds last season to help Buchanan capture its first state team title since 2006.
Villarreal won his first three matches Friday, contributing 10 points before the injury, as the Bears won their second straight team title. Truax, the wrestler Villarreal was injured against, went on to reach the 138-pound final, losing a 16-6 major decision to Mission Oak’s Jaden Enriquez.
Chastity Villarreal said her son’s spirits have been lifted by the outpouring of support received from the Buchanan community, family and friends near and far, and the wrestling community in general.
“It’s so much support and prayers and love,” Chastity Villarreal said. “I think it’s done him a lot of good that everyone out there has best wishes for him.”
