Cenrtal High wins D1 basketball championship

Central High’s Cashemin Williams, right, lifts Cam’Ron Wilson after Central defeats Bakersfield 69-58 to win the Central Section Division I boys basketball championship.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield’s Tahj Wright, right, beats Central’s Cam’Ron Wilson, left, to the rebound in Central Section Division I boys basketball championship action Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Central’s Cashemin Williams, center, drives downcourt with Bakersfield’s Ronnie Stapp, left, and Jimmy Henry, right, in pursuit during Central Section Division I boys basketball championship action Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Central High’s head coach Greg Streets, center, talks to the team near the end of the game against Bakersfield.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Central’s Eddie McFall, left, drives past Bakersfield’s Tyler Herring, right.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Central’s Kobe Foster, right, goes for the layup with Bakersfield’s Tyler Herring defending in the Central Section Division I boys basketball championship.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Central’s Cashemin Williams, foreground, drives around Bakersfield’s Caden Ochoa, background, in Central Section Division I boys basketball championship.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield’s Ronnie Stapp, center, lines up his shot with Central’s Kobe Foster looking to stop the play.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Central’s Kobe Foster waves his arms as he and teammates celebrate their 69-58 win over Bakersfield.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Central High players and coaches pose for a photo after winning the Central Section Division I boys basketball championship at Selland Arena.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Central High celebrates its 69-58 win over Bakersfied in the Central Section Division I boys basketball championship.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com